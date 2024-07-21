Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
Crypto News

Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of Bitzlato, will not get more jail time for his role in a $700 million dark web operation. The judge decided that the 18 months he already spent in Brooklyn’s “terrible” MDC was enough punishment. 

This decision came despite Bitzlato’s involvement in large-scale illegal activitiesAs a result, the development raised questions about how severe financial crimes are punished today.

Bitzlato Founder Avoids Further Jail Time

Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of Bitzlato, has escaped additional prison time following Judge Eric Vitaliano’s ruling at a New York District Court on July 18. 

Legkodymov had already pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed money-transmitting business. His crypto exchange, Bitzlato, processed over $700 million in illegal funds from the Russian dark web.

According to the latest ruling, the judge considered Legkodymov’s 18 months in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) sufficient punishment

He acknowledged that the MDC is a “terrible place” for someone to be imprisoned. Interestingly, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried also served time in the same facility

However, his outcome differed, resulting in a 25-year sentence for fraud charges. As part of the agreement, Legkodymov gave up any claim to $23 million in seized crypto assets. French law enforcement took these funds during a global operation.

Legkodymov Accused of Facilitating $700M in Crypto for Russian Dark Web Market

Meanwhile, Legkodymov was accused of helping to move over $700 million in cryptocurrency through Hydra Market, a Russian dark web marketplace known for illegal activities.

The prosecutors argued that Bitzlato, Legkodymov’s company, didn’t properly monitor its users and did not implement effective KYC programs. 

Consequently, many customers openly asked for help with Hydra Market transactions. Some even admitted to trading using fake identities.

In one instance, Legkodymov reportedly told a colleague that many Bitzlato users were “known to be crooks”. This admission, made in May 2019, pointed out that the exchange allowed suspicious practices.

Reflecting on his actions, Legkodymov told the court he could have done more to prevent such activity as the company’s founder. 

He said, “I realize now, as the founder of the company, I could have done more.”

Furthermore, he was arrested in Miami on January 17, 2023, as part of a planned operation involving several agencies. The operation involved several countries, including the United States, Spain, Portugal, and Cyprus. 

According to the report, the authorities apprehended 5 suspects during this operation: one in Cyprus, one in the US, and three in Spain. Notably, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) also played a key role.

Europol’s investigation revealed that about 46% of assets processed by Bitzlato were linked to illegal activities. At the time of the investigation, this amount was equivalent to $1.09 billion.

The agency also seized a crypto wallet holding about EUR 18 million. In addition, they froze over 100 accounts at other crypto exchanges, involving a total of EUR 50 million.

The Aftermath and Implications

The Bitzlato case shows how some platforms can become hubs for illegal activities if left unchecked.

Again, Legkodymov’s sentencing raises questions about the appropriate punishment for crypto-related crimes. Some may argue that the time served in a harsh prison is enough punishment.

Others might argue that Bitzlato’s offense deserves a stricter sentence. For crypto users, the Bitzlato case serves as a reminder to remain cautious. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
2 Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
3 Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
4 Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
5 446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Latest News

Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
Crypto News

Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?

Rida Fatima

After soaring above $73,000 in March due to high investor demand following the spot BTC ETF launch in January, Bitcoin dipped below $55,00 in early July. This slump coincided with...

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
News

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome

Krishi Chowdhary

After its infamous ‘Crush’ ad for the new iPad Pro, Apple is back with yet another spicy advertisement. The company’s new billboard ad for its privacy-focused browser, Safari, took a...

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone
Crypto News

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Leah Alger
Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need To Know
News

Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need to Know

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Rida Fatima
OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
Crypto News

OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.