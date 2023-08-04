BlackBerry Discloses Major Crypto-Based Malware

The crypto industry has recorded increased activities involving cybercrime on assets. A notable campaign has been going on between March and May this year to stop over 1.5 million cyberattacks on crypto transactions.

The cybersecurity subsidiary of the famous smartphone giant BlackBerry has identified malware groups involved in crypto exploits.

BlackBerry Highlights Key Malware Families Targeting Crypto

BlackBerry put forth a recent report on the spike in cyberattacks. The firm noted that finance, healthcare, and government are the three most targeted sectors.

According to the report, a commodity malware called Redline is one of the long-exiting financial threats criminal’s use. The malware is mainly used to crop information related to cryptocurrencies and banks.

Another variant of the CryptoMix ransomware family, known as Clop ransomware, is usually used in banking and financial institutions. Clop was identified for being used to infiltrate Hatch Bank, a fintech banking platform.

Further, BlackBerry’s report listed the top dominant malware families used in cybercrimes. These include SmokwLaoder, RaccoonStealer (known as RecordBreaker), and Vidar.

SmokeLoader is among the long-standing rogue financial equipment from 2011. In the past, Russian-based threat actors are the major users of the tool for loading crypto miners along with other malware.

RacconStealer is allegedly sold across the dark web and is primarily used to steal crypto wallet data. On its part, Vidar has found wide usage in harvesting crypto asset wallets.

BlackBerry noted that Linux is one of the largest targets among operating systems. The company stated that organizations and businesses using the systems should boost their security with regular applications of security patches.

Usually, criminals focus on Linux to hijack and retrieve useful computer details for cryptocurrency mining. Additionally, a new form of inforstealer called Atomic macOS is now focusing on macOS users. The malware harvests credentials from browsers, keychains, crypto wallets, etc.

Other Moves Within the Crypto Space Against Cyberattacks

Following the increasing threats from cybercrimes on financial institutions and crypto assets, some plans and actions have emerged to monitor and curb the growing trend.

The developer of ChatGPT and Dall-e, OpenAI, disclosed a $1 million cybersecurity grant recently in the industry. This action aims to monitor and promote the impact of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity technologies.

The AI firm has advocated the necessity of AI regulation that could inhibit the activities of potentially malicious applications. The move is a proactive measure that would control an uprise of risks from AI-based projects.

OpenAI targets evaluated the efficiencies of AI models and accessed the possible approaches that will improve their cybersecurity capabilities.