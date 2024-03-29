Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion
Crypto News

BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to receive massive inflows as investor demand skyrockets, with BlackRock’s IBIT at the forefront. Notably, IBIT has hit a whopping $17 billion in AUM less than three weeks after approval.

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, expressed his excitement over the ETF’s performance, noting that he’s very bullish on the sustainability of Bitcoin.

BlackRock’s ETF Surprises CEO With Growth Rate

BlackRock CEO Fink disclosed new developments during an interview with Fox Business on March 27. He mentioned that the company’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, IBIT, has hit a milestone with its impressive performance.

The CEO is surprised at the progress of IBIT within the first eleven weeks of trading, tagging it the fastest-growing ETF in the history of ETFs. Fink disclosed that he never expected retail demand of such magnitude before BlackRock filed for approval to list the ETF.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Further, he noted that BlackRock will remain transparent while creating a market with enhanced liquidity. When asked if IBIT would continue its impressive and good performance, CEO Fink affirmed the positive. He acknowledged being very bullish on the long-term viability of BTC.

IBIT Puts An Impressive Performance, Trailing Grayscale’s GBTC Closely

Meanwhile, data from crypto data provider and investment manager Farside Investors reveals IBIT’s outstanding growth rate. According to Farside Investors, IBIT massed about $13.5 billion in inflows within the first 11 weeks. 

IBIT hit a daily high of $849 million on March 12, and on average, the ETF recorded slightly over $260 million in inflows for each trading day.

Surprisingly, IBIT hit the $10 billion mark in less than two months, the fastest for an ETF to reach the milestone. Comparatively, the first gold ETF took two years to achieve the same feat.

BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion

Data from Coinglass shows BlackRock’s IBIT total assets currently amount to $17.24 billion in AUM. Moreover, the ETF is closely trailing Grayscale GBTC, which holds $23.31 billion in AUM. 

Additionally, BitMEX’s data showed that the nine spot Bitcoin ETFs, excluding Grayscale, hold a total of $34.1 billion in BTC. IBIT leads the inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC and ARK 21Shares’ ARKB. 

BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion

Conversely, Grayscale has been recording continuous significant outflows. According to data from BitMEX, GBTC has seen a total outflow of over $14.36 billion in Bitcoin as of March 26.

Notably, the competition is getting stiffer among the spot BTC ETFs. Some industry analysts believe that some of the ETF issuers could shut down due to consistent losses in the future.

Meanwhile, some crypto experts believe that BlackRock’s IBIT will soon flip GBTC in assets under management. 

A prominent YouTuber and X user, CryptosRus, analyzed the trend of inflows and outflows in the two ETFs. He predicted that IBIT would overtake GBTC within two weeks without any drastic flow changes. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion
2 Elliott Wave Pattern Indicates Ripple (XRP) Might Surge to $13
3 XRP ETF Premium May Record 100x Growth Chad Steingraber
4 NFL Discloses Moving Two NFL Games Into Streaming in 2024
5 Unveiling the Most Popular Crypto Presales in March Among Americans

Latest News

Elliott Wave Pattern Indicates Ripple (XRP) Might Surge to $13
Crypto News

Elliott Wave Pattern Indicates Ripple (XRP) Might Surge to $13

Asad Gilani
XRP ETF Premium May Record 100x to $500 Chad Steingraber
Crypto News

XRP ETF Premium May Record 100x Growth Chad Steingraber

Asad Gilani

The recently approved spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US fueled speculations of a potential XRP ETF within the XRP community. In a recent X post, a prominent XRP...

NFL
Streaming News & Events

NFL Discloses Moving Two NFL Games Into Streaming in 2024

Naveed Iqbal

The American National Football League (NFL) has announced that it will stream two games exclusively, the wild-card and Week One, in the upcoming 2024 season. Over-the-top streaming channels Peacock and...

Crypto News

Unveiling the Most Popular Crypto Presales in March Among Americans

Lora Pance
Apple Users Are Being Spammed with Unwanted Password Reset Requests as Part of ‘MFA Bombing'
News

Apple Users Are Being Spammed with Unwanted Password Reset Requests as Part of ‘MFA Bombing’

Krishi Chowdhary
Lenovo Plans To Introduce A New Generation Of AI PCs
News

Lenovo Plans to Introduce a New Generation of AI PCs with Native AI Features

Krishi Chowdhary
5 Major Tech Companies Announce Fresh Layoffs in March
News

5 Major Tech Companies Announce Fresh Rounds of Layoffs in March

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.