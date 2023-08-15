Countries
BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust’s Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree
Crypto News

Damien Fisher
The timeline for the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust’s deadline has raised intriguing discrepancies between Bloomberg and K33 Research predictions. 

Andy Q Compared Bloomberg Report To K33 Research

In an exciting development, Andy Q shared r the final Bitcoin ETF deadline on August 14 via Twitter. According to Andy Q, Bloomberg points to a last date of March 15, 2024, whereas K33 Research, in estimates released about two months ago, pointed to February 23, 2024. 

A clear timeline was established by looking at the deadlines for Ark Invest’s spot BTC ETF. Their deadline is January 10, 2024, indicating a possible approval sooner rather than later. Cathie Wood, Ark Invest’s CEO, provided insights predicting the potential simultaneous approval of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs. Her anticipation was shared.

Andy Q mentioned a base-case scenario: spot BTC ETF approval by early January 2024, preceding Ark Invest’s deadline. In this scenario, it’s speculated that BlackRock might be granted a one-day advantage in listing their ETF, or multiple ETFs might be approved simultaneously.

Additionally, Andy Q highlighted alternative scenarios stating that if “Grayscale wins their lawsuit and gets it first. There’s a chance this may happen before Jan 2024.” 

However, legal processes can be lengthy, making this outcome uncertainThe SEC could continue its stringent approach and reject all spot BTC ETF applications, including BlackRock’s, Andy Q added.

Bloomberg Shows New Timeline for Bitcoin Spot ETF in the U.S.

In an August 13 tweet, the well-known news source Bloomberg disclosed a fresh timeline featuring revised deadlines for the U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF. The third ARK 21 Shares deadline is now on November 11, 2023. They have set the final deadline for January 10, 2024.

Surprisingly, the U.S. SEC recently caused an unexpected delay for Ark 21Shares, a firm that filed for ETF listing in May, on August 11. Recall that the SEC had previously turned down Ark 21Shares’ cryptocurrency ETF proposals, indicating that the company’s offerings wouldn’t effectively counter fraudulent activities. 

In an August 7 interview, the CEO and founder of ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood,  anticipated a delay in the SEC’s decision. She expected the chance of eventual simultaneous approval for multiple Bitcoin spot ETFs by the regulatory body. She foresaw this possibility.

Wood’s statements echoed a proposal made by Grayscale, which is presently engaged in legal action against the SEC for denying its application to transform its Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin ETF directly associated with the spot market.

Significantly, Ark 21Shares wasn’t the solitary notable company on Bloomberg’s roster. Prominent entities such as BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, Wisdomtree, and others are also became listed.

In a recent announcement, Bloomberg’s ETF experts, James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, projected that the likelihood of BTC ETF approval has grown over the past month

Seyffart suggested Grayscale’s legal victory against the SEC might trigger collective approvals for Bitcoin ETFs this year. Such approvals could align by the fourth quarter.

Seyffart highlighted the effect of the BlackRock-Coinbase surveillance sharing agreement on the spot Bitcoin ETF assessment. This impact shapes the evaluation of spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to Seyffart’s emphasis.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

