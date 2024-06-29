BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading

In an unexpected turn of events, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has recorded zero inflows for the fifth consecutive trading day. Despite a recent positive shift in the overall inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this week, IBIT struggles to attract new investments.

This passiveness has raised questions among market observers about the future of Bitcoin ETFs, which had been a hot topic earlier this year.

Bitcoin ETFs Face Challenges

Notably, the overall inflows realized in spot Bitcoin EFTs hit approximately $11.8 million on June 27, showing renewed interest in these investment vehicles. However, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF did not benefit from this trend.

In contrast, Grayscale’s GBTC, another prominent player in the Bitcoin ETF space, experienced significant outflows of $11.4 million on the same day. Since its inception, GBTC has seen total outflows nearing $18.5 billion.

Market analysts are not overly concerned despite the apparent lack of interest in IBIT. They believe BlackRock’s internal purchase of Bitcoin through its various funds could mitigate the impact of zero inflows from external investors.

Moreover, March filings by the SEC revealed that BlackRock has been actively acquiring Bitcoin for its Global Allocation Fund via the IBIT Bitcoin ETF.

This makes the Global Allocation Fund the third internal BlackRock fund to gain exposure to Bitcoin through IBIT. It follows similar moves by BlackRock’s Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and the Strategic Global Bond Fund.

Besides these purchases, BlackRock has acquired 43,000 iShares Bitcoin ETF shares for its Global Allocation Fund. This internal support showcases its confidence in the potential of Bitcoin ETFs, even if external investor enthusiasm has temporarily waned.

Broader Market Trends and Competition

Meanwhile, the excitement around Bitcoin ETFs, which peaked in the first quarter of the year, seems to be diminishing.

One major contributing factor is the Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation. The US Federal Reserve wants to continue with its higher interest rates for extended periods, reducing excess liquidity in the market.

Additionally, there is significant competition for Bitcoin as investors anticipate ETFs for other popular crypto assets like Solana and Ethereum. Analysts speculate that spot Ethereum ETFs may launch between July 2 and 4.

This prospect might have caused investors to hold back capital while anticipating new opportunities.

Meanwhile, according to recent analyses, projections suggest that spot Ethereum ETPs will gain as high as 26% of the market value. Adding to this competitive view, VanEck has recently filed for a spot in Solana ETF.

Although there is no specified date for the approval of the Solana ETF, investors now have many options.

This trend suggests investors are looking beyond Bitcoin and exploring other promising digital assets. So, while the zero inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT ETF over the past five days might seem concerning at first glance, the broader context reveals a more dire picture.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now