Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
Crypto News

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In an unexpected turn of events, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has recorded zero inflows for the fifth consecutive trading day. Despite a recent positive shift in the overall inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this week, IBIT struggles to attract new investments.

This passiveness has raised questions among market observers about the future of Bitcoin ETFs, which had been a hot topic earlier this year.

Bitcoin ETFs Face Challenges

Notably, the overall inflows realized in spot Bitcoin EFTs hit approximately $11.8 million on June 27, showing renewed interest in these investment vehicles. However, BlackRock’s IBIT ETF did not benefit from this trend.

In contrast, Grayscale’s GBTC, another prominent player in the Bitcoin ETF space, experienced significant outflows of $11.4 million on the same day. Since its inception, GBTC has seen total outflows nearing $18.5 billion.

Market analysts are not overly concerned despite the apparent lack of interest in IBIT. They believe BlackRock’s internal purchase of Bitcoin through its various funds could mitigate the impact of zero inflows from external investors.

Moreover, March filings by the SEC revealed that BlackRock has been actively acquiring Bitcoin for its Global Allocation Fund via the IBIT Bitcoin ETF.

This makes the Global Allocation Fund the third internal BlackRock fund to gain exposure to Bitcoin through IBIT. It follows similar moves by BlackRock’s Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and the Strategic Global Bond Fund.

Besides these purchases, BlackRock has acquired 43,000 iShares Bitcoin ETF shares for its Global Allocation Fund. This internal support showcases its confidence in the potential of Bitcoin ETFs, even if external investor enthusiasm has temporarily waned.

Meanwhile, the excitement around Bitcoin ETFs, which peaked in the first quarter of the year, seems to be diminishing.

One major contributing factor is the Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation. The US Federal Reserve wants to continue with its higher interest rates for extended periods, reducing excess liquidity in the market.

Additionally, there is significant competition for Bitcoin as investors anticipate ETFs for other popular crypto assets like Solana and Ethereum. Analysts speculate that spot Ethereum ETFs may launch between July 2 and 4.

This prospect might have caused investors to hold back capital while anticipating new opportunities.

Meanwhile, according to recent analyses, projections suggest that spot Ethereum ETPs will gain as high as 26% of the market value. Adding to this competitive view, VanEck has recently filed for a spot in Solana ETF.

Although there is no specified date for the approval of the Solana ETF, investors now have many options.

This trend suggests investors are looking beyond Bitcoin and exploring other promising digital assets. So, while the zero inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT ETF over the past five days might seem concerning at first glance, the broader context reveals a more dire picture.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
2 Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
3 South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi
4 Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork
5 Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers

Latest News

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
Crypto News

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?

Rida Fatima
South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi

Rida Fatima

Hashed Ventures, a South Korean Crypto firm, plans to expand its services and operations to Abu Dhabi. The company is leveraging its latest partnership with Hub71, a prominent tech ecosystem...

Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork
Crypto News

Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork

Rida Fatima

The Cardano Foundation has announced plans to move its governance structure toward increased decentralization. This development comes as the blockchain network prepares for a significant upgrade called the Chang hard...

Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers
News

Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers

Krishi Chowdhary
SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2
Crypto News

SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2

Lora Pance
Nokia and Infinera strategic benefits for the optical market
News

Nokia to Acquire Infinera for $2.3 billion to Scale Optical Network Capabilities

Kate Sukhanova
How to Watch Euro Quarter Finals
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Quarter Finals in Euro 2024 — A Full Guide

Aidan Weeks

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.