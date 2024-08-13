Countries
Crypto News

BlackRock’s IBIT Can Outpace Satoshi’s 1.1M Bitcoin Holdings Within a Year

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
BlackRock’s spot BTC ETF, IBIT, has performed remarkably well, amassing significant assets since its launch in January. IBIT now holds 347,767 BTC, making it the world’s third-largest Bitcoin holder. 

Moreover, IBIT has already overtaken Grayscale’s GBTC as the largest Bitcoin fund in the financial market. If the asset accumulation continues, IBIT could overtake Satoshi Nakomoto’s Bitcoin holdings within a year.

Can IBIT Surpass Satoshi’s Holdings?

In an August 12 X post, Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, listed the top 10 Bitcoin holders globally.

According to the list, BlockRock’s spot BTC ETF, IBIT, is the third-largest holder with 347,767 BTC under its management. The only Bitcoin holders ahead of IBIT are Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, who has 1.1 million BTC, and the crypto exchange Binance, which has 550,133 BTC

Therefore, Balchunas inferred that IBIT is poised to take the number spot over the next year. US spot BTC ETFs have generally performed beyond expectation since their January launch. 

In addition to IBIT, Grayscale’s two Bitcoin funds and Fidelity’s FBTC are among Balchuna’s top 10 BTC holders. 

As of August 9, GTBC held 233,839.5 BTC, while FBTC had 176,623.1. The three funds combined have 758,229.6 Bitcoins. If all things remain equal, their combined Bitcoin holdings could overtake Satoshi Nakomoto’s BTC by October 2024.

Meanwhile, to match Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings by next year, IBIT must acquire over 600,000 BTC.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Market Outlook in the US

Capital flows into the US BTC ETFs have been volatile the past week with massive outflows. However, the funds opened this week positively, with more than $27 million in inflows recorded yesterday, August 13.

The Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, ARKB, led the inflow streak at $35.4 million. BlackRock’s IBIT followed with $13.4 million in inflow, while Bitwise’s BITB and Grayscale’s GBTC recorded outflows.

GBTC had outflows of $11.8 million, and BITB recorded $17.1 million in outflows.

Meanwhile, the race for approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF options trading is ongoing. The NYSE, Nasdaq, and the CBOE filed for approval from the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to list options for the BTC ETFs. However, the SEC has not approved nor denied the requests. 

Miami International Securities Exchange and BOX Exchange have withdrawn their requests to list the spot BTC ETF options. The CBOE remains resolute.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Jeff Seyffart, CBOE withdrew its previous filing and refiled a new one with modifications.

In its new filing, the CBOE proposed a rule change to allow it to list and trade Bitcoin ETF options on units representing the interests of the spot BTC ETFs.

This rule change applies to spot Bitcoin ETFs of Invesco, Fidelity, Ark/21Shares, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, BlackRock’s IBIT, Bitwise, Grayscale’s GBTC, and Valkyrie. 

The CBOE wants units of interest from these ETFs to be “deemed appropriate for options trading” on its platform. 

Bitcoin has recovered moderately from the recent slump, trading around $59,000 with a negligible uptick in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the price of BTC has increased by nearly 7%.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
