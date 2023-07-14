crypto news
BNB Beacon Chain Introduces ‘Panic’ Feature that Can Pause Blockchain

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
BNB Beacon Chain mainnet is ready to undergo its “ZhangHeng” hard fork on July 19, introducing novel upgrades focused on advancing network security

Binance explained that this move will positively impact downstream services like deposits, withdrawals, and bridges. Part of the other improvements is the bug fix to mitigate “Rogue Key Attacks.” 

BNB Chain Mainnet Introduces Hard Fork

The BNB Beacon Chain, Binance’s mainnet platform, is about to introduce a novel feature in its newly-improved hard fork, enabling the blockchain to pause the production of new blocks if specific conditions are met. 

BNB Chain announced, in a July 12 statement, that the “ZhangHeng” upgrade should occur at block height 328,088,888. After publishing it on its official blog, the network also informed its users on Twitter about the latest upgrade. 

The hard fork will bring in Binance Evolution Proposal BEP-255, which focuses on implementing “on-chain asset reconciliation.” According to Binance, this could salvage damage from cross-chain bridge hacks like the October 7, 2022, Binance Smart Chain attack

On GitHub, Binance also published a post explaining that even though some advancements have been made to better cross-chain security, like the BEP171, the security of digital assets on BNB’s Beacon Chain should also be ensured, specifically after the bridge hack. 

Binance further emphasized that under the BEP, every change in user balance will be tracked in their unique blocks and will be addressed to check for issues. 

The blockchain giant noted that the action would affect downstream services like bridges, exchange deposits, and withdrawals, though this is important for protecting the network and its users. 

Bringing the chain back online will demand a hard fork and will require fixing the reconciliation bug. The platform also added that, for instance, related accounts on the network should be corrected or blacklisted if exploitation exists. 

Then, downstream services can be returned once the blockchain is returned. 

Other Upgrades on the Mainnet

Other upgrades to the mainnet include a bug fix to mitigate “Rogue Key Attacks.” A Rogue Key Attack is a problem where a hacker provides a valid aggregate signature for a crypto transaction in contrast with the real owner of the private keys. 

Binance stated that to salvage the bug; every existing node will be erased when the high of the hard fork is confirmed. Thus, network validators will be required to add vote addresses once more. 

The hard fork will also make the network more capable of running more sophisticated business logic and rules

The crypto giant also noted that the hard fork requires two-thirds of validators to upgrade their software version to v0.10.16 ahead of time, or else there may be some complications. 

