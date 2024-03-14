Countries
Crypto News

BNB Price Break 2-Year High – Can the Momentum Be Sustained?

Nick Dunn
Updated:
Earlier today, the price of BNB surged to over $500, marking a 77% jump in just 30 days, the highest point in two years. Given its bullish strength, the coin moved to secure the position of the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world. 

However, this rally was short-lived, and BNB fell. With a market cap of $87 billion, BNB is now the fourth largest cryptocurrency. BNB is traded for $583.77 with over $4 billion in volume. CoinMarketCap data shows that the trading volume is up 40% within this period.

Also, the coin has grown 36.56% in the past seven days. Even as the coin is gaining today, the community thinks this is nothing compared to the coming rally. But, considering CZ’s issue with the financial authorities, can it keep going up? The chart below shows the bulls can hold the rally.

BNB Price Analysis: Indicators Signals Positive Sentiment – Will BNB Coin Increase?

Based on various indicators, the price of BNB coins will likely increase. The price of BNB is currently above both the yellow 50-day and red 200-day SMA lines. This signals high buying pressure. If this continues, we might see BNB hitting $600 sooner than expected. 

Analysts from top sites also predict the price to surpass $600 before the end of the month. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above 75, indicating very high bullish strength. This is good news for BNB and its investors.

Also, the price is above the Bollinger Bands, suggesting a bullish trend. The Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator is also above 75, further supporting a bullish sentiment.

These indicators signal that BNB is under solid buying pressure, likely driving its price higher. 

As such, investors can expect the price to continue its upward trend and potentially hit $600 or more soon. However, monitoring indicators like RSI and MFI is essential, as extremely high levels could lead to a temporary pullback. 

However, overall, the indicators suggest positive momentum for BNB in the short term, mainly due to some positive events occurring on the network. 

BNB Total Value Locked (TVL) Surges – what’s the Impact on Price

In the last 24 hours, BNB’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has soared from $5 billion to over $6 billion. More people are locking their BNB tokens into decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and platforms.

Usually, an increase in TVL shows growing confidence and activity within the BNB ecosystem. This can positively impact the coin’s price as it demonstrates strong demand and utility. In the past, similar increases in TVL have often correlated with price surges for BNB. 

Investors tend to view higher TVL as a bullish signal, potentially driving more investment into the coin. However, there’s another factor that could affect the price negatively.

The future of Binance and its founder, CZ, could affect BNB’s price negatively. Some investors were uncertain if BNB could reach its current levels. This uncertainty came when Binance and CZ faced legal issues for allowing illicit activities on the platform.

However, Binance settled with the U.S. CFTC in December 2023, reducing uncertainty. Even though CZ’s trial is ongoing, Binance is working on improving its corporate structure.

However, those not entirely convinced of BNB’s potential can look into an emerging project offering investors the opportunity to broaden their investment portfolio before its value increases.

Green Bitcoin Raises $3.8 Millon in Red-Hot Presale – Can it 10X?

These past weeks have favored the broader crypto market, with BTC hitting new highs and lows. This positive sentiment in the market has attracted even more investors to join the industry looking for low-cap coins to invest in. 

One such project is the Green Bitcoin, which is currently in presale and has gathered more than $3.8 million quickly.

This shows how popular the presale is getting. As the event continues, more people are expected to join, considering its price below $1. Notably, the project aims to offer access to the crypto market in an environmentally friendly way, and not every crypto project can provide such a feature.

Green Bitcoin: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Crypto Solutions

Visit Green Bitcoin Presale

Green Bitcoin stands out due to its eco-friendly staking model, using Ethereum’s Proof of Stake (PoS) system. This method cuts down energy usage compared to regular Bitcoin mining, meeting the rising need for sustainable options in the crypto world.

The PoS network of Green Bitcoin consumes only 35Wh of energy, far less than BTC, BTC Cash, and BTC SV. This eco-friendly approach could draw more people to the project. 

Green Bitcoin: High APY and Engaging Staking Features

Investors are attracted to Green Bitcoin’s impressive Annual Percentage Yield (APY), currently at 125%. Note that before now, this APY was more than 200%. However, as more people enter the staking platform, the percentage will decrease.

So, it’s best you enter now and join others to earn more coins without doing much.

The project introduces Gamified Green Staking, combining passive income with community involvement. In the Green Bitcoin platform, Stakers can predict Bitcoin’s price movements. If the prediction works well, the staker will be rewarded with coins fostering active participation.

Also, Green Bitcoin prioritizes community engagement more. They have already allocated 5.8 million $GBTC tokens for staking rewards. 

Considering the high APY, engaging staking features, and community rewards, investing in Green Bitcoin seems promising for those seeking sustainable and rewarding crypto opportunities.

To get involved, visit the official page and buy using ETH or USDT.

