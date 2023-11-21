Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance
Crypto News

BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

BNB reacted positively to the news of DOJ’s demands for settlement with the global largest crypto exchange, Binance. The token recorded a 7% surge in value within the past 24 hours.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Binance have discussed the long-standing criminal investment of the exchange in the US.

BNB Records Up To 7% Price Increase Amid News Of Settlement

BNB’s price surged by over 7% following Bloomberg’s report of DOJ’s demands for up to $4 billion settlement with Binance. According to data from CoinMarketCap, BNB rose to hit a daily peak value of $266.85.

This represents its highest price since June 7, 2023, following the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance with claims of violation of securities laws.

BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance

 

BNB has scaled to $262 within 30 minutes of Bloomberg’s report. After a few hours, the token slipped to $252. However, BNB took a higher bullish momentum to skyrocket to the $266 price region.

As of 08:20 AM EST on November 21, BNB trades at $258.91, reflecting a surge of 4.58% over the past 24 hours. 

Its 24-hour trading volume indicates a whopping 153.02% increase, pushing the volume to $1.64 billion. With its new price rally, BNB took up the first position in the top gainers list for the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Besides standing out with the biggest 24-hour price growth, BNB ranks as the fourth-largest crypto asset in terms of market value.

Its market cap witnessed almost a $4 billion increase, pushing the value to $40 billion. Notably, BNB spiked by 6.5% in its year-to-date value. However, the coin is still 62.52% below its all-time high of $690.93 as of May 10, 2021.

Odds Regarding Potential $4 Billion Settlement Between Binance And DOJ

According to Bloomberg’s report on November 20, the US DOJ seeks a $4 billion settlement deal with Binance. The report revealed that the parties involved are still discussing the agreement, which is expected to conclude by the end of November 2023.

Through the settlement, Binance would likely continue its operations within the US. Also, it would stop collateral damage to the exchange’s users and the crypto market at large. 

Further, the settlement presented two different options, especially for Binance.

The first offers the condition of Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao, who is facing criminal charges. Alternatively, the DOJ and Binance would stick with a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA). With DPA, the DOJ will file charges but won’t prosecute them. 

Ultimately, it requires that Binance must pay a $4 billion fine, accept its operational flaws, and comply with set standards and rules. Reacting to the situation, a notable crypto community member and lawyer, Carlos D’Angelo, revealed his stance. 

He noted that the conditions of CZ paying the huge fine and still facing criminal charges are quite “odd” in the industry.

John Reed Stark, a former SEC enforcement official and senior lecturer at Duke University, threw in another response. He stated that it could be difficult for Binance to uphold a DPA.

Stark explained that with DPA, the company will remain under 24-hour close watch of the regular. Moreover, it would admit to criminal counts that could trigger some legal issues for its operations in other countries.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 OpenAI Board Seeks Leadership Change and Merger
2 BNB Rallies Amid News Of DOJ Demanding $4B Settlement With Binance
3 Unlock eCommerce Success: Mastering Scalability with Modular and Atomic Architecture
4 35+ Key Social Media Marketing Statistics (2023 Updated Data)
5 Elon Musk’s X Fights Back Against Allegations, Launches Lawsuit against Media Matters

Latest News

OpenAI
News

OpenAI Board Seeks Leadership Change and Merger

Damien Fisher
ecommerce
Community Contributions

Unlock eCommerce Success: Mastering Scalability with Modular and Atomic Architecture

Emma Bentley

Every business owner wants e-commerce success and growth for their business. In digital commerce, growth is closely tied to the e-commerce software scalability. The bigger your business is, the more...

Key Social Media Marketing Statistics
Statistics

35+ Key Social Media Marketing Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde

Running a successful business is tough. You’ve gotta get your name and products out there so potential customers know you exist! Back in the day, that meant taking out ads...

X Launches Lawsuit against Media Matters After Advertiser Exodus
News

Elon Musk’s X Fights Back Against Allegations, Launches Lawsuit against Media Matters

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta's Disbands Its Responsible AI Team (RAI)
News

Meta’s Responsible AI Team Disbanded, Paves the Way for Generative AI Dominance

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Crypto Gainers on November 20 - SNX, NEAR, And FET
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 20 – SNX, NEAR, And FET

Nick Dunn
Global Banks Report Exposure To Crypto With XRP Among the Top Investment Positions
Crypto News

Global Banks Report Exposure To Crypto With XRP Among the Top Investment Positions

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.