Bonk & Bitcoin Pump On Meme Coin Rush, Here’s Why 99Bitcoins Is Next

As the GameStop frenzy is underway, with the stock dropping over 48% in six hours and people buying the dip, the crypto industry is seeing significant growth.
Bitcoin, Solana, Pepe, and Bonk have all pumped in the last week, with Bitcoin surpassing the $70,000 mark.
One presale crypto coin may benefit the most from Bitcoin’s surge – 99Bitcoins ($99BTC). The Learn-to-Earn (L2E) token has raised over $1.4M in less than a month, and investors are flocking to the project.
$99BTC is currently flying under the radar despite having two major utilities: L2E and BRC-20 bridging.
Staking is a core function of the project, with the current staking reward at 1,138% per year.
99Bitcoins will go live in six days when the presale ends, so there’s still time to research the project and determine if it’s a worthwhile investment.
Let’s go over why $99BTC might charge ahead after launch and how Bitcoin’s growth may be fueling this.
Bitcoin Before and After Halving & Meme Coin Frenzy
Before the halving event on April 19, Bitcoin increased by 82.83% in less than two months, reaching an ATH of $73,079.
After a back-and-forth post-halving, it’s currently at $71,111, $2,000 away from reaching the ATH.
We also know that altcoins, including meme coins, typically follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps. In Q1 2024, several meme coins led the bull charge and maximized their investors’ profits:
TheRoaringCat’s return to X last week also led to impressive gains in the crypto meme space. And as the meme coin frenzy is far from over, we may see more gains in the coming days.
99Bitcoins Could Be Next in Line with L2E and BRC-20 Bridging
$99BTC recently passed the $1.4M presale target and brought to life a unique concept that no other project has done – L2E.
The project’s whitepaper mentions several benefits of this model:
According to Cryptoslate, education cryptocurrencies have a $409M market cap and a $29.61M trading volume.
The top two education coins have market caps over $100M, so who’s to say 99Bitcoins won’t reach that level?
99Bitcoins also introduces a second major utility with the BRC-20 migration. The platform’s token will bridge from the Ethereum to the Bitcoin blockchain, bringing a unique set of advantages to token holders:
With the SEC approving Bitcoin ETFs, the BRC-20 standard could receive increased investor attention, making 99Bitcoins a major player in the space.
Our 99Bitcoins price prediction estimates the token could reach $0.02 or higher by the end of 2025, a 1,800% increase from the current $0.00106 price.
To buy 99Bitcoins and stake it, connect your wallet to the presale widget, buy $99BTC, and stake it on the website.
Staking locks your tokens for a set period, after which vesting begins and you’ll start receiving your staking rewards.
Visit the official presale website for more information on 99Bitcoins’ staking.
Wrapping Up
As the meme industry is primed for gains, 99Bitcoins’s Learn-to-Earn and BRC-20 integration provide ample utility for long-term growth.
With the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the education crypto market constantly growing, it’s difficult to counter $99BTC’s growth.
But as always, DYOR extensively before investing in crypto presales. The market is volatile, and it’s easy to fall prey to FOMO and hype.
