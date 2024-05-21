Bonk & Bitcoin Pump On Meme Coin Rush, Here’s Why 99Bitcoins Is Next

As the GameStop frenzy is underway, with the stock dropping over 48% in six hours and people buying the dip, the crypto industry is seeing significant growth.

Bitcoin, Solana, Pepe, and Bonk have all pumped in the last week, with Bitcoin surpassing the $70,000 mark.

One presale crypto coin may benefit the most from Bitcoin’s surge – 99Bitcoins ($99BTC). The Learn-to-Earn (L2E) token has raised over $1.4M in less than a month, and investors are flocking to the project.

$99BTC is currently flying under the radar despite having two major utilities: L2E and BRC-20 bridging.

Staking is a core function of the project, with the current staking reward at 1,138% per year.

Staking $1,337 $99BTC now would net you over $15,000 passive income in a year, on May 21, 2025.

99Bitcoins will go live in six days when the presale ends, so there’s still time to research the project and determine if it’s a worthwhile investment.

Let’s go over why $99BTC might charge ahead after launch and how Bitcoin’s growth may be fueling this.

Bitcoin Before and After Halving & Meme Coin Frenzy

Before the halving event on April 19, Bitcoin increased by 82.83% in less than two months, reaching an ATH of $73,079.

After a back-and-forth post-halving, it’s currently at $71,111, $2,000 away from reaching the ATH.

Based on previous halvings, it’s safe to assume that Bitcoin will overcome this level in the coming days or weeks.

We also know that altcoins, including meme coins, typically follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps. In Q1 2024, several meme coins led the bull charge and maximized their investors’ profits:

DogWifHat ($WIF) pumped by 2,988% from $0.1554 on January 1 to a $4.8 ATH on March 31.

pumped by 2,988% from $0.1554 on January 1 to a $4.8 ATH on March 31. Book of Meme ($BOME) increased by 2,263% from $0.0011 on March 14 to a $0.026 ATH two days later.

increased by 2,263% from $0.0011 on March 14 to a $0.026 ATH two days later. Pepe ($PEPE) surged by 761% from $0.000001296 on January 1 to a $0.00001116 ATH today.

surged by 761% from $0.000001296 on January 1 to a $0.00001116 ATH today. Bonk ($BONK) leaped by 182% from $0.00001335 on January 1 to a $0.00003771 ATH on May 3.

leaped by 182% from $0.00001335 on January 1 to a $0.00003771 ATH on May 3. Brett ($BRETT) grew by 121% from $0.038 on March 11 to a $0.084 ATH on April 9.

TheRoaringCat’s return to X last week also led to impressive gains in the crypto meme space. And as the meme coin frenzy is far from over, we may see more gains in the coming days.

99Bitcoins Could Be Next in Line with L2E and BRC-20 Bridging

$99BTC recently passed the $1.4M presale target and brought to life a unique concept that no other project has done – L2E.

Following the success of the Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn models that raised $8.9B market value in 2023, L2E rewards users for learning about cryptocurrency.

The project’s whitepaper mentions several benefits of this model:

Interactive learning modules to earn $99BTC tokens

Interactive learning modules to earn $99BTC tokens Quizzes and certifications to receive tokens

Quizzes and certifications to receive tokens Community contributions like content creation for passive income

Community contributions like content creation for passive income Exclusive trading webinars and signals

Exclusive trading webinars and signals Advanced training courses for token holders

Advanced training courses for token holders VIP community groups

VIP community groups Staking rewards with up to 1,138% APY

According to Cryptoslate, education cryptocurrencies have a $409M market cap and a $29.61M trading volume.

The top two education coins have market caps over $100M, so who’s to say 99Bitcoins won’t reach that level?

99Bitcoins also introduces a second major utility with the BRC-20 migration. The platform’s token will bridge from the Ethereum to the Bitcoin blockchain, bringing a unique set of advantages to token holders:

Enhanced security for token transactions

Enhanced security for token transactions Increased token immutability and permanence, preventing alteration or censorship

Increased token immutability and permanence, preventing alteration or censorship Participation in a new token economy with access to new emerging markets (like NFTs)

Participation in a new token economy with access to new emerging markets (like NFTs) Constantly increasing token rarity and value through the Ordinals protocol

With the SEC approving Bitcoin ETFs, the BRC-20 standard could receive increased investor attention, making 99Bitcoins a major player in the space.

Our 99Bitcoins price prediction estimates the token could reach $0.02 or higher by the end of 2025, a 1,800% increase from the current $0.00106 price.

💰 $99BTC offers 1,138% staking APY, which means investing $1,337 now would result in over $15,000 in May 2025, provided the price stays the same, which we know is impossible.

To buy 99Bitcoins and stake it, connect your wallet to the presale widget, buy $99BTC, and stake it on the website.

Staking locks your tokens for a set period, after which vesting begins and you’ll start receiving your staking rewards.

Visit the official presale website for more information on 99Bitcoins’ staking.

Remember to only use the link on our site, as there are many 99Bitcoins scams catching investors by surprise.

Wrapping Up

As the meme industry is primed for gains, 99Bitcoins’s Learn-to-Earn and BRC-20 integration provide ample utility for long-term growth.

With the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the education crypto market constantly growing, it’s difficult to counter $99BTC’s growth.

But as always, DYOR extensively before investing in crypto presales. The market is volatile, and it’s easy to fall prey to FOMO and hype.

