Home Bonk & Bitcoin Pump On Meme Coin Rush, Here’s Why 99Bitcoins Is Next
Crypto News

Bonk & Bitcoin Pump On Meme Coin Rush, Here’s Why 99Bitcoins Is Next

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
As the GameStop frenzy is underway, with the stock dropping over 48% in six hours and people buying the dip, the crypto industry is seeing significant growth.

Bitcoin, Solana, Pepe, and Bonk have all pumped in the last week, with Bitcoin surpassing the $70,000 mark.

Bitcoin, Pepe Solana, and Bonk seven-day performance

One presale crypto coin may benefit the most from Bitcoin’s surge – 99Bitcoins ($99BTC). The Learn-to-Earn (L2E) token has raised over $1.4M in less than a month, and investors are flocking to the project.

$99BTC is currently flying under the radar despite having two major utilities: L2E and BRC-20 bridging.

Staking is a core function of the project, with the current staking reward at 1,138% per year.

Staking $1,337 $99BTC now would net you over $15,000 passive income in a year, on May 21, 2025.

99Bitcoins will go live in six days when the presale ends, so there’s still time to research the project and determine if it’s a worthwhile investment.

Let’s go over why $99BTC might charge ahead after launch and how Bitcoin’s growth may be fueling this.

Bitcoin Before and After Halving & Meme Coin Frenzy

Before the halving event on April 19, Bitcoin increased by 82.83% in less than two months, reaching an ATH of $73,079.

Bitcoin performance chart

After a back-and-forth post-halving, it’s currently at $71,111, $2,000 away from reaching the ATH.

Based on previous halvings, it’s safe to assume that Bitcoin will overcome this level in the coming days or weeks.

We also know that altcoins, including meme coins, typically follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps. In Q1 2024, several meme coins led the bull charge and maximized their investors’ profits:

  • DogWifHat ($WIF) pumped by 2,988% from $0.1554 on January 1 to a $4.8 ATH on March 31.
  • Book of Meme ($BOME) increased by 2,263% from $0.0011 on March 14 to a $0.026 ATH two days later.
  • Pepe ($PEPE) surged by 761% from $0.000001296 on January 1 to a $0.00001116 ATH today.
  • Bonk ($BONK) leaped by 182% from $0.00001335 on January 1 to a $0.00003771 ATH on May 3.
  • Brett ($BRETT) grew by 121% from $0.038 on March 11 to a $0.084 ATH on April 9.

TheRoaringCat’s return to X last week also led to impressive gains in the crypto meme space. And as the meme coin frenzy is far from over, we may see more gains in the coming days.

99Bitcoins Could Be Next in Line with L2E and BRC-20 Bridging

$99BTC recently passed the $1.4M presale target and brought to life a unique concept that no other project has done – L2E. 

Following the success of the Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn models that raised $8.9B market value in 2023, L2E rewards users for learning about cryptocurrency.

The project’s whitepaper mentions several benefits of this model:

  • Interactive learning modules to earn $99BTC tokens
  • Quizzes and certifications to receive tokens
  • Community contributions like content creation for passive income
  • Exclusive trading webinars and signals
  • Advanced training courses for token holders
  • VIP community groups
  • Staking rewards with up to 1,138% APY

According to Cryptoslate, education cryptocurrencies have a $409M market cap and a $29.61M trading volume.

Top education cryptos

The top two education coins have market caps over $100M, so who’s to say 99Bitcoins won’t reach that level?

99Bitcoins also introduces a second major utility with the BRC-20 migration. The platform’s token will bridge from the Ethereum to the Bitcoin blockchain, bringing a unique set of advantages to token holders:

  • Enhanced security for token transactions
  • Increased token immutability and permanence, preventing alteration or censorship
  • Participation in a new token economy with access to new emerging markets (like NFTs)
  • Constantly increasing token rarity and value through the Ordinals protocol

With the SEC approving Bitcoin ETFs, the BRC-20 standard could receive increased investor attention, making 99Bitcoins a major player in the space.

Our 99Bitcoins price prediction estimates the token could reach $0.02 or higher by the end of 2025, a 1,800% increase from the current $0.00106 price.

💰 $99BTC offers 1,138% staking APY, which means investing $1,337 now would result in over $15,000 in May 2025, provided the price stays the same, which we know is impossible.

To buy 99Bitcoins and stake it, connect your wallet to the presale widget, buy $99BTC, and stake it on the website. 

Staking locks your tokens for a set period, after which vesting begins and you’ll start receiving your staking rewards.

Visit the official presale website for more information on 99Bitcoins’ staking. 

Remember to only use the link on our site, as there are many 99Bitcoins scams catching investors by surprise.

Wrapping Up

As the meme industry is primed for gains, 99Bitcoins’s Learn-to-Earn and BRC-20 integration provide ample utility for long-term growth.

With the approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the education crypto market constantly growing, it’s difficult to counter $99BTC’s growth.

But as always, DYOR extensively before investing in crypto presales. The market is volatile, and it’s easy to fall prey to FOMO and hype.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

