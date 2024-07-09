$BONK Becomes Largest $SOL Meme Coin & Messi Promotes WaterCoin – Is $DICE Next?

Bonk ($BONK) has flipped DogWifHat ($WIF) to become the largest Solana ($SOL) meme coin, with a market cap of $1.82B.

$BONK has just surpassed $WIF, becoming the largest Solana meme coin, with a market cap of $1.82B (compared to $WIF’s $1.72B).

Bonk is currently priced at $0.00002655, with a 12.53% increase in the last 24 hours. The dog-based meme coin has experienced a revival in the last day, pushing out from the red zone.

Another boost for the $SOL ecosystem is that the World-famous soccer player Lionel Messi is promoting a Solana meme coin, WaterCoin, in his Instagram stories. The project brings awareness to water-related issues and aims to become a ‘charity-focused environmental currency.’

Other Solana meme coins are also doing very well, with the total market cap increasing by 14.2% in the last 24 hours. Top gainers include $PINO (+70.3%) and $BODEN (+56.6%).

One more $SOL meme coin that is doing well is Mega Dice. It raised over $1.6M during its presale and currently costs $0.09093/token.

Let’s discuss why Solana meme coins are thriving and how $DICE could benefit from this.

Solana Pumped 1.57% Daily, and $SOL Meme Coins Are Thriving

Solana is recovering its recent losses with a 1.57% daily pump and a healthy-looking uptrend in the last several hours.

Its market cap increased by 1.95%, and its 24-hour volume shot up by 20.73%, showing significant investor interest in the ecosystem.

$SOL-based meme coins are also going parabolic, with gains of up to 2x:

$GIGA (+112.3%)

$GIGA (+112.3%) $RETARDIO (+100.2%)

$RETARDIO (+100.2%) $BILLY (+70.3%)

$BILLY (+70.3%) $HABIBI (+54.4%)

$HABIBI (+54.4%) $ZAZU (+37.4%)

$ZAZU (+37.4%) $MUMU (+29.4%)

With $BONK becoming the most popular and traded Solana meme coin, the ecosystem looks ready for bigger gains in the coming days.

Mega Dice – The Next Big Solana Meme Coin?

Mega Dice is a crypto casino that raised over $1.6M in presale. Six days remain until the next price increase.

Investor interest is likely to grow as the casino offers token holders multiple benefits:

4K+ games from top providers

4K+ games from top providers 50+ Sports and eSports games

50+ Sports and eSports games 50K+ players

50K+ players $50M monthly wagering

$50M monthly wagering $2.25M airdrop in three seasons

$2.25M airdrop in three seasons Limited edition NFTs

Limited edition NFTs Early bird bonuses

Early bird bonuses Referral program with a 25% revenue share

The project focuses on long-term growth and sustainability, with its 15% liquidity allocation and 10% staking allocation incentivizing early investing (which should increase the token price).

$DICE’s roadmap also emphasizes high early rewards, trading flexibility through liquidity, and DEX listing in phase 5.

$DICE’s price might reach $1.2 by the end of 2025, a 1,235% increase from the current price of $0.09093. As a gamified crypto casino, the project shows much promise, and investing early might lead to significant profits.

To buy Mega Dice, visit the official presale website, select a currency ($SOL, $ETH, $BNB, or $USDT), specify the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Our Verdict – Mega Dice Might Ride the Solana Hype Train

With all this attention on Solana, Mega Dice might be one of the most promising presale projects to invest in this year.

GambleFi tokens are also doing well, with the 24-hour trading volume increasing by 10.26%. This further shows $DICE’s potential on the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

