Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches
Crypto News

Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has revealed that Ripple Labs was close to repurchasing up to $1.4 billion of its stock from investors. Garlinghouse shared this information during a speech at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech Conference in Utah.

The speech focused on several issues affecting Ripple and the crypto industry, such as regulatory efforts, MiCA in Europe, the ongoing legal issues with the SEC, and Ripple’s IPO plans.

SEC Lawsuit Likely Causing IPO Delays for Ripple

Brad Garlinghouse confirmed at the conference that Ripple Labs is buying back its stock from investors. However, he claimed that Ripple is not going public yet and that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans are on hold. 

According to Garlinghouse, plans for an IPO are on hold due to Ripple’s current issues with the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). Further, Garlinghouse noted that Ripple’s long-running battle with the SEC is not about XRP’s regulatory status

He reminded the public that XRP received regulatory clarity in July 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that it was not a security. As such, only Bitcoin and XRP have such regulatory clarity in the United States.

Also, Garlinghouse stated that going public is not Ripple’s ultimate goal but a step toward it. Although Ripple Labs continues to buy back its shares from investors, there are no plans to go public soon.

The CEO also mentioned that Ripple has been working behind the scenes to repurchase its shares from investors and employees. When Ripple’s buyback process is complete, the total value is expected to be $1.4 billion. 

During the speech, Garlinghouse expressed surprise that crypto has become a partisan issue. According to him, cryptocurrency legislation is divided along party lines only in the United States. 

However,  in other regions, the public and private sectors focus on how advanced cryptocurrencies are and the benefits they bring to existing systems. 

Garlinghouse discussed vital issues affecting Ripple, especially the long-running SEC lawsuit with the US SEC. He claimed the legal costs are approximately $150 million, and he did not provide a specific date for the final hearing.

A crypto enthusiast on X, MissCrypto, thanked Brad Garlinghouse for sharing his thoughts on the debate about whether crypto is bad. She believes there is no reason to forbid innovation, and people must change their mindsets before changing infrastructure.

Based on Ripple’s CEO’s comments, an IPO is not out of the question, but it is on hold until there is sufficient legal clarity with the SEC. Meanwhile, XRP continues to trade below $1 due to several issues, such as its legal battles limiting its price gains.

If Ripple gets a favorable ruling against the SEC this year, XRP will likely return to its all-time high value. The asset mirrors the positive trend in the crypto market and will likely retest the $0.60 resistance level soon.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
2 OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
3 Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Ripple Will Buy Back $1.4 Billion Worth of Stock as IPO Approaches
4 Bitcoin BTC’s Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target
5 Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week

Latest News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Rida Fatima
OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
Crypto News

OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year

Rida Fatima

Despite market struggles, Bitcoin whales have shown resilience in their accumulation and retention of BTC holdings. Cryptoquant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju disclosed that new whales garnered over 1.45...

Bitcoin BTC's Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin volatility seems to favor the bulls in the current market cycle. Head of Macro Research at Global Macro Investor (GMI) Julien Bittel identified a bullish pattern for Bitcoin. #Bitcoin...

Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week
Crypto News

Ethereum to Break Multiple Resistance Levels Following Launch of 10 ETFs Next Week

Rida Fatima
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Plummets After Claiming $14.4 Level – What’s next?
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Plummets After Claiming $14.4 Level – What’s next?

Rida Fatima
Indian Cryptocurrency Platform WazirX Hit by Security Breach, $234.9 Million Stolen
News

Indian Cryptocurrency Platform WazirX Hit by Security Breach, $234.9 Million Stolen

Krishi Chowdhary
Horizen ($ZEN) Price Prediction 2024–2030: Can It Overcome Regulatory Hurdles?
Crypto News

Horizen ($ZEN) Price Prediction 2024–2030: Can It Overcome Regulatory Hurdles?

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.