Crypto News

BRC-20 Integration Opens Up a New Token Economy for $99BTC

Lora Pance
Updated:
BRC-20 Integration Opens Up a New Token Economy for $99BTC

99Bitcoins ($99BTC), the pioneer in crypto educational resources, adds a gamification layer to learning through its new Learn-to-Earn platform. At the heart of the platform lies its native $99BTC token, initially minted on the Ethereum network and now transitioning to the BRC-20 standard

This strategic move will allow $99BTC to capitalize on Bitcoin’s robust network and developer appeal, potentially positioning it for mass adoption. 

What Is 99Bitcoins?

Launched in 2013 with the mission to make Bitcoin trading more accessible to the average user, 99Bitcoins has established itself as a trusted resource for beginners entering the crypto space.

Its vast library of how-to guides, decentralized tool reviews, and educational videos break down complex technical concepts and keep crypto enthusiasts updated with industry news.

Over the years, 99Bitcoins acquired 700K+ YouTube followers and 2M+ email subscribers.With such strong community backing, it’s no wonder that the $99BTC presale rapidly gained traction, raising $125K in hours and now approaching $1M

$99BTC is the native token of 99Bitcoins’ forthcoming Learn-to-Earn platform, allowing users to earn crypto by completing learning modules and quizzes. 

Early investors can stake $99BTC with up to 2,241% APY as an additional incentive. It’s worth noting that the reward rate is dynamic and will decrease as more investors join the pool. What’s more, 99Bitcoins announced a $99K token airdrop for lucky winners to be chosen on July 19.

99Bitcoins official presale website

Visit the 99BTC presale page and read the whitepaper to learn more about the project. 

From ERC-20 to BRC-20: a Smart Play

Developers favor the Ethereum blockchain for its security and smart contract features, so launching $99BTC on this network was a logical choice. However, bridging to the BRC-20 token standard opens a new world of possibilities for $99BTC.

$99BTC will bridge to the Bitcoin network through the Ordinals protocol, inscribing data directly to individual satoshis, the smallest $BTC unit. Essentially, this allows the creation of ‘Bitcoin NFTs’ that derive value from scarcity and unique applications. 

For 99Bitcoins’ learning platform, that may  have several implications:

  • Exclusive rewards: Users could earn special $99BTC rewards tied to specific learning achievements, which would serve as verifiable proof of knowledge. 
  • Increased engagement: The uniqueness of $99BTC rewards could add a collectible element to education, fostering a sense of achievement and motivating users to learn more. 
  • Added value: Given the association with a reputable learning platform, rare $99BTC rewards could appreciate in value on the wider NFT market. 

99BTC transitions to the BRC-20 token standard

However, these possibilities are speculative. What’s certain is that $99BTC tokens will benefit from Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism, arguably ensuring an even higher degree of permanence and immutability than the ERC-20 standard. 

The Ethereum network often suffers from congestion, leading to slow transaction times and high gas fees. Bridging to Bitcoin could make transactions faster and cheaper, ultimately making 99Bitcoins’ learning platform more accessible and improving user experience. 

Final Thoughts 

99BTC’s transition to the BRC-20 standard is a strategic move, increasing the platform’s already high odds for mainstream adoption. As the $99BTC presale picks up momentum, we’re excited to see what the future holds for the project. 

However, we must remind you that the crypto market is volatile and susceptible to influences that are out of the project’s control. It’s crucial to DYOR and invest responsibly

