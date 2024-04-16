Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining – What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?
Crypto News

British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining – What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Surprisingly, Canada’s British Columbia is pushing to outlaw Bitcoin mining despite the industry’s recent growth. This move shocked many in the crypto community, who expected continued support for the industry.

Many are now wondering how it will impact the region’s stance towards cryptocurrency.

B.C. Energy Minister Rejects New Bitcoin Mining Projects

The Canadian province of British Columbia is cracking down on the energy-guzzling cryptocurrency mining industry. On Thursday, the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, Josie Osborne, made a firm statement about it. 

Based on the statement, the province won’t entertain any new large-scale crypto-mining projects for the time being. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

That’s because crypto-mining operations consume a lot of power. In British Columbia, their unchecked growth was starting to threaten the availability of electricity for homes and businesses.

Notably, BC Hydro revealed it gives power to seven crypto-mining places in British Columbia, amounting to 166 megawatts of electricity cumulatively. Also, with Bitcoin halving around the corner, miners will use even more power as they use more machines to mine new blocks.

So, the provincial government is working on amending laws to give them the power to limit or outright ban crypto miners from tapping into the electricity grid. In December 2022, the province had already frozen new crypto-mining operations for a temporary 18-month period

Around 21 projects, which had collectively requested a whopping 1,403 megawatts (M.W.) of power, were put on hold. This amount of energy is equivalent to the power used by approximately 570,000 homes or 2.1 million electric vehicles.

Osborne made it clear back then that the priority was to secure sufficient electricity for British Columbia’s future needs. 

To do this, they’re working closely with the provincial power utility, B.C. Hydro. “That includes regulating electricity service for energy-intensive cryptocurrency miners that create very few local jobs,” she emphasized.

Still in the fight against crypto mining, a provincial supreme court ruled in favor of B.C in February. Hydro’s moratorium against new crypto-mining projects, deeming it a reasonable move.

British Columbia Tackles Crypto Mining’s Power Hunger

In December 2022, British Columbia became the third Canadian province to impose restrictions on this mining industry, following Quebec and Manitoba. 

The ban means that no new crypto-mining operations will be allowed to connect to B.C.’s power grid for 18 months.

According to the Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, Osborne, this move is to “preserve our electricity supply for people who are switching to electric vehicles and heat pumps, and for businesses and industries that are undertaking electrification projects that reduce carbon emissions and generate jobs and economic opportunities.”

British Columbia is Canada’s fourth-largest electricity producer, with an estimated generating capacity of 18,250 megawatts (M.W.). However, a report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation raised a red flag against increasing demand for electricity. 

According to the report, increasing demand and generation constraints could make it challenging for B.C. to generate enough power consistently by 2026.

So, with this temporary ban, British Columbia has joined the ranks of other provinces trying to rein in the crypto mining craze to meet its citizen’s power demand.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 British Columbia Moves to Ban Bitcoin Mining – What Does it Mean For the Mining Community?
2 Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
3 Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
4 CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential
5 Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey Starting from April 29

Latest News

Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
Crypto News

Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds

Rida Fatima

The financial markets bleed amid rising tension from the Israeli-Iran conflict and unexpectedly high US inflation data. The recent market-wide dip has sent ripples of price decline across most asset...

CatCoin skyrocketed 7,800% in the last month
Crypto News

CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential

Alex Popa

CatCoin, a cat-themed meme coin, has increased by 7,800% in the last month and by 16,156% historically. It currently trades at $0.000000000808. The project has quickly become one of the...

Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey from April 29
News

Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey Starting from April 29

Krishi Chowdhary
Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Chinese Competition
News

Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Competition

Krishi Chowdhary
Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold

Rida Fatima
BlackRock's Treasure Trove: How the Asset Giant Could Be Powering Ethereum's Stablecoin Explosion
Crypto News

BlackRock’s Treasure Trove: How the Asset Giant Could Be Powering Ethereum’s Stablecoin Explosion

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.