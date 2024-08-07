$BTC and $ETH ETFs Could Stabilize the Market – What Does This Mean?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Bitwise recorded ETP (Exchange Traded Product) inflows worth millions of dollars on Monday from the ‘buy-and-hold’ type of investors .

Bitwise recorded ETP inflows worth millions of dollars on Monday from the . ETF managers believe Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) investors can stabilize the crypto market through better risk tolerance and long-term investments.

ETF managers believe Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) through better risk tolerance and long-term investments. ETF investors can also cause significant volatility (especially for crypto) when rebalancing their portfolios.

$BTC and $ETH ETFs could stabilize the market as institutional investors tend to prioritize long-term investments.

With $BTC falling below $49.5K and $ETH below $2.2K on Monday, ‘weak-hands’ investors sold at a loss. The market recovered somewhat, but not enough to justify significant confidence.

However, that might change with $BTC and $ETH ETFs.

Institutional investors could control the crypto market’s volatility through strategic trades, a higher risk tolerance, and long-term investments.

Let’s see why BTC and ETH ETFs could stabilize the market and whether crypto is heading for greener pastures.

ETFs Are ‘Helping to Offset Sell-Pressure’ and Calming FUD

Ryan Rasmussem, Head of Research at Bitwise ETFs help dampen volatility by bringing more investors into the market, providing additional liquidity for buying and selling the asset.​

ETF providers are noticing a pattern – ETF investors are the ‘buy-and-hold’ type who aren’t cowed by short-term fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Bitwise had ETP inflows worth millions of dollars on Monday and claimed the demand was ‘helping to offset sell-pressure.’ This was referring to the market-wide panic-selling happening at the same time.

Patrick Pan, CEO of OSL (Hong Kong ETF custodian), says, ‘This shift towards institutional investment has contributed to a more stable market.’

Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg, praised $IBIT (iShares Bitcoin Trust) ETF investors for refusing to sell their stocks on Monday, comparing them to the ‘degen’ day traders.

So $IBIT investors woke up on Monday to a -14% move over wknd after stomaching an 8% decline the week prior and what did they do? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. $0 flows. Compared to some of these degens these boomers are like the Rock of Gibraltar. You guys are so lucky to have them. pic.twitter.com/Qqg9Y2E40k — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 6, 2024

According to Patrick Pan, the market will mature and become less volatile as more institutional investors invest in crypto.

It makes sense, given the long-term vision of ETF traders who have witnessed far riskier asset dumps. Time in the market is almost always preferable to timing the market.

We’re Not Out of the Woods Yet – Crypto Correction Incoming?

While ETF investors tend to play the longer game, they also rebalance their portfolios at the end of a month, quarter, or year.

This can significantly impact the market, leading to more volatility and causing FUD for those unprepared. Crypto is especially vulnerable to this, as the market depth varies a lot.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now