Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home $BTC and $ETH ETFs Could Stabilize the Market – What Does This Mean?
Crypto News

$BTC and $ETH ETFs Could Stabilize the Market – What Does This Mean?

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Bitwise recorded ETP (Exchange Traded Product) inflows worth millions of dollars on Monday from the ‘buy-and-hold’ type of investors.
  • ETF managers believe Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) investors can stabilize the crypto market through better risk tolerance and long-term investments.
  • ETF investors can also cause significant volatility (especially for crypto) when rebalancing their portfolios.

BTC and ETH ETFs Could Stabilize the Market

$BTC and $ETH ETFs could stabilize the market as institutional investors tend to prioritize long-term investments.

With $BTC falling below $49.5K and $ETH below $2.2K on Monday, ‘weak-hands’ investors sold at a loss. The market recovered somewhat, but not enough to justify significant confidence.

However, that might change with $BTC and $ETH ETFs.

Institutional investors could control the crypto market’s volatility through strategic trades, a higher risk tolerance, and long-term investments.

Let’s see why BTC and ETH ETFs could stabilize the market and whether crypto is heading for greener pastures.

ETFs Are ‘Helping to Offset Sell-Pressure’ and Calming FUD

ETFs help dampen volatility by bringing more investors into the market, providing additional liquidity for buying and selling the asset.​Ryan Rasmussem, Head of Research at Bitwise

ETF providers are noticing a pattern – ETF investors are the ‘buy-and-hold’ type who aren’t cowed by short-term fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Bitwise had ETP inflows worth millions of dollars on Monday and claimed the demand was ‘helping to offset sell-pressure.’ This was referring to the market-wide panic-selling happening at the same time.

Patrick Pan, CEO of OSL (Hong Kong ETF custodian), says, ‘This shift towards institutional investment has contributed to a more stable market.’

Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg, praised $IBIT (iShares Bitcoin Trust) ETF investors for refusing to sell their stocks on Monday, comparing them to the ‘degen’ day traders.

According to Patrick Pan, the market will mature and become less volatile as more institutional investors invest in crypto.

It makes sense, given the long-term vision of ETF traders who have witnessed far riskier asset dumps. Time in the market is almost always preferable to timing the market.

We’re Not Out of the Woods Yet – Crypto Correction Incoming?

While ETF investors tend to play the longer game, they also rebalance their portfolios at the end of a month, quarter, or year.

This can significantly impact the market, leading to more volatility and causing FUD for those unprepared. Crypto is especially vulnerable to this, as the market depth varies a lot.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex is a junior crypto editor passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Google Has Illegal Monopoly over Internet Search, US Judge Rules
2 Where to Watch Emily in Paris
3 $BTC and $ETH ETFs Could Stabilize the Market – What Does This Mean?
4 Drowning in Paper? Try These Powerful Ways to Use Data Collection Forms
5 Intel Knew about Processor Issues since 2022 and Knowingly Kept Customers in the Dark

Latest News

Google Has Illegal Monopoly over Internet Search, US Judge Rules
News

Google Has Illegal Monopoly over Internet Search, US Judge Rules

Krishi Chowdhary
Emily in Paris on Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Emily in Paris

William Baxter

If you’re wondering where to watch Emily in Paris online for the lowest cost, you’re in the right place. Emily in Paris, the charming and glamorous TV series, has captivated...

data collection forms
Community Contributions

Drowning in Paper? Try These Powerful Ways to Use Data Collection Forms

Renee Johnson

When you’re living in a paper-based world, most people don’t realize how quickly it can monopolize their lives. The phrase “stuck under a mountain of paperwork” may be a comedic...

Intel Knew about Processor Issues and Knowingly Kept Customers in the Dark
News

Intel Knew about Processor Issues since 2022 and Knowingly Kept Customers in the Dark

Krishi Chowdhary
Over 99% of Bitcoin Losses Belong to Short Term Traders – HODLers Are Unmoved
Crypto News

Over 99% of Bitcoin Losses Belong to Short Term Traders – HODLers Are Unmoved

Alex Popa
New York Teen’s Family Sues Instagram For Being Too Addictive
News

New York Teen’s Family Sues Instagram for Being Too Addictive

Krishi Chowdhary
UK Agency Request New Property Category for Crypto Assets, US SEC Sued Over NFTs Status
Crypto News

UK Agency Request New Property Category for Crypto Assets, US SEC Sued Over NFTs Status

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.