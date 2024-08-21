Countries
As $BTC Rebounds to $59K, Technical Indicators Suggest a Potential Short Squeeze 
Crypto News

As $BTC Rebounds to $59K, Technical Indicators Suggest a Potential Short Squeeze 

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
  • Bitcoin ($BTC) has rebounded to $59K after its recent drop to $49K, the lowest since February this year. 
  • Markus Thielen suggests that $BTC could be poised for a short squeeze as investors try to cover their short positions. 
  • Beyond technical indicators, Thielen highlights the growing influence of US election outcome and macroeconomic conditions on $BTC’s price. 

As $BTC Rebounds to $59K, Technical Indicators Suggest a Potential Short Squeeze 

Markus Thielen at 10x Research sees the improving $BTC technical indicators as a sign of a potential short squeeze. This could lead to further price appreciation as investors who have shorted $BTC may buy it back to cover their positions.

Let’s unpack Thielen’s analysis and what it means for $BTC. 

$BTC Rebounds From Recent Crash  

Despite the 11.99% monthly drop triggered by the recent stock market crash, $BTC started to rebound from its quarterly low of $49K registered on August 5, now standing at $59K. 

$BTC price

Thielen notes that $BTC’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which helps identify overbought or oversold conditions, is ‘bottoming out.’ Currently, $BTC’s RSI is 61.13, down 8% since July 21

Moreover, the increase in $BTC’s Open Interest (OI) (the number of active $BTC futures contracts) during the stock market turmoil in early August indicates ‘more short positioning.’ 

Now that $BTC is recovering, investors who shorted the token might hope to buy it back to cover their positions. Typically, this practice, known as the ‘short squeeze,’ increases the asset’s price due to buying pressure

Political Winds Could Blow $BTC Higher  

Beyond economic forces, Thielen highlights the important role of the upcoming US elections on $BTC’s price

He suggested that while the market is not severely undervalued, short sellers could be compelled to buy back their positions amidst Donald Trump’s improved electoral prospects.

Thielen also believes that the market is poised for a significant shift and is awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rate reductions. A rate cut announcement could ignite a stock market surge, potentially leading to a corresponding rise in $BTC’s price.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris strives to secure the crypto community’s votes with her Crypto4Harris initiative. However, the Harris-Waltz administration will likely introduce stricter regulations for crypto businesses and traders. 

Closing Remarks 

Markus Theielen’s forecast for a potential $BTC short squeeze could help the token solidify its positive trend and break above the current resistance level. 

However, it’s important to note that short squeezes can be volatile and unpredictable. If the market conditions change suddenly, the short squeeze could lose momentum, leading to a potential price correction. 

References 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

