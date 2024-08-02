Bybit Exits French Market Amid New EU Crypto Regulations

On May 16, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) – the national financial commission – warned French residents that Bybit had been blacklisted in 2022. The AMF previously cited ‘non-compliance with current French regulations.’
Bybit’s availability has fluctuated globally, along with the difficulties it has faced with French regulators. Read more to find out what’s been happening.
Bybit and Its History With French Regulators
However, the exchange tried to reassure people by claiming its success in the Netherlands proved it was willing to work with European regulators. Bybit established its new office in Amsterdam, which was made possible through a partnership with SATOS.
The Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit said, ‘We are committed to providing a safe and secure trading environment for all our users and understand the importance of complying with local regulations.’
Bybit announced it would be pulling out of the French market due to ‘recent regulatory developments’ by the AMF. The exchange warned French users that their accounts will be restricted to a ‘close-only’ mode beginning on August 2. Users will not be able to:
Any remaining unclosed open positions will be automatically liquidated after August 13. After that, card services will be suspended, and French users will only be able to withdraw funds from their Bybit accounts.
Bybit to Cease Operations and Withdraw Products from France ! pic.twitter.com/Wr80w5N1Bt
— Ethos Vertical (@EthosVertical) August 2, 2024
How The MiCA Regulations Have Impacted ByBit
Bybit’s announcement coincides with Europe’s long-awaited crypto legislation, which aims to reshape how companies and individuals treat the asset class.
The exchange’s withdrawal from France follows the enactment of the European Union’s MiCA regulation framework. It was introduced on September 24, 2020, as part of a digital finance package.
According to CoinGecko, Bybit retains the second-largest exchange title by trading volume. It surpasses HTX and Coinbase despite restrictions in major markets, including the US, the UK, Hong Kong, and China.
Bybit Is Confident It Will Return
Although Bybit will no longer offer its products and services in France for now, the exchange remains positive and tells French users that it looks forward to returning to the market once it has obtained the proper licenses under French law.
Increasing regulatory policies may affect the global cryptocurrency market and cause market volatility. Yet, investors and regulators are still looking for ways to explore cryptocurrency innovations without compromising security and safety.
