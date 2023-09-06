Countries
ByBit Lists XRP/Euro Trading Pair on Its Platform
Damien Fisher
A crypto exchange, ByBit, has also joined the list of others that list Ripple’s native coin (XRP) on their trading platform. These listing decisions started when Ripple Labs partially won its court case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July.

XRP Now Trading Against Euro on ByBit

On September 4, 2023, ByBit shared that it will list eight new trading pairs, with the Euro being the base on its spot marketplace between September 4 and 5. Among these new trading pairs is XRP trading against the Euro.

The new trading pair on ByBit’s spot marketplace will enable users to buy and sell XRP with the fiat currency, Euro.

The recent listing will make the digital asset more accessible to investors with only Euro as fiat money. The other new trading pairs listed on the crypto exchange include ETH/EUR, DOGE/EUR, BTC/EUR, LTC/EUR, SOL/EUR ADA/EUR, and USDC/EUR.

Note that ByBit made the listing decision after confirming that XRP is not a security following Judge Analisa Torres’ court ruling in favor of Ripple Labs. Against the U.S. SEC in July.

Judge Analisa Torres is a U.S. District Judge of the Southern District Court of New York. During her ruling on the case, she noted that XRP sales on crypto exchanges are not considered security and that service providers can utilize the asset in concern.

Many Crypto Trading Platforms Relist XRP After Ripple’s Victory Over SEC 

Recall that the U.S. SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple’s Labs in 2020, alleging that the crypto firms offered unregistered securities to U.S. citizens. The ruling of the court case, which lasted for three years, renewed the interest of many crypto enthusiasts in investing in the asset.

This renewed buying interest motivated many crypto exchanges to relist XRP on their trading platforms. Reports show that Coinbase Global Inc., a globally recognized crypto exchange company, relisted the crypto asset (XRP) a day after the court ruling. 

As the victory excitement continued, another crypto exchange, Kraken, followed in the footsteps of Coinbase to relist XRP on its trading marketplace. Kraken relisted XRP to trade against fiat currencies and crypto assets like BTC, USDT, and ETH.

Also, Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange listed XRP against its native asset (LCX) and Euro and USD Coin shortly after Ripple’s winning. Furthermore, reports revealed that iTrustCapital, another crypto exchange firm based in the United States, relisted XRP.

Another crypto trading platform, Gemini, shared via its official website on August 10 that it has relisted XRP on its trading marketplace. The relisting was on its ActiveTrader and API/FIX apps, where XRP trades against USD.

And on Gemini’s website and mobile application, the asset trades against fiat currencies like GBP, CAD, AUD, USD, EUR, HKD, and SGD.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

