Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction
Crypto News

Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Despite the growing global trend toward digital payments, less than 3% of Canadians have embraced Bitcoin or other crypto assets for everyday transactions. This trend has remained prevalent in the country for the last two years.

A recent survey by the Bank of Canada highlights the enduring preference among Canadians for cash and bank cards.

Crypto Adoption in Canada

In 2022 and 2023, most Canadians relied on these conventional payment methods, with minimal interest in shifting to digital currencies.

Among alternative payment methods, e-transfers have emerged as a popular choice. This method, which allows users to send money using email addresses or phone numbers, has become a convenient and trusted option for many Canadians. In contrast, crypto assets continue to lag far behind in popularity.

The survey revealed that only 2.2% of Canadians used crypto assets for payments in 2022, a figure that rose modestly to 2.5% in 2023. This continuous growth highlights significant challenges for digital assets, particularly in gaining traction as a mainstream payment method in Canada.

Notably, Canadians’ strong attachment to cash is one of the main factors hindering digital currency adoption. Over 80% of survey respondents indicated that they have no intention of abandoning cash in the foreseeable future.

This steadfast commitment to cash transactions has remained consistent since 2019, demonstrating an inherent preference for tangible currency.

Canada Anticipates Crypto Resurgence

However, Canada’s crypto environment seems to be improving. In June, the country reportedly witnessed a rise in digital asset activities, driven by a combination of factors, including a supportive regulatory environment.

Dean Skurka, CEO of the Canadian crypto asset platform WonderFi, shared his insights with Cointelegraph’s Sam Bourgi during the Collision event in Toronto.

He highlighted several key elements fueling the retail market’s resurgence. One significant factor is the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada, which has increased public discretionary spending. 

Additionally, there is a strong demand for Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have made digital assets more appealing to a broader audience. The anticipated effect of the Bitcoin halving event is also a factor that could boost the market.

While digital assets struggle to gain acceptance for daily use, the Bitcoin ATM ecosystem in Canada is flourishing.

The country boasts the second-largest network of Bitcoin ATMs globally, following the United States. With 2,941 active Bitcoin ATMs, Canada accounts for 7.7% of the world’s total, which shows a growing infrastructure for crypto asset access despite limited everyday usage.

Interestingly, the Bank of Canada has been exploring strategies to foster financial innovation. It partnered with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to establish the BIS Toronto Innovation Center, a new hub that aims to advance financial technology across Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The Innovation Center will focus on three of the BIS’s priority themes: next-generation financial market infrastructures, central bank digital currencies, and open finance.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction
2 Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level – What’s Next?
3 SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto
4 New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End
5 Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority

Latest News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level - What's Next?
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level – What’s Next?

Rida Fatima
SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto
Crypto News

SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto

Alex Popa

The SEC vs Binance case from 2023 came to a head – cryptocurrencies and BNB sales are not securities. Binance announced the victory yesterday, saying that BNB sales passed the...

New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End
Crypto News

New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End

Lora Pance

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) soon became the second-largest meme coin with a nearly $10B market cap, outperformed only by Dogecoin ($DOGE). Initially, the Shiba Inu ecosystem relied solely...

Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority
News

Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority

Krishi Chowdhary
Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy

Leah Alger
Where to Watch Copa America Quarter Finals
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Quarter Finals in Copa America 2024 — Free and Paid Options

Joel Timothy
YouTube Will Allow Users to Request the Takedown of AI Content
News

YouTube Will Allow Users to Request the Takedown of AI-Generated Content Resembling Them

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.