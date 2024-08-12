Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen
Crypto News

Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • The Cosmos-based Layer-1 (L1) blockchain Canto has experienced a 33-hour outage after the ‘Callisto’ update on Saturday.
  • The asset price dumped under $0.4 following the outage, though it recovered today.
  • Canto developers blamed the issue on the consensus mechanism and are issuing a fix today at 12:00 UTC.

Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen

Canto, a Cosmos-based L1 blockchain, has experienced a 33-hour outage following a major chain update.

The blockchain stopped all transactions on Sunday following the ‘Callisto’ upgrade a day earlier. Canto claimed on X that user funds aren’t at risk.

Let’s see what prompted the outage, when Canto will issue a fix, and how users have reacted to the situation.

Canto Down for Over a Day, Price Plummeted

After the outage on Sunday, Canto’s price dropped below $0.40, fluctuating wildly and showing the investors’ lack of confidence.

Canto price during the weekend

The L1 blockchain had a stellar beginning in 2023, reaching $0.60, increasing by ~530%. However, after reversing its decision to become an Ethereum L2 blockchain, it fell to a $13.5M total value locked (TVL).

Currently, Canto has recovered to $0.04696 (+17.54% in the last day).

It appears the temporary outage hasn’t caused significant fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) among investors.

What Caused the Outage, and Is It Fixed?

The Canto team mentions ‘an issue with the consensus’ as the main cause of the outage. They mentioned a fix will come today at 12:00 UTC, in a little under three hours.

The consensus mechanism validates chain transactions and lists them on the blockchain once it verifies their authenticity.

It’s unclear if the Callisto upgrade directly caused the outage, and Canto hasn’t clarified if the upgrade went through or if they reversed it.

However, the project continues to have strong community support despite the current outage and its slow TVL degradation since 2023.

Blockchain Outages Are an Expected Occurrence

Network disruptions like Canto’s aren’t new. In May 2024, Degen Chein experienced several disruptions for over 53 hours.

Configuration errors or issues with the consensus mechanism are typically to blame, and the project team issues a fix quickly.

Canto’s 33-hour outage didn’t significantly dump the asset price. On the contrary, $CANTO has increased by 8.7% in the last week, showing the positive impact of community support and investor trust.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex is a junior crypto editor passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
2 Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
3 Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest
4 Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen
5 Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork

Latest News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary
Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
News

Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale

Krishi Chowdhary

Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro is apparently considering a sale. The company is currently valued at 950 billion yen ($6.5 billion). The news came via a Reuters report on Thursday, which...

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest
Crypto News

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest

Lora Pance

On August 9, Venezuela restricted access to the Internet amid nationwide priests over election results. The block also affected the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, hindering Venezuelans from trading on...

Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork
Crypto News

Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork

Rida Fatima
Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 - Report
Crypto News

Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 – Report

Rida Fatima
Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
Crypto News

Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability

Rida Fatima
Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys
Crypto News

Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.