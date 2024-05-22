Cardano (ADA) Seems Bearish, But Analysts Remain Optimistic – What’s Next?

Since the price of ADA crossed above $0.50 yesterday, May 21, 2024, it’s been struggling to sustain its momentum. In the past 24 hours, the coin has decreased by 3.43%, and as of 06:32 a.m. today, May 22, 2024, the ADA price is $0.487

Despite this price movement, an analyst known as Sssebi seems “insanely bullish” on Cardano’s native asset, ADA. Apart from this analyst’s bullish forecast, other factors could push the price of ADA higher.

Cardano (ADA) Price Action

Cardano (ADA) started the week with a positive jump to over $0.50. The coin broke above its critical average trading price (50-day average). This gain excited some investors, fueling hopes for a more significant rise. Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last as ADA lost momentum and dipped to $0.48.

ADA seems stuck in a holding pattern, neither rising significantly nor falling sharply. On the 4-hour chart, it’s trading within $0.47 – $0.50 levels. It’s unclear where ADA will go from here.

Will it bounce back and continue its climb, or will it keep going down?

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis: Will It Break Through Resistance and Surge Higher?

Despite the bullish sentiment surrounding the ADA token, fueled by analysts’ optimistic predictions, the daily chart reveals a contrasting narrative. The technical indicators paint a bearish picture even as the crypto community buzzes with excitement.

One sign of ADA’s current bearish trajectory is its position relative to the 50-day (yellow line) and 200-day (red line) Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). ADA’s position below both lines indicates the bearish forces at play.

Secondly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 53. While this value may not immediately raise red flags, the market may be neutral.

However, there’s a chance that the price might start going up again around the $0.50 “flip zone” region. If the ADA token can breach this crucial level, it could signal a shift in market sentiment.

Based on this analysis, traders should wait for the coin to breach above the flip zone for a safe entry, as the market is highly volatile.

Despite Bearish Indicators, Analysts Shared a Bullish View

Renowned crypto analyst Sssebi has recently ignited excitement within the digital asset community by publishing a detailed report highlighting ADA’s bullish pattern.

Sssebi thinks that one big reason for ADA’s potential rise is its price exceeding the 200-day moving average.

This line shows the average price over a long time, and when the price goes above it, it usually means suitable for the value. But Sssebi doesn’t stop there. He talked about how ADA’s price not only went above the line but also stayed there and bounced back up after testing it.

According to the analyst, resistance always hindered ADA from going up. But now, the same level might help keep the price from dropping too much.

Ultimately, Cardano’s future trajectory will likely depend on broader factors, including the project’s fundamentals, ecosystem growth, and industry-wide trends.

Whale’s Holding Increase 10% – Are the Big Spenders Bullish on Cardano?

Recently, IntoTheBlock revealed that big Cardano investors have been increasing their holdings in ADA. In the last month, they’ve added 11% more ADA to their existing holdings, now owning about 6.71% of all the Cardano tokens.

This is good news for ADA, given that when whales kickstart an accumulation frenzy, it often means they think the price will go up. Their big purchases can also push the price higher.

Further, IntoTheBlock also revealed that regular people are investing a lot in Cardano, not just the big investors. According to IntoTheBlock, the trading activity around ADA shows that more people want to buy ADA than sell it, which is a good sign.

Another source, DeFiLlama, says that the total value of all the money locked into the Cardano network has increased by over 5% in the past week.

As ADA continues to gain new ground by attracting more investors, a trend reversal to the upside in the coming weeks is possible. However, investors who are unwilling to take a considerable risk could diversify to a new coin that sells fast in its presale phase.

New Meme Coin Raised Over $2.5 Million in Presale – Next 100x Token?

This year, meme coins have become super popular in the crypto world. These coins are known for their cool logos and how fans drive their success. One of these meme coins getting a lot of attention is WienerAI (WAI), which combines artificial intelligence with funny memes.

As a result of its success, many crypto traders are really excited about the project. Some think it could make enormous profits for them, with a possible 100-times increase from the starting price.

WienerAI (WAI): The Future of Meme Coin Trading with Artificial Intelligence

WienerAI (WAI) is different from other meme coins out in the market because it uses smart technology to run a unique trading robot. This robot combines artificial intelligence with the fun of trading meme coins. It will have an excellent AI interface and change how people trade in the crypto market.

Traders can ask the robot questions about what to invest in, and it will give them suggestions based on its predictions about what they might do well. Meanwhile, the token’s presale, which started on April 25, has raised more than $2.5 million at a low rate of $0.000709.

Notably, 30% of the total token supply is allocated to the presale, meaning you must participate before the tokens are exhausted. To participate, just visit the official page and follow the process provided.

