Cardano Founder Catches Argentina President's Attention Amid Crypto Expansion Talks
Cardano Founder Catches Argentina President’s Attention Amid Crypto Expansion Talks

Rida Fatima
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently attracted Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s attention via crypto talks on X. President Milei reposted Hoskinson’s tweet as the country considers adopting crypto and blockchain technology. This interaction reflects Cardano’s growing interest in expanding in Argentina.

Moreover, this development comes as Argentina considers blockchain and crypto via recent regulatory moves.

Hoskinson Reflects on Argentina’s Crypto Expansion Move

The social media interaction started with an X post from Dario Epstein, Director at Research For Traders. In his post, the director praised Cardano for its blockchain technology and crypto expertise. 

Further, Epstein disclosed that a technology firm specializing in third-generation blockchain contacted him. Also, he noted that the blockchain is focused on decentralized government.

Epstein noted that the company intends to expand in Argentina to broaden its development and tech applications. With a feeling of exuberance, Epstein stated: “As the saying goes: ‘You will reap what you sow!!!’”

Subsequently, Hoskinson replied to Epstein’s post while singing praises of Argentina’s tech capacity. This showed that the indicated company in the statement could be Cardano.

Also, Hoskinson noted how invaluable some Argentine developers are in their contributions to Cardano. Moreover, he disclosed his interaction with developers like ATIX’s Alan Verbner over the past eight years in building Cardano. 

Hoskinson added: “Argentina has some of the brightest minds in our industry, and it has been a privilege to work with them.”

Cardano is among the top DeFi crypto blockchains and accommodates numerous Web3 projects. As of January 2024, the Cardano ecosystem has over 1,315 projects developing Web3 dApps on the platform. Up to 155 dApps and some prominent NFT applications have already launched on Cardano.

Argentina President Recognises Cardano Founder Amid Crypto Adoption Plans

Surprisingly, Hoskinson’s comment caught the attention of President Milei. Already, Milei has reposted the statement, indicating his recognition and possible collaboration with the blockchain company.

Notably, the social media interaction comes as Argentina considers a strategic advancement into the crypto industry.

Earlier this month, Argentina initiated discussions with El Salvador concerning its crypto adoption moves. Argentina’s securities regulator, the National Securities Commission (CNV), is collaborating with El Salvador’s digital assets watchdog, the National Commission of Digital Assets.

Argentina plans to learn about Bitcoin adoption and crypto regulation through the collaboration. Moreover, the country drew inspiration from El Salvador’s bold step in legalizing Bitcoin as a tender along with the US dollar.

In one of their meetings, the officials of CNV and CNAD discussed El Salvador’s journey and experience in adopting BTC into its financial system.

Moreover, El Salvador has demonstrated the success of its Bitcoin adoption over the past few years. According to an X post, the country holds over 5,700 BTC tokens as of March 26, 2024.

Speculations indicate that Cardano could be one of the frontrunners in the Argentine crypto market should the country’s plans come to fruition.

Rida Fatima

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

