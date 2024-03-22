Cardano Founder Drops Predicts ADA Price by 2030 – Will Stand The Tough Winds?

In a recent chat with Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, he made a shocking prediction about computing power by 2030. According to him, by 2030, computers will become incredibly powerful, making things faster and better.

Surprisingly, this famous figure didn’t make any prediction regarding its native coin, ADA.

Cardano Founder’s Bold Forecast: A Shift in Computing Power

In a surprising turn of events, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made a stunning prediction beyond the realm of blockchain. This time, it’s not about Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency.

Instead, it’s about the future of computational power and artificial intelligence. This prediction caught the attention of his 982,300 X followers.

Here's my prediction, by 2030 we will be able to run a model 1000x more power than Mixtral on a gaming PC due to specialized hardware and model optimization — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 20, 2024

Notably, Hoskinson boldly stated that by 2030, regular users will be able to harness computing power a thousand times more potent than Mixtral. Know that Mixtral is a powerhouse AI model that uses only a standard gaming PC.

Also, Mixtral is a company known for having super-smart computers that need much power to run smoothly. However, Hoskinson envisions a future where regular folks can use these robust systems without any trouble doing things that only supercomputers could handle.

Based on the X post, this prediction depends on two critical factors: specialized hardware and intelligent ways to make them work even better. Together, these elements will create a significant change in how computers work.

A tech fan from Sydney, Kurt, responded positively to the Cardano founder, talking about how AI models are improving and faster. The tech fan mentioned how graphics cards, like the RTX GeForce 2080ti from Nvidia, are improving at making images. Kurt’s thoughts matched Hoskinson’s statement that improving hardware is essential for tech progress.

Kurt also hinted that we should focus more on enhancing hardware than just working on software. Meanwhile, this is not the first the Cardano boss has made such a big prediction.

Charles Hoskinson’s Previous Prediction on AI

On Monday, March 18, 2024, Cardano, CEO, shared insight on the future of AI technology. This comes as the artificial intelligence sector becomes even more popular.

Hoskinson shared a future where fully open-source models will bring smart computer programs. This will likely change how businesses and people use technology.

Grok going full open source today, llama 3 coming out soon, and Apple adding such a rich contribution to the open knowledge of AI https://t.co/uk5EEJ5pDi are going to change the landscape of LLMs. By the end of the year, we'll have highly optimized fully open-source models that… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 18, 2024

In his tweet, he claimed that “Grok is going full open source today, llama 3 is coming out soon, and Apple is adding such a rich contribution to the open knowledge of AI” will make things easier and more intelligent.

Therefore, he predicted that by the end of 2024, we’ll have more competent and more advanced open-source models.

According to him, these models will be able to operate “locally and be turned on our personal data.” He concluded that this development will restructure how business is done forever.