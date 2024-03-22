Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Cardano Founder Drops Predicts ADA Price by 2030 – Will Stand The Tough Winds?
Crypto News

Cardano Founder Drops Predicts ADA Price by 2030 – Will Stand The Tough Winds?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In a recent chat with Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, he made a shocking prediction about computing power by 2030. According to him, by 2030, computers will become incredibly powerful, making things faster and better.

Surprisingly, this famous figure didn’t make any prediction regarding its native coin, ADA.

Cardano Founder’s Bold Forecast: A Shift in Computing Power

In a surprising turn of events, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made a stunning prediction beyond the realm of blockchainThis time, it’s not about Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency. 

Instead, it’s about the future of computational power and artificial intelligence. This prediction caught the attention of his 982,300 X followers. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Notably, Hoskinson boldly stated that by 2030, regular users will be able to harness computing power a thousand times more potent than Mixtral. Know that Mixtral is a powerhouse AI model that uses only a standard gaming PC.

Also, Mixtral is a company known for having super-smart computers that need much power to run smoothly. However, Hoskinson envisions a future where regular folks can use these robust systems without any trouble doing things that only supercomputers could handle.

Based on the X post, this prediction depends on two critical factors: specialized hardware and intelligent ways to make them work even better. Together, these elements will create a significant change in how computers work. 

A tech fan from Sydney, Kurt, responded positively to the Cardano founder, talking about how AI models are improving and faster. The tech fan mentioned how graphics cards, like the RTX GeForce 2080ti from Nvidia, are improving at making images. Kurt’s thoughts matched Hoskinson’s statement that improving hardware is essential for tech progress.

Kurt also hinted that we should focus more on enhancing hardware than just working on software. Meanwhile, this is not the first the Cardano boss has made such a big prediction. 

Charles Hoskinson’s Previous Prediction on AI

On Monday, March 18, 2024, Cardano, CEO, shared insight on the future of AI technology. This comes as the artificial intelligence sector becomes even more popular.

Hoskinson shared a future where fully open-source models will bring smart computer programs. This will likely change how businesses and people use technology.

In his tweet, he claimed that “Grok is going full open source today, llama 3 is coming out soon, and Apple is adding such a rich contribution to the open knowledge of AI” will make things easier and more intelligent.

Therefore, he predicted that by the end of 2024, we’ll have more competent and more advanced open-source models.

According to him, these models will be able to operate “locally and be turned on our personal data.” He concluded that this development will restructure how business is done forever.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Cardano Founder Drops Predicts ADA Price by 2030 – Will Stand The Tough Winds?
2 SEC Subpoenas US Entities Linked To Ethereum Foundation – Seeks To Classify ETH As a Security
3 Ethereum (ETH) Price Recovers 7% Amid SEC’s Issue – Can Price Hit $4,000?
4 Shiba Inu to Rally to $0.00004: Can This Still Happen in March?
5 2024 Credit Card Debt Statistics: Analysis Behind the Numbers

Latest News

SEC
News

SEC Subpoenas US Entities Linked To Ethereum Foundation – Seeks To Classify ETH As a Security

Damien Fisher
Ethereum (ETH) Price Recovers 7% Amid SEC’s Issue - Can Price Hit $4,000?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Recovers 7% Amid SEC’s Issue – Can Price Hit $4,000?

Nick Dunn

On Monday, March 18, Ethereum native token ETH dropped closer to $3,200 as challenges caused by government regulation harmed the market. Based on reliable sources, the expected ETH spot ETFs...

Shiba Inu to Rally to $0.00004: Can This Still Happen in March?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu to Rally to $0.00004: Can This Still Happen in March?

Damien Fisher

Shiba Inu is breaking out of the bearish phase to recover some of its price gains before the recent slump. Notably, Shiba Inu rallied during the last bullish phase that...

Key Credit Card Debt Statistics 
Statistics

2024 Credit Card Debt Statistics: Analysis Behind the Numbers

Jeff Beckman
wif-millionaire (2)
Crypto News

WIF is Making Millionaires – 5 Other Cryptos with 100X Potential

Will Macmaster
Neuralink’s Patient Plays Chess Without Lifting a Finger
News

Elon Musk Shares a Video of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online

Krishi Chowdhary
ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4
News

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4?

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.