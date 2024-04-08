Cardano Founder Makes Sarcastic Remarks About the Bitboy, But Why?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently reacted to some defamatory statements concerning the network’s native token, ADA.

In his comments, Hoskinson made some sarcastic remarks about Ben Armstrong, popularly known as BitBoy. Armstrong stated that Cardano was dead and that he had already disposed of his staked ADA holdings before now.

Details of Cardano Founder’s Response To Bitboy

At the beginning of January this year, Ben Armstrong made a video about Cardano and ADA. However, Armstrong shared a derogatory statement circulating in the market about the crypto asset and its founder.

The highlighted statement read: “Cardno is finished. Charles Hoskinson is officially is scammer, and the platform is vaporware. ADA is a stablecoin at this point and never moves.”

Notably, in the video, BitBoy also cited Cardano’s tokenomics as part of its strong base, making the crypto “the people’s coin.” He also commended Cardano as among the top decentralized cryptos in the industry.

However, on a post on April 7, an X user, “Stake With Pride,” revealed that Ben Armstrong (AKA BitBoy) was among those who criticized Cardano.

According to the post, Armstrong stated that Cardano is dead. Further, BitBoy mentioned that he “got rid of his mismanaged stake pool,” which involved ADA.

Cardano has died more times than Bitcorn. Also Ben got rid of his mismanaged stake pool. #Cardano $ADA pic.twitter.com/3YOJBS5XCp — St₳kΣ with Pride 🌈 (@StakeWithPride) April 7, 2024

In response, the Cardano founder expresses surprises that could criticize the network and its native token.

Hoskinson stated:

Well @BenArmstrongsX was always friendly in person to me. Sad to see him go down this road. Wish him well and hope for the best. https://t.co/b9lFeO70oe — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 7, 2024

After seeing Hoskinson’s reaction, Armstrong explained that his video raised some good points. He also invited Cardano’s founder for an interview on his YouTube channel.

However, Hoskinson declined the invitation. He maintained that they had nothing more to discuss since Armstrong had joined the “ADA is going to die” train.

Founder Highlights Cardano’s Strength And Progressive Moves

In a follow-up tweet, Hoskinson reassured Cardano users about the network’s strength. He mentioned that they are “holding all the cards as an ecosystem,” meaning the network meets all decentralization standards.

Further, he pointed out Cardano’s stronghold in terms of innovation, scalability, and governance. Moreover, the network’s community, known as the ADA Gang, is the best in the crypto industry in terms of commitment and support.

Additionally, the founder listed some of the network’s developmental progress. He mentioned that Chang Hardfork is coming soon to enhance network governance.

Seeing all the dunking on Cardano makes me smile a bit. We are holding all the cards as an ecosystem. We have the best path for scalability, governance, and innovation. We also have the best community. Chang is coming soon as measured by progress on SanchoNet. Ouroboros Leios is… pic.twitter.com/11RTXaDrZU — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 7, 2024

Also, Cardano is making huge progress in eliminating issues associated with blockchain trilemma. The founder also revealed that Ouroboros Leis will mark the milestone in this innovative approach on the network.

Moreover, Hoskinson commended the network research labs on their efforts so far. Through the research team’s effectiveness, Cardano has emerged as one of robust networks. Its vast ecosystem allows the engagement of millions of people and boasts a sovereign wealth fund.

Interestingly, the Cardano network has recorded continuous uptime 24/7 in over 2,300 days. Also, as of 06:31 AM EST today, April 8, ADA trades at $0.6097, indicating a surge of 3.13% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $21.70 billion.