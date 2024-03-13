Cardano Price Consolidates: Will ADA Rally to $1.5 Amid Bearish Signals?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.740 with a volume exceeding $1 billion as of 05:23 a.m. EST. In the past 24 hours, the coin is down by almost 1%. Also, in the last seven days, ADA has recorded a decrease of 4.15%. The price movement suggests a bearish sentiment in the market.

Despite this, leading analysts still hold faith in ADA’s potential to surge over the $1 mark soon. What are these analysts’ predictions for Cardano’s price trajectory, and what factors could drive the coin toward the $1.5 mark?

Analyst Predicts Imminent Bullish Explosion for Cardano (ADA)

Renowned Cardano bull Dan Gambardello is making a bold claim. A few days ago, the analyst said the much-anticipated shocking rally for ADA is closer than ever.

Gambardello’s reaction comes amid growing sentiment within the ADA community that the asset is underperforming.

His prediction drew inspiration from the previous bull cycle and backed it up with a compelling analysis.

Cardano SHOCKWAVE Is Near! (ADA Plotting EXPLOSIVE Move!) In this video I demonstrate how Cardano is doing exactly what it did last cycle when Bitcoin was breaking all time high. In my opinion, that's worth paying attention to! Intro 00:00

Is ADA really behind? 00:50

Last… pic.twitter.com/ATSlFZrurQ — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) March 9, 2024

While Bitcoin has already surpassed its 2021 all-time high, Cardano’s market value of $0.7304 is a staggering 76.35% below its 2021 peak of $3.10.

However, Gambardello believes that ADA’s current price is not a cause for concern. He supported his view by comparing the historical candlestick patterns of Bitcoin and Cardano.

Gambardello pointed out that Bitcoin broke through the previous bull market by first testing its 2017 all-time high in late 2020. The cryptocurrency ranged around $18,000 between November and December before ultimately breaking the $20,000 price point by mid-December.

Based on that, Gambardello compared ADA’s current price to its value in November 2020. ADA was trading at about $0.093 during Bitcoin’s bull season.

ADA’s price was a massive 90% lower than its peak in 2017, over $1.17. And now, ADA’s current price is 76% below its 2021 ATH of $3.10.

Even then, Gambardello stressed that Cardano was performing optimally and not lagging as some community members perceived. Based on past events and ADA behaving in late 2020, Gambardello firmly said it would soon go up a lot, aiming for $1.5.

Gambardello, another analyst, is adding to the growing optimism surrounding Cardano’s future price trajectory.

Crypto Analyst Bullish on ADA – How Will Investors React?

In a recent video update, a cryptocurrency analyst, Allincrypto, broke down what’s happening with Cardano (ADA). He explained how Cardano’s price moves, what patterns it’s forming on the charts, and where it might be headed next.

Allincrypto mentioned that things like Bitcoin’s dominance and the possibility of new investment products could boost Cardano and other altcoins. Allincrypto pointed out that Bitcoin’s dominance will likely decrease eventually, letting altcoins like Cardano thrive.

Also, he suggested that the crypto market is entering a phase where altcoins, including Cardano, could see significant growth.

According to the analyst, the coin could reach a high of $2, given the present momentum in the market. He further emphasized that unique investment products linked to Cardano perform well, adding to the positive outlook.

Allincrypto, therefore, suggested that investing in ADA tokens could be a good idea due to some fundamental factors. In addition, data from Santiment shows that more traders are now interested in trading the coin. This could potentially result in increased demand for the coin.

Note that increased demand usually leads to higher prices. Therefore, ADA hitting the anticipated target wouldn’t be an issue if the trader’s interest grows at this speed.

Cardano (ADA) Chart Analysis: Bullish Momentum Signals Potential for New Highs

The Cardano (ADA) chart shows that the coin has been bullish since last month, indicating a solid upward momentum. Given this bullish stance, the price might soon break new highs, fueling investors’ excitement. Several technical indicators further support this bullish sentiment.

The SuperTrend indicator signals a buy, suggesting the current momentum is bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is above its signal line, indicating bullish strength and upward momentum.

Moreover, the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) – the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA – are currently below the market price. This highly favorable situation suggests that the current price is higher than the average prices over the past 50 and 200 days, further validating the bullish trend.

Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 60, indicating intense buying pressure. This momentum could continue in the coming days if more buyers enter the market and the positive sentiment persists. However, it’s crucial to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and prices can fluctuate rapidly.

