Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?

Cardano (ADA) is trading below a bearish trendline, hovering around $0.33. Over the past three days, ADA has moved within a narrow 2% range, showing little upward momentum.

However, on-chain data reveals increasing demand for ADA, hinting at a possible breakout. The key question now is whether ADA can reach $0.50 in Q4. In this analysis, we’ll explore the potential for this price target.

Cardano ADA’s Latest Price Performance

These past weeks, ADA’s price action has been highly volatile. On July 5, it found support at $0.31 and started rising. It reached $0.45 on July 15, marking an increase of over 45%.

However, bearish sentiment kept it from rising further, leading to a drop. On August 5, ADA dipped significantly to $0.278, a level not seen since last October.

The next day, August 6, the momentum changed, pushing ADA to over $0.33. Since then, the price has been consolidating within this region.

ADA trades at $0.3322, up 1.32% in the last 24 hours. Its market value is $11.9 billion, making it the 10th biggest coin in the crypto market.

What’s the Next Move for ADA Price? The Technical Indicators Reveals More

Cardano’s price is currently below its 200-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The 50-day SMA has also fallen below the 200-day SMA, forming a “death cross.”

This pattern signals a potential for more downward movement. Secondly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating bearish momentum.

The histogram is showing red, further supporting the bearish outlook. The SuperTrend indicator is showing a sell signal, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36, suggesting that ADA is nearing oversold territory, but the market remains weak. ADA also trades below a bearish trendline, making it difficult to see immediate upward movement.

Despite the bearish signals, if ADA can break above the trendline, reaching $0.50 is possible. The next target to watch out for is around $0.80, but only with significant buying pressure.

ADA Demand Outpaces Supply: Price Breakout Imminent?

Despite bearish signals, a new indicator suggests growing demand for ADA. According to IntoTheBlock, Exchange Order Books show more buy orders than sell orders for ADA. This indicates strong market interest.

Currently, buy orders total 198.86 million ADA, while sell orders total 161.42 million ADA. The difference is worth about $67.5 million. This excess demand might create solid price support and make it harder for bears to push prices lower.

Furthermore, this accumulation suggests market confidence in ADA’s potential upside and might trigger a bullish move soon. If ADA breaks above its current resistance, it could first target $0.35, which aligns with the middle Bollinger band.

A move above $0.35 might attract more buyers, potentially driving ADA towards $0.50, above the upper band. However, if support at $0.27 fails, ADA might drop to $0.24 before any upward movement.

So, while technical indicators show bearish sentiment, this surge in demand could ignite a positive trend for ADA.

Cardano’s Future Lies in Ecosystem, Not Hype – Says Analyst

A crypto analyst, Trend Rider, recently shared insights about Cardano on social media platform X, offering a fresh perspective on ADA’s performance.

Trend Rider acknowledged investor frustration over ADA’s slow growth compared to other cryptocurrencies.

Are you tired of seeing other coins make big rebounds while $ADA lags behind? It’s important you know this. Sure, ADA has lost some momentum compared to BTC and other coins, but let’s not overlook the bigger picture. Understanding this can help avoid constant frustration… pic.twitter.com/YwIfJwA2yf — Trend Rider (@TrendRidersTR) August 13, 2024

He asked, “Are you tired of seeing other coins make big rebounds while $ADA lags?” According to Trend Rider, Cardano has evolved from a hype-driven project into a full-fledged ecosystem.

As such, ADA’s future price movements may now depend more on actual ecosystem developments than speculative hype. This could signal a more sustainable growth trajectory.

Based on that, the analyst encouraged investors to focus on Cardano’s long-term potential rather than short-term price fluctuations.

However, while the wait for ADA remains considerable, investors seeking short-term profit-making opportunities can utilize a new coin-making wave in the market.

Crypto All-Stars: A Rising Star in the Meme Coin Galaxy

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) has raised over $460,000 in just 48 hours during its ICO. This impressive start has caught the attention of investors and industry experts alike.

Many are now considering $STARS as an alternative to slower-moving coins like ADA.

Innovative Staking Platform

Crypto All-Stars introduces MemeVault, a unique staking platform. Users can stake popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu to earn $STARS tokens.

This feature sets $STARS apart from other memecoins that rely solely on hype. The platform offers substantial rewards, with the current APY exceeding 3448%.

Early investors can maximize their earnings through this high-yield staking system. MemeVault provides a practical use case for $STARS, potentially leading to long-term value growth.

Strong Community and Security Measures

The Crypto All-Stars project is rapidly building a dedicated community. Its first two days attracted over 4,000 X followers and 2,600 Telegram members.

This growing user base indicates strong interest and potential for future growth. The project also prioritizes security and has set aside 10% of its total token supply for liquidity. This measure aims to reduce the risk of sudden market swings.

Additionally, $STARS has passed a thorough security audit by SolidProof, enhancing investor confidence. Community engagement and security measures create a solid foundation for the project’s future.

With its innovative staking platform and strong community focus, $STARS could be the next big player in the meme coin market. Visit the Crypto All-Stars website today to learn more about this promising project and participate in the presale.

