Cardano Price Prediction as ADA Gain 3%: Will Cardano Reach $0.5 Price Mark?

As Cardano experiences a 3% gain in its price, the question on many investors’ minds is whether it will hit the $0.5 mark. This surge is attributed to a recent uptrend in the wider cryptocurrency market following BTC’s upward movement.

It suggests growing confidence in Cardano’s potential, with market behavior aligning favorably. The $0.5 price mark represents a significant milestone for Cardano, and if the current trend persists, it could be within reach soon.

However, ADA’s price reaching this level will be dependent on the buyer’s ability to maintain the upward trend.

Cardano (ADA) Notable Price Action

Based on data from CoinGecko, Cardano has been performing significantly in the past few weeks. The crypto tracking site shows that in the last 24 hours, the coin has increased by over 3%. As of 7:30 a.m. EST today, October 30, ADA is trading at $0.299 with a volume of over $183 million.

In the last 24 hours, the trading volume has grown by 48.30% from its 24-hour mark, signaling a rise in market activity. Interestingly, the coin has maintained this bullish momentum in the longer time frame.

According to the data, in the last week, Cardano (ADA) has demonstrated remarkable strength, with gains of 14.7%.

With this seven-day increase, Cardano is outperforming the global crypto market, which is up by 3.20%. Furthermore, over the past 14 days, the coin is up by more than 18%. Even more notably, Cardano has exhibited sustained growth over the past month, recording an impressive 16.4% increase in value.

In all, these consistent and substantial gains highlight ADA’s resilience and potential for further positive movement in the market. Based on these price movements, will we reach the anticipated price mark soon? The daily chart below will provide more insight into this.

Cardano Price Breakout: ADA Targets $0.3 Mark After Breaching Descending Trendline

Recently, ADA/USDT has been displaying interesting chart behavior, which could likely attract more investors to the coin. According to the TradingView chart, the coin has breached above the bearish trendline.

Note that this descending trendline has been affecting the coin since July 19, with ADA dropping from $0.33 to $0.24, representing a decrease of 27% from ADA’s value.

However, since October 20, there has been new momentum in the chart. Importantly, if this momentum persists, the coin could reach the $0.3 mark faster.

Additionally, based on technical indicators, Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting strong bullish signals in its price trend. ADA is trading above its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), confirming a positive momentum in its market performance.

Essentially, it implies that ADA has been experiencing a sustained period of increasing values. This is because the coin has printed more green candles above the Simple Moving Average Indicator.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 80 is considered to be in overbought territory.

This suggests that ADA may have been pushed to higher levels by enthusiastic buying. While an RSI at 70 or above can sometimes signal an impending pullback, it’s important to consider other factors in conjunction with this indicator. Generally, based on our analysis, ADA could breach the $0.3 level soon.

Meanwhile, ADA might touch $0.60 or even $0.7 by 2024, considering the forthcoming BTC halving. But, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any decisions.

Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic and can experience rapid shifts, so staying informed is paramount for making well-informed investment choices.

Cardano (ADA) Whale’s Transactions Breach 3-Month High

A few days ago, a prominent on-chain analytics platform shared that the amount of whale activities has surged, reaching a new high. This level, according to the platform, has not been seen since July.

🐳 Several of #crypto's top assets just had their biggest days of whale activity since June or July. #Bitcoin's 14,833 $100K+ transactions in 1 day was the most since June's #ETF news. Keep an eye on the increased #Ethereum & #Cardano engagement as well. https://t.co/vX2xGsFI7k pic.twitter.com/BWOZX686Mg — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2023

Cardano ADA Whale Movement

Further, this represents a growth of 16% in the last seven days. This increase in whale transactions can be linked to the recent rally in BTC’s price.

Importantly, this increase within ADA shows that investors might be returning to the market. This could increase the demand for the coin, potentially driving the price up.

