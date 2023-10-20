Cardano Price Prediction as ADA Reclaimed 10th Position Ahead of Dogecoin – Will it Keep Rising?

Cardano (ADA) has recently reclaimed its position among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, overtaking Dogecoin at #10. According to data from Coingecko, Cardano is now the 9th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

This notable stride has stirred speculation about the future trajectory of ADA’s price. And as investors and enthusiasts closely monitor the market, questions arise: Will Cardano sustain its upward momentum, or is this move merely a temporary spike?

Cardano (ADA) Price Action

The price of Cardano (ADA) has recorded a 1.5% decline in the last 24 hours, reaching $0.246034. Interestingly, this drop occurred on a day when the broader market displayed relative stability. Also, Cardano ADA’s price has declined by 1% over the past seven days, with a 6% 14-day price drop.

Despite this recent dip, ADA has managed to maintain its ninth position in the cryptocurrency market cap rankings. According to CoinGecko data, ADA is positioned one spot ahead of Dogecoin, which has experienced more significant losses lately.

Considering ADA’s recent bearish sentiment, there’s a strong likelihood of it experiencing a further increase in value soon. This is likely because of its robust fundamental strengths and real-life utilities.

Based on technical indicators, ADA performance is weak at the moment. However, this could be an opportunity for a strong rebound rally.

Based on the chart above, ADA is near the lower boundary of the Donchan channel indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) level is 38, suggesting the asset may be oversold. This typically signifies that selling pressure has been dominant, potentially leading to a period of consolidation.

Generally, this could signal an accumulation phase, where the price may rebound. This is because more traders might want to enter the market now that ADA’s price is still low. Their actions might exert an upward pressure on ADA, causing prices to shoot upward.

If this assumption holds, ADA may be gearing up for a significant rally in the coming days.

Cardano Key Price Levels: ADA Form Descending Triangle. What’s Next?

According to the daily chart, ADA price is currently positioned at the support line of a descending triangle pattern, a crucial juncture in its price trajectory. This pattern suggests a period of consolidation, where sellers have been consistently pressuring the price down.

But if ADA breaches this support level, it could experience a further decline to the next support zone at $0.23. Conversely, a breakout above the descending triangle would indicate a significant shift in market sentiment, marking the beginning of an upward trend for ADA.

Market participants eagerly await a breakout confirmation, as this event could spark increased buying activity. Also, this could push ADA’s price to higher levels.

Cardano’s Promising Growth Trajectory and ADA Price Projections for 2023

Meanwhile, regulatory and ecosystem developments and overall market sentiment can all be crucial in determining ADA’s future trajectory. According to data from Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, Cardano’s adoption rate is rising significantly due to multiple development updates.

Another week, another #Cardano development update, now live on Essential Cardano. Check this week’s highlights and get the latest on core technology, wallets and services, smart contracts, and scaling and governance developments. 👉 https://t.co/f30h9xSwlx — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 13, 2023

This is evident as the Cardano ecosystem is now home to 146 projects. According to the post, an additional 1,300 projects are still under development. This surge in activity suggests a promising trajectory for Cardano’s growth, potentially gaining significant momentum in the next bullish market phase.

Given the current momentum, it’s plausible to expect the price of ADA to increase to approximately $0.30 shortly. If this trend continues, ADA could close 2023 at an even more optimistic price of $0.40.

However, it’s essential to remember that the cryptocurrency market is dynamic and influenced by various factors. Therefore, investors should take these projections cautiously, and regularly monitoring market conditions is advisable.

