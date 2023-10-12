Cardano Price Prediction as ADA Struggles to Stay Above $0.24 – What’s in for Traders?

Cardano (ADA) has been struggling to stay above $0.24 over the past 24 hours. ADA’s recent price moves have raised concerns among crypto investors about whether it’s a sign of an imminent downturn.

Notably, the $0.24 mark is a critical region, and ADA’s ability to stay above this level signifies buyers’ triumph over the bears. This raises questions about the short-term trajectory of ADA and what traders can anticipate in terms of price movements.

ADA in a Prolonged Downturn, What’s next

According to CoinGecko data, ADA price has been declining for a while. In the past 7 days, ADA has shed off 5.9% from its value, with over 1.9% decline in the last 30 days.

In addition, the token has recorded a loss of 37.9% in the last year. As of 7:10 a.m. EST on October 12, ADA is trading at a decline of almost 2%.

However, ADA has witnessed a 1% increase in the past hour, prompting hopes for a potential turnaround. But will ADA rebound? The following technical analysis could provide hints.

Technical Analysis: ADA Approaching Bollinger Bands Lower Limit with Bearish MACD Signal

The current market conditions are indicating a noteworthy development for a particular coin.

Based on the chart, ADA is approaching the lower band of the Bollinger Bands indicator, signifying a potential oversold situation. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, confirming the prevailing bearish trend.

The next few hours are critical for ADA, as a potential upswing could occur if more buyers enter the market. Moreover, ADA is entering the oversold area, a region often characterized by massive accumulation, which could increase the token’s upward momentum and trigger a rebound.

Cardano’s Project Catalyst Hit Milestone – Is it Good for ADA?

Despite Cardano ADA’s high price fluctuation, its community members are optimistic about its future. On October 9, Cardano announced the completion of its decentralized funding program, Project Catalyst in Fund10.

The 10th iteration of this initiative broke records in important areas. This shows the increasing excitement in the ADA community for projects based on blockchain technology. During the program, over 400,000 ADA enthusiasts voted for the integration of projects on the blockchain.

The Cardano community demonstrated remarkable participation, with over 2 million voters across ten rounds. This reflects a deepening commitment to shaping the platform’s future.

Despite facing challenges in maintaining a position above $0.24, the success of Project Catalyst bodes well for Cardano’s long-term prospects. Investors will closely observe how ADA navigates through the current price fluctuations.

Cardano Secured the Top Place among Other Blockchain in Terms of Development Activity, Santiment Report Shows

According to an October 11 report by Santiment, Cardano has archived another milestone, securing the top position in development activity, among other projects. According to the firm, within the past 30 days, Cardano has tallied 611.47 significant GitHub commits.

Below Cardano is Polkadot, which occupies the second place with 500.67 GitHub commits during the same 30-day period. This high level of development activity often indicates the trust developers have in the long-term growth of the blockchain.

Also, it signals the integration of new features into the project’s ecosystem, which could push the ADA price.

Potential Alternative Meme Coin to Consider

Newly launched altcoins in the market are catching the eye of investors and traders looking to diversify their portfolios. One such coin, Meme Kombat ($MK), is in its presale stage and has shown promising potential for early investors.

This new meme coin has generated significant interest by raising over $300,000 since its launch. Meme Kombat stands out with features like play-to-earn (P2E) and staking, positioning it as a strong player in the meme industry.

Some are even speculating if its price trajectory could mirror that of the PEPE coin. Importantly, the project runs on the Ethereum blockchain. During this presale, Meme Kombat is offering 6 million MK tokens, half of the total supply, at $1.667 each.

Meme Kombat Unique Features

Meme Kombat is special because it’s all about having fun. You can use the $MK token to play games and try to win more. However, be aware that you might also lose some $MK tokens while playing.

This makes Meme Kombat exciting and competitive, not just something people talk about. It gives a real reason for people to be interested in and use the $MK token.

Meme Kombat offers different ways to play so everyone can join in and enjoy it. You can challenge other players, adding to the fun and bringing people together.

Also, the project lets you stake tokens, meaning you can earn rewards passively. Right now, as of 9:30 a.m. EST, October 12, the staking platform is offering a 112% annual percentage yield (APY). This value is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 4% staking APY.

Considering the success of the presale and the project’s usefulness, Meme Kombat could record good gains when it goes live. Interested prospects should visit the project’s official Meme Kombat website and follow the instructions.