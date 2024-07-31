Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?
Crypto News

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Cardano (ADA) has gained significant attention lately. Experts predict a potential price surge following the recent launch of the Node 9.1.0. Many believe this upgrade could be a catalyst for ADA’s rise. 

Moreover, renowned analytic firm Santiment has indicated that Cardano (ADA) might experience a price increase soon. Based on this, can ADA surge to a $0.427 resistance level? Let’s explore the possibilities in the analysis below. 

Cardano Price Action: Recent ADA Movements

Since ADA touched $0.45, it has been on a steady downward trend. The price fell to $0.38 on July 25, marking a 15.56% decrease. However, after hitting this level, ADA made a U-turn, climbing to $0.42 on July 27, suggesting the return of buyers.

Today, July 31, ADA is hovering around $0.40 with a volume of $270.1 million. According to CoinMarketCap, its price has remained stable in the past 24 hours.

However, Cardano (ADA) has declined by 3.46% in the last seven days. Despite the bearish sentiment, some factors suggest a potential momentum shift.

Will Chang Hard Fork Ignite ADA Price?

Over the years, Cardano has seen price increases with each major update. The community expects ADA to surge following the latest development within its ecosystem.

Node 9.1.0, the newest validator node, is an update of Node 9.0 released on July 8. This new node fixes some bugs and requires using the Conway Genesis file on the mainnet. 

This file will enable the switch to the Chang hard fork. Moreover, the update will mark the start of the Voltaire era.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s founder said on YouTube that 70% of nodes must agree to update the new software to start the hard fork. This change will likely increase interest and investment in ADA.

Additionally, the goal is to improve transaction speed and boost network security. These enhancements can attract more users and investors, driving the price up.

The mood around the cryptocurrency has improved as the Chang hard fork progresses after Cardano node 9.1.0 was released

Analyst ‘Sssebi’ on X (formerly Twitter) believes Cardano is currently “the most undervalued asset in the top 10”. The analyst suggests investors and traders should stay positive about Cardano and expect a price surge.

“On the other hand, $ADA still has 10x-20x from this point,” says Sssebi. 10X from its present rate of $0.40 will take ADA to $4.

Cardano Among Top Altcoins Facing Heavy Shorting, Potential Price Jump Ahead

On July 24, Santiment revealed on X that Cardano (ADA) is among the altcoins currently facing significant shorting pressureSantiment’s report focused on the Funding Rate indicator for Cardano on Binance, which has been negative for five weeks straight. 

Notably, a negative funding rate suggests that more traders are betting against ADA’s price rise. Historically, such aggressive shorting often leads to positive price movements.

This happens through a mechanism called a liquidation squeeze. When many short positions are open, a slight price increase can trigger a chain reaction of liquidations

Santiment’s data showed similar shorting patterns for Cardano earlier this year. That period was followed by a 10% price surge for ADA. Moreover, other altcoins like Chiliz and Fantom saw even bigger jumps after heavy shorting. 

This pattern suggests that ADA might be poised for a potential price increase. The current shorting pressure could lead to a significant rally if history repeats. 

ADA Price Analysis: Potential Bullish Breakout on the Horizon

Cardano (ADA) is currently showing signs of a potential trend reversal. The cryptocurrency is trading below its bearish trendline but steadily rising toward a critical level. If ADA can break above this trendline, it could trigger a significant buying signal.

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?

In addition,  ADA is on the verge of breaking above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A successful breach of the 200-day SMA would be a strong bullish signal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ADA is currently around 40, suggesting that the asset is neither overbought nor oversold. However, it’s approaching the midpoint of 50, which could indicate growing bullish momentum if it continues to rise.

If ADA breaks above the bearish trendline and the 200-day SMA, it could spark renewed buyer interest. This double breakout scenario might lead to a significant price surge.

A confirmed breakout could present a good entry point for long positions. However, it’s crucial to wait for confirmation to avoid false signals. While ADA shows promising signs, a new market entrant, The Meme Game, is gaining traction. 

The Meme Games: A New Crypto Project Capitalizing on Olympic Excitement

The Meme Games ($MGMES) is a new cryptocurrency project inspired by the 2024 Olympics. It raised over $150,000 within hours of its presale launch. As of today, each token trades at $0.0091.

The project features five meme athletes competing in a virtual race. Investors can earn a 25% bonus on their initial purchase if their chosen meme coin wins.

Potential and Appeal to Investors

The Meme Games offers a unique blend of entertainment and investment opportunity. Investors can participate in a gamified experience while potentially earning rewards. 

The project’s presale structure encourages early participation with higher discounts and staking APY. You can stake $MGMES tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for passive income.

This feature allows investors to earn additional rewards in addition to the game winnings. Currently, the APY is 751%, with over 13.4 million tokens.

The Meme Games has a clear roadmap, including plans for DEX listing and presence on significant crypto tracking websites. Its presale will run alongside the Olympics and Paralympics, with a token launch event scheduled for September 10.

Investors can easily buy $MGMES tokens through the project’s website using ETH, BNB, or USDT. Interested investors can visit the official website for more information

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities
2 Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%
3 Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Price Surge After Node Upgrade?
4 $SOL Rallies As SEC Backtracks on Securities Claim
5 Russia and UAE Accelerate Crypto Adoption, UK Hesitates, Tests wCBDCs – Is Crypto the New Battlefield for Political Power?

Latest News

Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities
Crypto News

Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities

Rida Fatima
Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%
Crypto News

Terra Blockchain Halts Operations, Bringing ASTRO Price Down by 60%

Rida Fatima

The Terra blockchain has abruptly halted its operations at block height 11430400, suspending all user transactions in response to a suspected security breach. Terra’s official communication on X revealed that...

SEC securities claim
Crypto News

$SOL Rallies As SEC Backtracks on Securities Claim

Leah Alger

In an about-turn, the SEC has reversed its request to classify specific cryptocurrencies as securities, including $SOL, $ADA, and $MATIC.  This softening stance comes after a recent court ruling dismissing...

russia and uae accelerate crypto
Crypto News

Russia and UAE Accelerate Crypto Adoption, UK Hesitates, Tests wCBDCs – Is Crypto the New Battlefield for Political Power?

Leah Alger
Olympic Games Meme Frenzy – $MGMES Breaks $13M Transactions & Raises $34K in Five Days
Crypto News

Olympic Games Meme Frenzy – $MGMES Breaks $13M Transactions & Raises $34K in Five Days

Alex Popa
Crypto Adoption by Country
Crypto Statistics

Crypto Adoption by Country in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
New Mandrake Spyware Found Hiding in Google Play Store Apps
News

New Mandrake Spyware Found Hiding in Google Play Store Apps for 2 Years

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.