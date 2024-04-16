Countries
CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential
Crypto News

CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential

Alex Popa
Updated:
CatCoin skyrocketed 7,800% in the last month

CatCoin, a cat-themed meme coin, has increased by 7,800% in the last month and by 16,156% historically. It currently trades at $0.000000000808.

The project has quickly become one of the most profitable crypto coins on the market.

Curiously, most crypto investors missed this price increase. Even its historic performance of over 16,000% went unnoticed.

Other tokens might eclipse CAT through their popular presales. Let’s see how these projects fare and how CatCoin experienced this growth.

What Is CatCoin ($CAT)?

CatCoin was launched in 2021 as a direct competitor to all the dog-themed coins like Dogecoin. Unlike other meme coins, $CAT distinguishes itself through several aspects:

  • Renounces contract ownership
  • Burns LP tokens
  • Has no taxes
  • Uses a deflationary ecosystem

The total supply of $CAT is 50 quadrillion, a significant amount for any crypto coin. The token’s liquidity is also locked, decreasing the total supply over time.

$CAT’s price is residual at $0.000000000808.

Its current market cap is $40 million, with a 24-hour volume of almost $10M. Even though the token’s price isn’t worth considering from a macro perspective, the volume of trades is. It shows that people are starting to notice the coin, which could lead to further growth.

Why Did CatCoin Experience This Growth?

A major reason for $CAT’s current growth is that the decision maker is a decentralized autonomous organization.

This means every token holder votes on the ecosystem’s development, as no centralized third party decides the project’s direction.

Another reason for $CAT’s explosive growth is the is the project’s regular giveaways. For example, on March 30, it gave away 400B $CAT tokens.

This raised the project’s popularity sky-high, as they currently have over 83,000 followers on X. If the project keeps gaining momentum, we might see another bull run for it.

CatCoin’s recent growth has raised speculation among crypto enthusiasts that other meme coins may follow in its footsteps.

Enter Dogeverse, Slothana, and MEW

Dogeverse, Slothana, and MEW have taken the spotlight recently, similar to CatCoin. The three projects have amassed significant momentum.

1. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) – Raised Over $5.4M in Less Than a Week

Dogeverse is the first multichain meme coin launched on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche, with Base and Solana launching soon.

Its presale went live a week ago and has already raised almost $5.5M, with 1 $DOGEVERSE valued at $0.000296. Investors have also staked over $8.6B worth of tokens with a rewards rate of 185% APY.

If investor interest continues to build until Dogeday on April 20, Dogeverse’s presale could attract significantly more investments, driving its price upward.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about the project.

2. Slothana (SLOTH) – Will Be Listed on April 18 After Raising $10M+

Slothana is a Solana-based coin that raised over $10M, reaching its presale target in less than two weeks. The project is set to launch on April 29.

1 $SLOTH is worth $0.0001 SOL (~$0.0131).

The project has no utility beyond HODLing (not even staking), so it’s mainly driven by hype and FOMO. However, given its recent popularity, many speculate the token’s future will be promising once it launches.

To buy Slothana, visit the official presale website and connect your wallet to the presale widget. Enter how much Solana you’d like to spend and confirm the transaction. The tokens will enter your wallet after the project’s launch.

3. MEW – Cat Meme Coin Is on the Rise, Reaching a Market Cap of $540M

MEW has increased by 244% in the last month and 13.55% during the last 24 hours, reaching a market cap of $540M.

MEW one month price performance

The Solana-based project is similar to CatCoin in its adversarial relationship to doge-related coins. It speaks to all cat lovers and meme coin enthusiasts, promising the ‘dawn of a new era.’

This might be the beginning of a new breed of crypto meme coins, where cat coins take the spotlight, leaving doge ones behind. It remains to be seen.

To Sum Up

With the Bitcoin halving and Dogeday fast approaching, the crypto meme industry is experiencing significant growth. Listed tokens and those in presale are receiving more investor interest than ever before.

CatCoin’s 7,800% one-month growth might indicate an incoming bull run, judging by the recent investor interest. However, the crypto market is volatile and unpredictable. Always DYOR, never FOMO, and invest responsibly.

