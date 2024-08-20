P2E Catizen Shines a Light on Telegram’s TON; Aims for 100 Mini-Games This Year

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming ecosystem Catizen aims to bridge from Web2 to Web3 gaming and integrate 100 mini-games into Telegram’s The Open Network (TON) ecosystem. It aims to achieve this by leveraging TON’s 950M users and 12.3M active crypto wallets.

P2E gaming firm Catizen has chosen the blockchain platform TON to bridge from Web2 to Web3 gaming.

While TON has numerous benefits, Tim Wong, Catizen Foundation chairman, said the choice came down to one thing: Telegram’s huge user base.

Catizen’s ultimate goal is to bring 100 mini-games into its Swipe-to-Earn ecosystem by this year’s end.

Let’s explore Catizen’s goals and TON’s role in spearheading the P2E company to greater heights.

The Power Of Telegram And Its TON Integration

TON is a Layer-1 blockchain network that’s powered by $TON, Telegram’s native currency.

The messaging app is hugely popular, with a user base that’s nearing 1B. However, it’s not only Telegram’s growing user base that attracted Catizen to the network.

TON blockchain has so many benefits. I can talk all day about the TON incentive scheme for users and builders, ease of user access to mini-apps on Telegram, user experience, Telegram’s embedded social interaction element combined with TON, the infrastructure, etc. Tim Wong

The blockchain network, which facilitates dApps (such as Telegram’s mini-games), and fast, scalable transactions through sharding, also has more than 12.3M activated wallets (a 1,400% increase since last year).

Catizen’s Ploy to Bridge the Web2–Web3 Gap

Catizen aims to bridge from Web2 to Web3 gaming by combining hyper-casual games with Telegram’s social elements, user popularity, and low-barrier entry.

Wong and his team have been eyeing Telegram’s user base since 2022, recognizing its potential as it continues to grow. Increasing user bases is a huge issue for Web3 builders.

We think massive adoption can occur only when the potential user base is large enough. This has always been a difficult bottleneck for Web3 to overcome.​ Tim Wong

Catizen now aims to become a leading Web3-based mini-games ecosystem by:

Initially bringing 18 mini-games to the Catizen ecosystem to form a 'mini-game matrix'

Opening up its game engine and SDK so mini-games can integrate into the TON ecosystem

Incentivizing holders of its native token, $CATI, with open task rewards, including tokens and stablecoins from other projects

Allocating a portion of the revenue for token buybacks to maintain $CATI's value

Opening staking opportunities for $CATI holders to earn tokens from other popular games

Donating 1% of profits to cat welfare to aid stray cats worldwide

However, its ultimate goal is to integrate over 100 mini-games by this year.

Our Verdict – TON’s a Web3 Catalyst

Bringing games into the Web3 arena has numerous advantages, like generating passive income through token rewards and airdrops.

Telegram’s TON is an appealing option. It seamlessly integrates mini-games into the blockchain ecosystem and enhances user engagement within the broad Telegram community.

Also showing the weight of TON for Web3 integration are HamsterKombat, Notcoin, and PixelTap. For example, HamsterKombat attracted over 100M users in less than two months and 300M two months post-debut through Telegram’s mini-games.

Another Telegram mini app worth noting is X10. The crypto managing platform aims to propel 1B mainstream users into Web3.

As Catizen capitalizes on TON’s user-friendly infrastructure and growing popularity, it may bring more gamers into the blockchain gaming fold.

If it reaches its ambitious yet achievable target of launching 100 mini-games in 2024, Catizen could dictate the Web3 gaming sector’s pace and success.

