P2E Catizen Shines a Light on Telegram’s TON; Aims for 100 Mini-Games This Year

P2E gaming firm Catizen has chosen the blockchain platform TON to bridge from Web2 to Web3 gaming.
While TON has numerous benefits, Tim Wong, Catizen Foundation chairman, said the choice came down to one thing: Telegram’s huge user base.
Let’s explore Catizen’s goals and TON’s role in spearheading the P2E company to greater heights.
The Power Of Telegram And Its TON Integration
The messaging app is hugely popular, with a user base that’s nearing 1B. However, it’s not only Telegram’s growing user base that attracted Catizen to the network.
The blockchain network, which facilitates dApps (such as Telegram’s mini-games), and fast, scalable transactions through sharding, also has more than 12.3M activated wallets (a 1,400% increase since last year).
Catizen’s Ploy to Bridge the Web2–Web3 Gap
Wong and his team have been eyeing Telegram’s user base since 2022, recognizing its potential as it continues to grow. Increasing user bases is a huge issue for Web3 builders.
Catizen now aims to become a leading Web3-based mini-games ecosystem by:
However, its ultimate goal is to integrate over 100 mini-games by this year.
Our Verdict – TON’s a Web3 Catalyst
Bringing games into the Web3 arena has numerous advantages, like generating passive income through token rewards and airdrops.
Telegram’s TON is an appealing option. It seamlessly integrates mini-games into the blockchain ecosystem and enhances user engagement within the broad Telegram community.
Also showing the weight of TON for Web3 integration are HamsterKombat, Notcoin, and PixelTap. For example, HamsterKombat attracted over 100M users in less than two months and 300M two months post-debut through Telegram’s mini-games.
Another Telegram mini app worth noting is X10. The crypto managing platform aims to propel 1B mainstream users into Web3.
As Catizen capitalizes on TON’s user-friendly infrastructure and growing popularity, it may bring more gamers into the blockchain gaming fold.
If it reaches its ambitious yet achievable target of launching 100 mini-games in 2024, Catizen could dictate the Web3 gaming sector’s pace and success.
