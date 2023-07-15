crypto news
Crypto News

CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress

Asad Gilani Editor
Updated:

Jeremy Allaire believes that the United States dollar is under severe threat and urged legislators to introduce stablecoin regulation to “build trust” in the concept of a digital dollar. 

He noted that the United States dollar is standing on a thin line in its position as a global reserve currency. The Circle CEO isn’t alone in this belief, as Mike Novogratz–CEO and Co-founder at Galaxy Digital, commented on the matter. 

He added that investors should choose wisely when considering assets to invest in and the taxes each will accrue. 

Jeremy Allaire on Crypto Regulation

The CEO and co-founder of global crypto payment firm Circle, Jeremy Allaire, foretold a possible doom for the United States dollar. 

In a video on Twitter, Allaire explained that if the US Congress doesn’t act quickly to regulate stablecoin, the dollar will lose its position as a global reserve currency. Circle is the firm issuing the USD Coin (USDC), and the recent video the firm released was aimed at US legislators. 

This update comes as the bipartisan crypto-specific legislation was reintroduced by the US Senators on July 12, which was initially brought up last year in June. In the video, Allaire outlined that the dollar’s place of strength is under threat, as there is an increasing number of rising competitions on the internet. 

In addition, Allaire noted that foreign digital currencies are rising to take over the sphere. Soon, worldwide commerce may probably occur in digital dollars, digital yuan, or digital euros, as he stated. 

It’s worth noting that Allaire had previously expressed that China could expand the adoption and utilization of the stablecoin industry

Allaire further highlighted that the United States has a choice to decide if it wants the US dollar to be the leading digital currency in the crypto market. However, the US Congress can also allow other nations to lead the way in the next decade if the USA isn’t interested in the market.  

While debating stablecoin regulation in the country, Allaire buttressed that cryptocurrency will significantly transform how people make payments. 

The Circle CEO added that “billions” will leverage digital currencies due to the delay in execution and high cost related to traditional financial payments. It’s worth noting that the fees for traditional financial payment systems have accrued almost 1 trillion dollars in the worldwide economy. 

Galaxy Digital CEO Comments on the Adoption of the Crypto Industry

Jeremy Allaire isn’t the only industry giant to comment on this situation, as cryptocurrency investment institute Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz also spoke on the matter. Novogratz appears to agree with Allaire. 

In a July 13 tweet, he asked his fans whether they’d prefer owning a stablecoin that rewards higher interest than a national bank that acts similarly to a hedge fund.

Then, he added, “the answer is clear,” urging the US lawmakers to accept the development of effectively regulated stablecoins instead of fighting against it. 

Asad Gilani Editor

Asad Gilani Editor

Asad is a freelance writer. He is interested in cryptocurrencies, technology, and in particular the subject of online security. An open supporter of freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he likes to stay socially active, loves playing snooker, cricket, enjoys seafood and loves listening to folk music.

Most Popular News

1 CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress
2 Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
3 Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application
4 Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms
5 Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Latest News

Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
News

Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin ETF
Crypto News

Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application

Damien Fisher

Australian-based crypto firm, Monochrome Asset Management, has revised its application to provide a spot for Bitcoin ETF on the Australian Securities Exchange. The firm plans to do this through its...

XRP
Crypto News

Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms

Nick Dunn

Several notable centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have listed Ripple’s native token on their platforms for traders and investors to access and interact with the token.  This exchange development follows a court...

Ripple
Crypto News

Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Nick Dunn
Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Wants ‘Close Associates’ to Visit without Security Checks

Asad Gilani
XRP
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Exchange Tops XRP Trading with Over $2.5 Billion in 24-Hour Volume

Damien Fisher
5 Crypto Price Predictions from Youtube Influencers Revealed
Crypto News

5 Crypto Price Predictions from Youtube Influencers Revealed

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.