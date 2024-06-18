Chainlink (LINK) Displays Potential Breakout Signs – Will The Price Rebound Soon?

Chainlink (LINK) has slipped off the $15 price level and now consolidates around $14. However, the current market setup signals a potential rebound. Moreover, analysts are bullish on Chainlink’s future price trajectory.

Renowned analyst Jonathan Carter is optimistic that LINK will soar significantly soon. While these analysts remain bullish, ongoing market movement paints a contrasting picture.

Chainlink Recent Price Action

In mid-May, Chainlink (LINK) enjoyed a significant rally, rising from $12.9 on May 14 to $19 on May 29. This uptick represents an impressive 47% increase in just two weeks.

This bullish momentum was short-lived, as LINK turned bearish and dropped to $14. Over the past few days, LINK has consolidated around the $15 and $14 price range.

The $14 price level is currently acting as support, preventing further dips. If LINK holds above the $14 level and gains upward momentum, a new bullish trend could form.

LINK is at a critical juncture, and the next few days will determine whether it can rebound or continue to decline.

Crypto Analyst Jonathan Carter Predicts Bullish Reversal for Chainlink (LINK)

While the bearish pressure remains, renowned crypto analyst Jonathan Carter is confident about Chainlink’s (LINK) future. He believes the current price structure of LINK is showing signs of a potential upward trend.

According to Cater’s analysis, LINK recently bounced back from the middle line of a descending price channel, which the analyst considers a positive indicator. Further, Carter explains that if LINK can break above the 200-day MA, currently around $16, it could lead to a significant price increase.

The analysis shows this breakthrough could push LINK toward a resistance level near $25. He bases this prediction on various technical indicators that support a bullish outlook.

Further boosting this positive outlook is the market dominance indicator, which currently reads 97.5. This indicator depicts greed among investors, suggesting that the broader market participants are bullish.

Such sentiment bodes well for LINK; it suggests an imminent market recovery, which could trigger a rally for the coin.

On June 8, CryptoWZRD, a crypto analyst, observed that Chainlink (LINK) closed the day with a bearish trend, indicating a downward movement in its price.

However, despite this negative end, the analyst remains optimistic about LINK’s potential, noting that its next price movement will be crucial in determining its future direction.

The CryptoWZRD shared his strategy: “I will be looking to get a quick scalp once there is a quality trade setup.”

The analyst boldly predicted that LINK’s price could surge to $25. This optimistic outlook indicates a belief in LINK’s strong potential for recovery and growth.

LINK Price Analysis: Potential Retracement Ahead?

While Chainlink (LINK) has been on a bearish trend since the end of May, technical indicators suggest a possible retracement soon. Firstly, LINK is at the lower line of the Bollinger Bands indicator, suggesting an oversold market condition, often signaling a potential reversal.

Moreover, the red MACD histogram bars are fading, suggesting that bearish pressure is reducing as sellers give way to buyers. If this bullish reversal fails, LINK’s next target is the $12.47 support level.

This level could prevent further declines should LINK fail to rebound from the lower Bollinger Band. Investors should watch these key levels to make informed decisions.

