Crypto News

Chainlink (LINK) Loses Some Gains, but Analyst Still Hopeful; What's Next?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Chainlink ($LINK) posted notable gains this month, climbing from a low of $13.055 in early May to over $19. But the rally seems to have lost steam, with the token losing nearly 4% in the past day.

Although Chainlink (LINK) is now stuck around the $18 threshold, analysts are hopeful about an imminent recovery. At 9:42 AM EST, LINK trades around $18.17, down 3.95% in the past 24 hours. So, what’s next for LINK? Will it recover or dip more? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Chainlink is a dominant player in the crypto market; at least, crypto analyst van de Poppe believes so. On May 28, Michael van de Poppe shared a bullish view on the X platform about the LINK token. He highlighted that LINK’s performance is vital for other altcoins in the market. 

According to the analyst, Chainlink is an indicator for altcoins, and if it does well, other coins will follow. His analysis shows that Chainlink’s price strongly correlates with the performance of other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Dogecoin.

The analyst says that if Chainlink’s price can stay above $16, it could signal a bullish trend for the entire cryptocurrency market. Interestingly, va de Poppe accompanied his assertions with a trading chart showing a short-term price target of $20 for LINK.

Data shows that Chainlink has increased by over 10% in the past seven days. However, one bullish development will likely positively affect the token’s price.

The Chainlink (LINK) community is very excited about the Consensys 2024 conference, which commences on May 30 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. 

There are rumors that Chainlink might make a big announcement with SWIFT, the global financial messaging service. This potential partnership could significantly influence the price movement of the LINK token.

The session fueling the speculation is titled “How SWIFT and Chainlink Are Working Together to Unlock Tokenized Assets At Scale.” This session features key speakers Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, and Jonathan Ehrenfeld, Head of Securities and Digital Assets Strategy at SWIFT.

It will discuss how Chainlink and SWIFT will work together to link old financial systems with new blockchain tech. Already, SWIFT has completed a tokenization experiment on Chainlink, making a partnership between both firms highly feasible.

If such a high-profile integration materializes, it could be a significant catalyst for LINK’s price rally. The token could see increased demand and adoption from the traditional finance sector.



Despite the recent bearish price action over the past day, Chainlink (LINK) appears to be in a favorable buying position based on technical and fundamental factors. Its price is currently dropping toward its Fair Value Gap (FVG), around $17.7. 

Historically, a price reversal is possible when an asset approaches this key support area. This means LINK could soon find solid buying demand and initiate an upward movement.

Technically, LINK remains above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines. These moving averages act as support levels, indicating that despite the recent dip, the overall trend is still bullish over longer timeframes.

Furthermore, LINK’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 60, suggesting the asset is not oversold and has room for further upside momentum. Considering these factors, the current analysis paints a bullish picture of LINK’s price trajectory. 

The coin appears to be in a favorable buying position, with technical indicators aligning with positive fundamental developments within its ecosystem. However, the cryptocurrency market can be highly volatile, and prices fluctuate rapidly.

$3.4 Million Invested on This ‘WienerAI’ Coin – Could AI Power the Next Crypto Explosion?

With cryptocurrency trends continuously evolving, AI-themed meme coins are making waves, with WienerAI (WAI) favorably positioned for massive growth.

WienerAI (WAI) is a new project that blends cute wiener dog memes with advanced AI functionality. This increases its investment appeal.

It offers advanced AI trading features, helping crypto traders make smarter decisions. Its interface is fast, easy to use, and predictive. Also, you can access it for free, analyze markets, and transfer funds via decentralized exchanges.

Investors can get investment information through the trading bot. After thoroughly assessing the market, the bot gives unbiased and practical answers to queries. It also has a staking feature that allows token holders to earn up to 137% yields annually.

WienerAI Presale Nears Completion with Millions Raised – Will the Price Explode?

The WienerAI presale has raised over $3.4 million and is inching towards $3.7 million, indicating massive investor interest. Investors can use the presale to purchase WAI tokens at $0.000712 before the price increase. 

From the 69 billion tokens, 30% are allocated for the ongoing presale, while 20% are set aside for staking. The number of staked tokens has already exceeded 3.4 billion, and the rewards have dropped to 299% per year. This shows investors’ recognition of the project’s significance and growth potential.

The project has received support and endorsement from popular crypto influencers. Popular crypto pundit, ClayBro believes WienerAI could be the “next 10X meme coin.”

WienerAI’s presale achievements are impressive for a new coin, but more is underway as the price could skyrocket upon its listing on decentralized exchanges. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

Rida Fatima

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

