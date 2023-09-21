Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction – LINK Sheds Previous Gains; Will it Rebound?

Chainlink (LINK) price has decreased slightly today, September 21, after posting notable gains yesterday. As of 11:32 AM EST, LINK is trading at $6.75, representing a price decline of 1% in the last 24 hours.

Today’s price movement suppresses the hopes of a bullish recovery from the token’s ascent yesterday, casting doubts about its potential to reach a new high.

LINK Gained 11% In 7 Days. Will the Recent Bearish Trend Persist?

While experiencing a temporary downturn today, this coin has demonstrated resilience over the past seven days and one month. According to CoinMarketCap, Chainlink (LINK) still holds an 11% seven-day price increase, with a nearly 9% in the last 30 days despite the prevailing bearish pressure.

This indicates that there’s still hope for a rebound, but only if the bears relent.

Chainlink has witnessed a few positive ecosystem developments, which might fuel a price rally for LINK in the long run. An example is the successful completion of the stablecoin test transaction conducted using Chainlink’s CCIP by ANZ, one of Australia’s major banks.

According to the report, Chainlink’s CCIP allows easy and secure transfer of data and value between different blockchains.

.@ANZ_AU, one of the largest institutional banks in Australia, used Chainlink #CCIP to successfully demonstrate a cross-chain purchase of tokenized assets with A$DC, an ANZ-issued stablecoin of the Australian Dollar: https://t.co/l9iPE2JuWD — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 14, 2023

Chainlink added. This new development builds on the lessons learned from the recent Swift blockchain interoperability initiative,

This development could potentially impact the price of LINK, as it projects Chainlink as a reliable network, a feat that could attract more users and partnerships for the project.

Ali, an expert in cryptocurrencies, noticed something interesting. After a successful test with Swift, big holders of Chainlink (whales) bought over 4 million LINK coins, worth about $24 million, in just ten days.

#Chainlink whales have purchased over 4 million $LINK in just the last 10 days, totaling a staggering $24 million! pic.twitter.com/izwgndcMWM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 9, 2023

Remember, on August 31, Swift and Chainlink tested moving values on different blockchains, and the results came out on September 7. Importantly, this news might influence the price of LINK as significant purchases by deep-pocket investors can influence market sentiment and price up.

LINKUSDT Analysis: Signs of Bullish Momentum

LINK attempts to break above the Donchian Channel indicator, suggesting a potential bullish momentum. This move signifies positive market sentiment and may indicate an upward trend.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line. This observation indicates a strong bullish pressure in the market.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that during strong, bullish trends, the RSI can remain in overbought territory for extended periods. In addition, the MACD being above the signal line indicates positive momentum and a potential upward trend.

The reason is that the MACD measures the difference between two moving averages and is used to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend. Overall, the combination of a high RSI and a MACD above the signal line suggests significant buying pressure in the market.

Based on historical price moves, LINK could recover from the present bearish pressure, pushing to new highs in the coming days. However, traders should always exercise caution and consider other factors like volume and market news before making trading decisions.

