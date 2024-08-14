Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Poised for Rally; Will It Break the Bearish Trendline?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Chainlink (LINK), like many altcoins, started this week on a bullish note after last week’s selling pressure relaxed, reigniting optimism among investors. Moreover, new integrations in the Chainlink ecosystem add this optimism.

After dropping over 23% from $10.95 to $8.4 on August 5, LINK has recovered, climbing above $10. Chainlink (LINK) trades at $10.57, a 3.64% increase over the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, LINK has gained over 4% in the past week.

However, Chainlink has been on a bearish trendline since mid-July, forming lower highs and lows. Its price is down over 25% over the past month. Given the prevailing bullish momentum, can LINK break out from the trendline to stage a full recovery?

Let’s explore the possibilities.

LINK Price Analysis – Will LINK Break Trendline

LINK’s price is currently on an upward trajectory, approaching the 20-MA of the Bollinger Band indicator. This level is often a key indicator for traders, so a break above it might attract more buyers.

If LINK crosses above the 20-MA, it could signal a more profound bullish trend.

Also, the MACD indicator attempts to cross above its signal line, suggesting growing bullish momentum. The MACD histogram bars are turning green, another positive sign for LINK’s price.

These technical indicators and LINK’s recent partnerships paint a bullish picture. The network’s expanding influence could contribute to positive price action.

However, it’s important to note that complete recovery depends on various factors, including the broader market sentiment. Keep an eye on these indicators and the trendline; a shift could hint at LINK’s future price movements.

Will Major Integrations Trigger Bullish Sentiment?

Chainlink has recently made significant strides in the blockchain world. Last week, the network integrated ten new services across 12 different blockchains. The new integrations cover various services.

According to the latest post, five are for Price Feeds, one for Automation, one for Data Streams, and three for the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

These services have been deployed on major blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, and Ethereum.

Moreover, Chainlink has formed new partnerships with several leading projects, such as Beefy Finance, Cryptex Finance, GoldLink Finance, etc. Despite market uncertainty, this move has helped keep LINK’s price above $10.

Potential Bullish Impact

The major integrations and partnerships could indeed trigger bullish sentiment for LINK. Firstly, the wide range of new services shows Chainlink is not just sticking to one area but expanding its offerings. This could attract more users and developers to the platform.

Furthermore, the new partnerships with prominent DeFi show that industry leaders trust and value Chainlink’s technology. If this trend continues, it could increase demand for LINK tokens, potentially increasing the price.

Crypto All-Stars: The Rising Meme Coin Uniting the Crypto Community

The crypto market is flooded with new meme coins daily. However, not all these coins stand out. But, Crypto All-Stars (STARS) stands out with its innovative approach to memecoins.

In just 72 hours, the project raised over $300,000 in its presale. This rapid success has sparked excitement among early backers, who see potential for significant growth post-launch.

Why Crypto All-Stars Could Be the Best Alternative to Chainlink (LINK) Token

Crypto All-Stars offers a unique proposition in the meme coin space. Unlike traditional tokens, STARS aims to unite various memecoins under one platform.

This innovative approach differentiates it from other projects. The project introduces the concept of a “MemeVault,” a staking platform that allows users to earn rewards by locking up popular meme coins.

For instance, you can stake Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe to earn STARS tokens. Moreover, STARS holders enjoy triple rewards, incentivizing long-term investment.

Crypto All-Stars focuses on community building, bringing together fans of different memecoins to create a unified ecosystem.

This strategy could lead to a more stable and engaged user base than single-focus tokens like LINK.

Furthermore, the project emphasizes security. SolidProof, a reputable auditor, has reviewed STARS’ smart contracts and found no issues. This attention to security could attract investors who prioritize safety in the volatile crypto market.

Additionally, Crypto All-Stars taps into nostalgia with its 8-bit pixel graphics featuring popular meme characters. This unique innovation could give it an edge in attracting and retaining users.

The project’s presale success is noteworthy; raising over $350,000 in three days demonstrates strong investor interest.

$STARS currently trades at $0.0013855 per token, which presents an attractive entry point for early investors. However, this price will increase soon, so interested investors should make haste.

Crypto All-Stars plans to list on exchanges after the presale. The project team allocated 10% of the supply for liquidity, with additional allocations for marketing, staking rewards, and ecosystem development.

While LINK remains a strong player in the oracle space, Crypto All-Stars offers a fresh alternative for meme coin enthusiasts. Its unique approach to unifying the meme coin community, coupled with innovative features, could position it for significant growth.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity, visit the Crypto All-Stars presale page now.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

