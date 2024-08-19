Countries
Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum
Crypto News

Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer
Updated:
  • Blockchain payment services provider Circle hinted at the upcoming integration of its stablecoin $USDC into the iPhone’s NFC system.
  • The global NFC payments market is growing rapidly, presenting a multi-trillion dollar opportunity for $USDC and the Ethereum ecosystem.
  • Increased transaction volume due to $USDC’s integration could benefit Ethereum ($ETH) price.

Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire hinted at a potential partnership with Apple to enable tap-to-pay functionality with the $USDC stablecoin. This announcement follows Apple’s recent decision to allow third-party developers to build upon iPhone’s NFC technology.

Is NFC a Game-Changer for Crypto Payments?

NFC, or near-field communication technology, allows devices to interact wirelessly when nearby for payments, data sharing, and ticketing. Nexus S was the first device to integrate NFC in 2011, and Apple followed suit in 2014 with the release of the iPhone 6.

On August 14, Alliare tweeted that the tap-to-pay with $USDC feature is coming soon to iPhones and encouraged wallet developers to ‘start their engines.’ This would allow iPhone users to pay in $USDC with a single tap and confirm the transaction with FaceID.

Circle is not affiliated with Apple, but the recent NFC upgrade allows independent developers to integrate the technology into their apps. The $USDC stablecoin runs on Ethereum, so the feature could benefit the ecosystem by driving demand among the crypto-curious.

$USDC’s Potential for Mass Adoption

The global NFC payments market was worth $25.8B in 2022 and could reach $507B by 2032. Meanwhile, the total value of contactless transactions now stands at $7.4T and is expected to reach $15.7T by 2029.

Circle’s integration of $USDC NFC payments into the iPhone could open a multi-trillion dollar market for Ethereum. If $USDC captures just 2% of the contactless payment sector, it would add billions in annual transactions to the ecosystem.

High transaction volumes would subsequently increase $ETH’s price due to its integral utility for gas fees.

Currently, $USDC ranks #6 by market capitalization, only outpaced by $BTC, $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, and $SOL. The integration could potentially help $USDC outperform $USDT and solidify $ETH’s position as the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Closing Remarks

The potential integration of $USDC into iPhone payments marks a significant milestone for crypto adoption. By allowing users to easily make contactless payments with a stablecoin, this partnership blurs the lines between fiat and blockchain payments.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
