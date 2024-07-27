Countries
Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President's Aide to The Board
Crypto News

Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Coinbase has taken a bold step by adding three influential and experienced executives to its board of directors. Among the new appointees, one was a top OpenAI executive, Chris Lehane, formerly a political strategist to former US President Bill Clinton in 1992.

According to Coinbase’s blog post, the crypto exchange Chris Lehane will play an advisory role on the board, offering strategic counsel to the exchange’s leadership. 

This development marks a step forward for Coinbase as it vies to lead the US and global crypto industry.

Coinbase’s Newly Appointed Board Members

In 1992, Lehane worked as Bill Clinton’s Democratic strategist before his tenure as the US President from 1993 to 2001. Lehane made a significant impact in his service as Clinton’s aide.

He also helped make Airbnb, the homestay rental marketplace, a legal service provider in all 50 US states and worldwide

Moreover, Chris Lehane is the VP of Public Works at the artificial intelligence developer OpenAI. According to the announcement, Coinbase hopes to leverage Chris Lehane’s assistance to enhance crypto adoption and make blockchain and digital assets a mainstream financial system.

Meanwhile, before his latest appointment to the Coinbase board, Lehane was already part of Coinbase’s Global Advisory Council

Coinbase onboarded two other executives to its board of directors, in addition to Chris Lehane. One is Christa Davies, a former chief financial officer of the management consulting firm Aon. 

In addition, Christa Davies was Microsoft’s platforms and services division’s chief financial officer. Davie will join Coinbase’s audit and compliance committee while supporting the crypto exchange’s financial operations. 

The third appointee is Paul Clement, a former partner at Clement and Murphy law firm and an ex-solicitor general for Former US President Bush’s administration

Clement’s former law firm, Clement and Murphy, specializes in litigation, which allows him to appear before the US Supreme Court frequently. In the past years, he has handled over 100 cases

In addition, Clement served as the US Solicitor General during former US President George Walker Bush’s two-term tenure from 2001 to 2009. Alongside Davies, Clement will assist the Coinbase audit and compliance committee. 

Moreover, Clement’s services could also be helpful in Coinbase’s ongoing lawsuit with the US SEC.

Coinbase Bolsters Its Team Amid Crypto Regulatory Struggles

All three new Coinbase board members are pro-crypto; they believe digital assets can enhance financial inclusion, especially for the underserved group

Lehane expressed his excitement about the new appointment at Coinbase and to help improve crypto adoption in America. “I am excited to support Coinbase as they continue to advocate for the 52 million Americans who own crypto…”

Furthermore, Lehane hopes to assist Coinbase in democratizing the benefits of capitalism through digital assets so more people can benefit from the US economy. 

Coinbase has been bolstering its team with influential and capable people as the fight to strengthen crypto’s legitimacy in the US and globally continues. Former Florida lawmaker Stephanie Murphy recently joined Coinbase’s Global Advisory Board. 

Another former Florida congressman, Kendrick Meek, joined the exchange’s advisory council in May to help address crypto regulatory issues. 

That’s not all; other former United States lawmakers, including Tim Ryan and Pat Toomey, joined Coinbase’s Global Advisory Board.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

