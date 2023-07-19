Coinbase Boss Brian Armstrong to Meet House Democrats Concerning Crypto Legislation: Bloomberg
Crypto News

Coinbase Boss Brian Armstrong to Meet House Democrats Concerning Crypto Legislation: Bloomberg

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Brian Armstrong will meet with House Democrats from the New Democrat Coalition to discuss crypto regulation and related topics. 

This closed-door meeting comes as Coinbase is currently undergoing a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and seeks clarity on exchange regulations

Even with the lawsuit, Coinbase’s shares grew by 24% last Thursday after the court judgment on Ripple v. SEC’s suit, which favored Ripple (XRP)

Coinbase Boss to Meet with Democrats on Wednesday

The CEO and Co-founder of Coinbase (COIN), Brian Armstrong, is scheduled to meet with Democrats from the US House of Representatives

This meeting will take place on Wednesday morning, as reported by Bloomberg on Monday, July 17. The report also referenced Democratic aides familiar with the scheme. 

The closed-door meeting will be with members of the New Democratic Coalition, an association of more than 100 Democrats claiming to be committed to pro-economic advancement, pro-innovation, and economically responsible rules, as written on the caucus’s official website

Furthermore, as stated in the report, the meeting will be regarding digital currency legislation and related topics such as privacy, climate, tax, and national security.

Recently, US legislators from the House and Senate have emerged with different bills to clarify crypto regulation. However, with Congress being divided in their opinion on this regulation, whether such attempts will be fruitful remains a mystery. 

Coinbase Faces Prosecution from the US SEC

On June 6, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a case against America’s largest crypto exchange for breaking federal securities law

On the exchange, the authority also listed several crypto tokens, like SOL, ADA, FIL, MATIC, and SAND, as securities. Thus, the SEC charged Coinbase with selling unregistered securities to customers. 

Denying the SEC’s accusations, Coinbase filed a motion for the case to be dismissed on June 29, tagging the charge as “an extravagant abuse of process.”

Meanwhile, Coinbase’s (COIN) shares grew by over 24% last Thursday to trade above $100 for the first time since early last year. 

This sudden price surge came from Ripple’s partial win against the SEC concerning the classification of the sales of XRP tokens. The US District Judge Torres ruled that selling XRP tokens to retail investors was not a security. 

But the judge noted that the sale of XRP tokens to institutional investors classified it as a security. Following the ruling, Coinbase and other notable crypto exchanges in the US, like Binance, Huobi, Gemini, and Crypto.com, relisted the XRP token on their platforms. 

With more traders able to access and trade XRP and other assets on Coinbase, the exchange saw a growth in its shares. 

Nick Dunn

Nick Dunn

Nick Dunn is a dynamic and talented crypto news writer, fueled by his passion for blockchain technology and the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Coinbase Boss Brian Armstrong to Meet House Democrats Concerning Crypto Legislation: Bloomberg
2 Injective Community Votes to Introduce XRP to Injective Network
3 Thodex Chief Executive Sentenced to Prison for Failure to Provide Tax Documents 
4 Open Letter Signed by Thousands of Authors Urges AI Makers to Stop Stealing Books
5 The US Regulatory Clarity has Begun in Court Following Ripple Victory: CFTC Commissioner

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Injective Community Votes to Introduce XRP to Injective Network

Damien Fisher
Thodex
Crypto News

Thodex Chief Executive Sentenced to Prison for Failure to Provide Tax Documents 

Nick Dunn

The founder and former CEO of the defunct Turkey-based crypto exchange Thodex, Faruk Fatih Özer, was recently sentenced for failing to provide requested tax documents.  Özer denied being the exchange’s...

Open Letter Signed Authors Urge AI Makers to Stop Stealing Books
News

Open Letter Signed by Thousands of Authors Urges AI Makers to Stop Stealing Books

Krishi Chowdhary

More than 8,500 authors of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction signed an open letter criticizing the makers of large language AI models like ChatGPT, Bard, and LLaMa. Calling out the tech...

Ripple
Crypto News

The US Regulatory Clarity has Begun in Court Following Ripple Victory: CFTC Commissioner

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers - LINK, HBAR, XRP, SUI, And UNI
Crypto News

Judge Analisa Torres Refers Ripple VS. SEC Case to Magistrate

Damien Fisher
Microsoft's Bing Chat Enterprise Promises Enhanced Data Security
News

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat Enterprise Promises Unprecedented Data Security

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers – LINK, HBAR, XRP, SUI, And UNI

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.