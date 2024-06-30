Coinbase Collaborates with Stripe for Fiat-to-Crypto Customer Onboarding

On June 27, Coinbase and Stripe unveiled a strategic partnership to streamline fiat-to-crypto conversions for their customers.

This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both platforms to provide users with enhanced access to digital assets and faster cross-border settlements. It marks a significant step forward in integrating traditional finance with crypto.

Coinbase-Stripe Partnership and Asset Integration

A notable feature of this partnership is the integration of USD Coin (USDC) into Stripe’s crypto payout system on the Base network.

This will enable faster and more efficient cross-border transactions, allowing settlements in fiat equivalents across 150 countries. By incorporating USDC, Stripe aims to establish quicker and more reliable remittances to improve the global reach of its payment services.

For Stripe users, this partnership means smoother fiat-to-digital asset conversions. Notably, USDC will be part of Stripe’s fiat-to-crypto on-ramp to simplify the process for customers looking to convert their traditional currencies into crypto.

Significantly, this integration will lower barriers to entry for new crypto users, making it easier and more convenient to start using digital assets.

Conversely, Coinbase will integrate Stripe’s fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, allowing its users to purchase crypto assets using credit cards and Apple Pay. This move will expand Coinbase users’ payment options, offering more flexibility and accessibility when buying digital assets.

This partnership marks a significant return of crypto to the Stripe ecosystem. On April 25, Stripe’s co-founder and president John Collison announced at the company’s Sessions conference that stablecoins were returning to Stripe’s offerings.

This announcement followed Stripe’s earlier exit from the Bitcoin market, where it had been one of the first payment processors to offer Bitcoin services in 2014. Collison had cited Bitcoin’s inefficiencies as a payment method as the reason for Stripe’s withdrawal.

In addition to the USDC integration, Stripe has also introduced support for the Avalanche C-Chain. This move allows verified Stripe customers to purchase Avalanche tokens using its fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, further broadening the range of digital assets accessible through Stripe.

Regulatory Hurdles

Meanwhile, the partnership announcement comes amidst a challenging regulatory environment in the United States.

Over recent years, crypto innovation has faced significant hurdles due to increased regulatory scrutiny on digital asset providers, centralized exchanges, and stablecoins. Stripe, previously involved in Facebook’s Libra project, had to exit the initiative under governmental pressure.

On June 27, the same day as the partnership announcement, Coinbase filed lawsuits against the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the SEC.

The lawsuits assert that these agencies didn’t meet their duty to provide necessary information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The SEC’s decision to exclude Ether from the list of unregistered securities is central to the lawsuit. This list primarily includes the process behind the determination of Ether as non-security.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

