Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities
Crypto News

Coinbase Honoured by FinCEN for Combating Criminal Activities

Rida Shah
Updated:
Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has been recognized by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This recognition is for its contributions to one of seven significant criminal cases that received the FinCEN Director’s Law Enforcement Award.

This prestigious award testaments Coinbase’s commitment to weeding out bad actors in the digital asset space.

Gensler Criticizes Coinbase Compliance

In a letter addressed to Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, FinCEN praised the company’s compliance, dubbing them “the best in the business.” The letter highlighted Coinbase’s unyielding stance against any “culture of lawlessness,” even in the face of “slurs and misrepresentations.” 

However, Coinbase’s recognition from FinCEN stands in stark contrast to the response from the U.S. SEC Chair, Gary Gensler. Gensler, who has been vocal about his concerns regarding the cryptocurrency industry, took a different stance on Coinbase’s compliance efforts.

An X user, CBduck, portrayed Gensler’s reaction as slamming the door and giving Coinbase an “F” on its math homework despite the company’s outstanding performance and recognition from FinCEN. Gensler’s response further highlights cryptocurrency companies’ complexities in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.

Meanwhile, Coinbase’s Chief Compliance Officer, Paul Grewal, has been outspoken about its commitment to compliance and its role in combating crime within the crypto ecosystem. 

Grewal asserted the superiority of Coinbase’s compliance and government investigations teams in a series of tweets. He emphasized a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of unlawful behavior within the company. 

Grewal addressed criticisms by highlighting their commitment to integrity and dismissed critics who prefer finger-pointing over constructive dialogue. Grewal’s statements echo the sentiment expressed in the FinCEN letter and affirm Coinbase’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in the industry.

The company’s proactive approach to compliance and collaboration with law enforcement agencies have been instrumental in disrupting criminal activities.

Last month, Coinbase shares plummeted after a court ruling allowed the U.S. SEC to proceed with its lawsuit against the platform. While many are concerned about the impending legal battle, Coinbase is prepared for this development. 

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, said the exchange anticipated the court’s decision to permit the SEC’s case to proceed. In a March 27 X Post, March 27 Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling, Grewal said the Commission had adequately presented its case against Coinbase. 

The news of the court’s decision led to a more than 3% drop in Coinbase shares, which are now at $260, according to Yahoo Finance data

The March 27 court order found that Coinbase functioned as an exchange, a clearing agency, and a broker under U.S. securities laws. The Judge also ruled that Coinbase offered unregistered securities via its staking program. 

However, the Judge dismissed the SEC’s claim that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker via its wallet application.

Grewal responded to the court’s decision, noting that it allowed the SEC to move forward with most of its claims but dismissed those against Coinbase Wallet. The legal officer said Coinbase is prepared and looking forward to uncovering the SEC’s internal views on crypto regulation.

