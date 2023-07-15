crypto news
Crypto News

Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Several notable centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have listed Ripple’s native token on their platforms for traders and investors to access and interact with the token. 

This exchange development follows a court ruling in favor of the token. As the court ruling confirmed that the token was not considered a security, exchanges could now offer the token to traders. 

XRP’s price value also grew dramatically after entering the broader US market.

Crypto Platforms Feature XRP on Their Trading Platforms Following Court Ruling

After the long and frustrating court battle that spanned two and a half years, the United States SEC and Ripple finally received a verdict concerning XRP’s classification.

 It’s worth noting that the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) alleged that Ripple traded the XRP token as an unregistered and unlicensed security.

Moreover, Judge Torres’ conclusion emerged from both parties’ motions for summary judgment, aiming to resolve the suit without a trial based on the law and facts.

The significant court decision signifies an interesting investment opportunity for crypto entities in the US, as numerous crypto exchanges immediately listed the coin on their platforms. 

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, is one of the exchanges that immediately supported XRP trading. 

The exchange announced on Twitter that the win for Ripple against the SEC had opened the door to the industry, the builders, a straightforward rulebook, and for upgrading the system.

In addition, the platform announced that it has officially commenced XRP trading for users. Another leading exchange that began offering XRP trading is Gemini, which announced on Twitter that spot and derivatives trading was supported for traders following the court ruling.

The announcement revealed the exchange’s belief in the court ruling and acknowledgment of XRP’s evolved status.

Crypto.com soon joined the league of exchanges to support trading for traders on Thursday, July 13. The exchange celebrated XRP’s reentrant into the US market and informed its users that it had enabled them to purchase the XRP token using EUR, USD, GBP, and over 20 other fiat currencies.

Also, Bitstamp, another renowned crypto exchange, optimistically congratulated Ripple for its victory over its court case in a tweetThe exchange further announced that US-based customers can now trade XRP, as the platform has enabled token buying, selling, and trading.

Another exchange giant to support XRP trading was Kraken, which instantly announced to its Twitter fans that users would be able to trade XRP against every fiat currency and ETH, BTC, and USDT, 

As XRP returned to the US market, claiming its position on many significant exchanges, the token has spiked by more than 77% in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $0.776, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn is a dynamic and talented crypto news writer, fueled by his passion for blockchain technology and the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress
2 Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
3 Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application
4 Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms
5 Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Latest News

Circle
Crypto News

CEO of Circle Projects Dollar’s Doom in Warning to Congress

Asad Gilani
Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues
News

Twitter Creators Start Receiving Ad Revenues

Krishi Chowdhary

Twitter has finally started sharing ad revenues with selected content creators on the platform on Thursday, 14th July. The new ad revenue program enables verified Twitter users to earn a...

Bitcoin ETF
Crypto News

Monochrome Asset Management Firm Revises Bitcoin ETF Application

Damien Fisher

Australian-based crypto firm, Monochrome Asset Management, has revised its application to provide a spot for Bitcoin ETF on the Australian Securities Exchange. The firm plans to do this through its...

Ripple
Crypto News

Further Legal Battles as XRP Sales Deemed Securities in Transactions with Institutional Investors, Ripple CLO Forecasts

Nick Dunn
Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Wants ‘Close Associates’ to Visit without Security Checks

Asad Gilani
XRP
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Exchange Tops XRP Trading with Over $2.5 Billion in 24-Hour Volume

Damien Fisher
5 Crypto Price Predictions from Youtube Influencers Revealed
Crypto News

5 Crypto Price Predictions from Youtube Influencers Revealed

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.