Coinbase, Kraken, CryptoCom, BitGo, Gemini, and Bitstamp List XRP on their Platforms

Several notable centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have listed Ripple’s native token on their platforms for traders and investors to access and interact with the token.

This exchange development follows a court ruling in favor of the token. As the court ruling confirmed that the token was not considered a security, exchanges could now offer the token to traders.

XRP’s price value also grew dramatically after entering the broader US market.

Crypto Platforms Feature XRP on Their Trading Platforms Following Court Ruling

After the long and frustrating court battle that spanned two and a half years, the United States SEC and Ripple finally received a verdict concerning XRP’s classification.

It’s worth noting that the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) alleged that Ripple traded the XRP token as an unregistered and unlicensed security.

Moreover, Judge Torres’ conclusion emerged from both parties’ motions for summary judgment, aiming to resolve the suit without a trial based on the law and facts.

The significant court decision signifies an interesting investment opportunity for crypto entities in the US, as numerous crypto exchanges immediately listed the coin on their platforms.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, is one of the exchanges that immediately supported XRP trading.

The exchange announced on Twitter that the win for Ripple against the SEC had opened the door to the industry, the builders, a straightforward rulebook, and for upgrading the system.

Yesterday’s ruling on XRP is a big win for the crypto industry. Join us at 10am PT/1pm ET to talk about what this means going forward. With @JohnEDeaton1, @iampaulgrewal, @RebeccaRettig1, and @chrislehane.

https://t.co/sHdwszOTRy — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 14, 2023

In addition, the platform announced that it has officially commenced XRP trading for users. Another leading exchange that began offering XRP trading is Gemini, which announced on Twitter that spot and derivatives trading was supported for traders following the court ruling.

In this Week’s Market Update 📨 A federal judge ruled secondary market sales of $XRP do not constitute the sale of a security. U.S. inflation increased 3%, the smallest annual increase since March 2021. 🏛️ Crypto Topic of the Week: DeFi Governancehttps://t.co/CQx8PxzUIi — Gemini (@Gemini) July 14, 2023

The announcement revealed the exchange’s belief in the court ruling and acknowledgment of XRP’s evolved status.

Crypto.com soon joined the league of exchanges to support trading for traders on Thursday, July 13. The exchange celebrated XRP’s reentrant into the US market and informed its users that it had enabled them to purchase the XRP token using EUR, USD, GBP, and over 20 other fiat currencies.

Also, Bitstamp, another renowned crypto exchange, optimistically congratulated Ripple for its victory over its court case in a tweet. The exchange further announced that US-based customers can now trade XRP, as the platform has enabled token buying, selling, and trading.

Another exchange giant to support XRP trading was Kraken, which instantly announced to its Twitter fans that users would be able to trade XRP against every fiat currency and ETH, BTC, and USDT,

As XRP returned to the US market, claiming its position on many significant exchanges, the token has spiked by more than 77% in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $0.776, according to data from Coinmarketcap.