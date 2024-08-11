Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Coinbase has strongly opposed the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) proposed ban on certain types of prediction markets. The company argues that the move is both legally questionable and economically detrimental.

In a letter to the CFTC, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, articulated the exchange’s concerns over the proposed ban. The letter stated that the ban oversteps the CFTC’s statutory authority and undermines the value of prediction markets in the economy.

Coinbase Criticizes CFTC Proposal

Coinbase’s opposition to the proposed ban centers on the CFTC’s attempt to redefine what constitutes “gaming” within the context of prediction markets.

The proposal seeks to categorize some event contracts, including those related to elections or professional awards, as gaming. This move will thereby subject them to a categorical ban.

According to Grewal, this approach is a significant departure from the CFTC’s traditional practice of assessing contracts on a case-by-case basis. Notably, the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) mandated this practice, which the commission appears to neglect.

Paul Grewal argues that this shift disregards the historical and legal structure under which prediction markets have operated. It also threatens the innovation and growth of regulated markets.

Moreover, the letter highlights Coinbase’s view that the CFTC’s proposal is an overreach of its authority. It pointed out that the CEA explicitly allows designated contract markets (DCMs) to list event contracts, provided they do not involve illegal activities or contradict public interest.

In Coinbase’s view, the CFTC’s attempt to ban several prediction markets discourages a system that balances regulatory oversight with market innovation.

Grewal also challenges the basis behind the CFTC’s proposal, particularly its cost-benefit analysis. He asserts that the commission has failed to fully consider the potential economic benefits of prediction markets. These benefits include their ability to aggregate dispersed information into accurate forecasts, often surpassing traditional methods like polling.

Event markets are a promising area of our future economy, and that is why we are responding today to the @CFTC’s notice of proposed rulemaking. We fully support the CFTC’s mission to uphold the integrity of the US derivatives market and believe they can provide a robust… — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) August 9, 2024

Grewal also argues that prediction markets provide valuable predictive data that can improve resource allocation across various sectors.

Grewal Shares Functional Ideas

Furthermore, Coinbase criticizes the CFTC’s focus on resource allocation as a justification for the ban. Grewal contends that the commission’s desire to save time and resources by avoiding reviewing complex contracts should not be the basis for such a sweeping regulatory change.

Instead, he suggests that the CFTC work with Congress to secure the necessary resources. This will help to conduct thorough product reviews rather than impose a blanket ban that could stifle innovation.

Grewal also points to the potential contributions of academics and industry to the ongoing development of prediction markets. He said a more collaborative approach could yield a regulatory framework that balances innovation with public interest protections.

The CFTC could create a more favorable regulatory strategy supporting prediction market growth by engaging with industry, policy, and academic stakeholders. Such a strategy will, in turn, align with the law, ensuring that both the public and the commission gain satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now