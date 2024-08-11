Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
Crypto News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Coinbase has strongly opposed the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) proposed ban on certain types of prediction markets. The company argues that the move is both legally questionable and economically detrimental.

In a letter to the CFTC, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, articulated the exchange’s concerns over the proposed banThe letter stated that the ban oversteps the CFTC’s statutory authority and undermines the value of prediction markets in the economy.

Coinbase Criticizes CFTC Proposal

Coinbase’s opposition to the proposed ban centers on the CFTC’s attempt to redefine what constitutes “gaming” within the context of prediction markets.

The proposal seeks to categorize some event contracts, including those related to elections or professional awards, as gaming. This move will thereby subject them to a categorical ban.

According to Grewal, this approach is a significant departure from the CFTC’s traditional practice of assessing contracts on a case-by-case basis. Notably, the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) mandated this practice, which the commission appears to neglect. 

Paul Grewal argues that this shift disregards the historical and legal structure under which prediction markets have operated. It also threatens the innovation and growth of regulated markets.

Moreover, the letter highlights Coinbase’s view that the CFTC’s proposal is an overreach of its authority. It pointed out that the CEA explicitly allows designated contract markets (DCMs) to list event contracts, provided they do not involve illegal activities or contradict public interest.

In Coinbase’s view, the CFTC’s attempt to ban several prediction markets discourages a system that balances regulatory oversight with market innovation.

Grewal also challenges the basis behind the CFTC’s proposal, particularly its cost-benefit analysis. He asserts that the commission has failed to fully consider the potential economic benefits of prediction markets. These benefits include their ability to aggregate dispersed information into accurate forecasts, often surpassing traditional methods like polling.

Grewal also argues that prediction markets provide valuable predictive data that can improve resource allocation across various sectors.

Grewal Shares Functional Ideas 

Furthermore, Coinbase criticizes the CFTC’s focus on resource allocation as a justification for the ban. Grewal contends that the commission’s desire to save time and resources by avoiding reviewing complex contracts should not be the basis for such a sweeping regulatory change.

Instead, he suggests that the CFTC work with Congress to secure the necessary resources. This will help to conduct thorough product reviews rather than impose a blanket ban that could stifle innovation.

Grewal also points to the potential contributions of academics and industry to the ongoing development of prediction markets. He said a more collaborative approach could yield a regulatory framework that balances innovation with public interest protections.

The CFTC could create a more favorable regulatory strategy supporting prediction market growth by engaging with industry, policy, and academic stakeholders. Such a strategy will, in turn, align with the law, ensuring that both the public and the commission gain satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
2 TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
3 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
4 Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks
5 Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Latest News

TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
Crypto News

TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics

Rida Fatima
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs

Rida Fatima

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded higher inflows as the broader crypto market revives, amassing $192 million in net inflow on Thursday. BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflows with approximately $157.6...

Fed's Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks
Crypto News

Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks

Rida Fatima

The US Federal Reserve has again tightened its grip on the crypto industry, targeting Customers Banks, a crypto-friendly bank. On August 8, the Fed took action against the bank, citing...

Iranian Groups May Be Planning to Meddle with US Elections
News

Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Krishi Chowdhary
Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After X Sued Them 
News

Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After Elon Musk’s X Sued Them 

Krishi Chowdhary
Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token
Crypto News

Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token

Rida Fatima
OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
Crypto News

OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.