Coinbase Predicts Crypto Voters Will Make a Difference in 2024 US Elections

As debates about the upcoming 2024 US elections heighten across platforms, many believe crypto voters will influence the outcome. In a recent report, crypto exchange Coinbase highlighted the importance of crypto voters in the elections slated for this November.

Crypto voters are going to make a big difference in November’s key races. 1 in 6 crypto owners live in seven key battleground states. More about who these crypto voters are in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Xz6TaIPLW2 — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 10, 2024

According to Coinbase, 52 million Americans own cryptocurrencies, with one in six residing in key battleground states. This highlights the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

These voters will likely favour candidates they perceive as the best choices for a crypto-friendly environment.

Coinbase Statistics Prove Relevance of Crypto Voters in US Elections

The Coinbase survey revealed that crypto voters are younger and more diverse, seeking to change the financial system and accumulate wealth. Among US Gen Z and Millennials, 40% are registered voters, and 65% own cryptocurrencies.

Also, Coinbase reveals that nine out of ten crypto voters are eager to vote and are four times more enthusiastic about voting for a pro-crypto candidate. Therefore, crypto voters will likely majorly influence the upcoming elections.

The survey also revealed that 41% of the registered voters in battleground states are Republican, while 40% are Democrats. About 35% of registered voters who own crypto are Democrats, 43% have Republican interests, while 31% are persuadable.

Similarly, a survey by Digital Currency Group revealed that over 20% of voters in battleground states regard crypto as critical to the elections. Half of the 1,201 registered voters interviewed from Michigan, Ohio, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania focus on a candidate’s crypto stance.

Also, the poll revealed that 20-25% of voters and one-third of crypto voters want elected officials to regulate crypto and protect investors.

14% of registered voters own crypto, while 12% previously owned crypto in the past. Notably, crypto ownership is highest in Montana among the surveyed states.

Grayscale Affirms Crypto’s Importance in the 2024 US Elections Amid Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance

Harris Poll surveyed several voters in the 2024 US elections on behalf of Grayscale. The poll reveals that Bitcoin’s relevance is rising due to macroeconomic events and maturity.

Phase 1 of the poll respondents consider inflation as the top issue in the 2024 election. However, most of the respondents lean toward candidates that support crypto.

Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has adopted a crypto-friendly stance in his campaign.

According to a new poll, 13% of Republican crypto voters who are not planning on voting for Trump will likely vote for him now. Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance in his current campaign is attracting new voters to his side.

🚨NEW: A new poll of Republican #crypto voters finds that 13% not currently planning on voting for @realDonaldTrump say his newly-stated crypto positions make them more likely to vote for him.@VivekGRamaswamy knew what he was doing.https://t.co/QGQCAIBHdl — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 10, 2024

Trump urged all those in favour of crypto to vote for him. The campaign team also accepts donations in cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump says “If you’re in favor of Crypto, you better vote for Trump” pic.twitter.com/5AGYIfsNOg — Randi Hipper (@missteencrypto) May 9, 2024

Remarkably, Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance is surprising to many, given his open criticism of crypto in the past. Trump is now willing to support cryptocurrencies, stating that America should be at the forefront of crypto innovations.

Also, Donald Trump will speak at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27. His open support for Bitcoin mining and crypto is a vital issue to consider at the conference.

Crypto voters are crucial to the outcome of the US elections since they are eager to see reform in the crypto sector and new legislation.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

