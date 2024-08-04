Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
Crypto News

Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, unveiled its second-quarter earnings. The company’s revenue soared to $1.45 billion for Q2 2024, beyond Wall Street analysts’ predictions of $1.4 billion.

It achieved a remarkable 104% increase compared to last year. This significant growth showcases the resurgence of crypto trading activity, propelling Coinbase’s stock to climb by 3-5% in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Revenue Summary

A key factor behind the substantial revenue increase was a notable rise in total trading volume, which surged 146% year over year to $226 billion. Institutional investors largely drove this growth, with institutional trading volume climbing 142% to $189 billion.

Retail trading also saw significant growth, reaching $37 billion, a 164% increase. These figures primarily illustrate the broad-based expansion in Coinbase’s trading activities.

Also, transaction revenue, the primary income source for Coinbase, soared by 138% to $780.9 million, propelled by a 130% rise in consumer transaction revenue.

Although this fell slightly below analysts’ projections of 141% growth, it still significantly contributed to the company’s overall financial results.

Coinbase’s subscription and services revenue also demonstrated strong growth, increasing to $599 millionThis represents a 17% rise from the previous quarter and almost twice the amount from Q2 2023.

The growth in this segment was partly due to Coinbase’s custodial role for several asset managers issuing spot Bitcoin ETFs.

More Areas Experiencing Progress

Coinbase reported a net income of $36 million for the quarter, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter regularly. This also included its sixth profitable quarter when considering adjusted EBITDA.

However, it experienced $319 million in pre-tax losses on digital asset investments, mainly due to falling market prices from Q1 to Q2. Despite positive financial results, their adjusted EBITDA of $596 million fell short of the expected $607.7 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) were 14 cents, an improvement from a loss of 42 cents per share the previous year. However, it still stands below the expected 95 cents per share.

The company expects its services and subscription revenue to range from $530 million to approximately $600 million in the third quarter. This will be a significant increase from $334 million in the same quarter last year, showing the company’s optimism about continued growth and market expansion.

CEO Brian Armstrong identified the improvements and progress in regulatory clarity for the virtual currency industry in the U.S. and worldwide during Q2.

He highlighted that crypto legislation has gained mainstream attention in the U.S., with bipartisan support in the House and the Senate to pass significant laws.

Coinbase also plays a crucial role in the emerging crypto ETF market. It acts as the custodian for most U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January and many spot Ethereum ETFs that began trading on July 23.

This custodial role boosts Coinbase’s revenue and strengthens its position as a significant player in the evolving digital asset space.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow
2 Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
3 Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
4 XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
5 India’s RBI Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country

Latest News

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M XRP Tokens From Escrow
Crypto News

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital's Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short

Rida Fatima

Marathon Digital has released its second quarter 2024 earnings, which fell below consensus estimates. The firm amassed a revenue of $145.1 million against analysts’ expectations of $157.9 million. Subsequently, the...

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
Crypto News

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Rida Fatima

Ripple XRP is showing intriguing technical indicators. Crypto analyst Tony “The Bull” Severino has observed that XRP’s monthly Bollinger Bands are at their tightest point ever.  Historically, such tight Bollinger...

India’s Central Bank Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country
News

India’s RBI Proposes New 2-Factor Authentication Mandate for All Digital Transactions in the Country

Krishi Chowdhary
Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time
News

Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time

Krishi Chowdhary
Hackers Hijack Facebook Pages to Spread Data Stealing Malware
News

Threat Actors Are Hijacking Legit Facebook Pages to Distribute Data Stealing Malware

Krishi Chowdhary
North Korea Targets Developers With DEV#POPPER Again
News

North Korea Targets Developers with The DEV#POPPER Campaign Again

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.