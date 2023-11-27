Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Coinbase Spreads Out its Trading Option with Perpetuals for Trending Altcoins
Crypto News

Coinbase Spreads Out its Trading Option with Perpetuals for Trending Altcoins

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The prominent crypto exchange Coinbase has taken more expansion moves in the global market despite legal issues within the United States. 

Coinbase aims to increase its presence and relevance worldwide as it adds more products for its clients. Recently, the exchange expanded its trading options, including perpetual for some trending altcoins. 

Coinbase International Exchange took to its official X account to reveal its extended support for some prominent and trending altcoins. Some of the supported assets include Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), and Chainlink (LINK)

The exchange noted that the altcoins will be listed on November 30. Moreover, its support for the assets will be through perpetual futures contracts, a notable crypto derivative trading option on its platform.

Coinbase’s expansion in its newly launched international trading branch serves as an attractive edge for more users and investors across the globe.

With the addition of the four altcoins to its trading list, Coinbase International now has a total of ten tradeable contracts on its platform. Previously, the exchange arm supported the trading of Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Notably, investors get exposure to the price trend of assets through perpetual futures contracts without direct acquisition of the underlying assets. This means that users could hold the contracts indefinitely once they maintain a favourable trading position.

Usually, perpetual contracts are different from time-based future contracts in terms of stated settlement periods like weekly, monthly, quarterly, and others.

Coinbase launched its new international exchange arm, focusing on institutional investors in some regions outside the US. However, the firm has recently bagged a license to include retail clients on its platform.

Coinbase Escalates Its Volume With Increased Altcoin Trading

Coinbase International recently achieved a remarkable feat through its massive trading volume. The firm uses the soon-coming listing of more altcoins to boost its trading volume and user base. Impressively, the platform witnessed more than $4.7 billion in trading volume for its listed pairs over the past 30 days.

It added some of the prominent and trending altcoins as a measure to attract more investors to its perpetual trading option. Also, its choice of assets is those with substantial market valuations in the crypto market.

Among the newly selected assets to be listed, ADA and DOGE are within the top 10 range of cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap. LINK and XLM occupy the 12th and 25th positions of token ranking, respectively. 

Additionally, all four tokens have recorded double-digit reclaims in their value within the past 30 days.

 According to data from CoinMarketCap, Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) surged by over 35% over the past month. However, the 30-day price action for Dogecoin (DOGE) reflected an increase of 11.50%, while Stellar (XLM) spiked by almost 5% within the same period.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Coinbase Spreads Out its Trading Option with Perpetuals for Trending Altcoins
2 Competition Laws Required to Balance Rapid Expansion of Digital Platforms
3 Tron Emerges as Key Asset in Israel’s Anti-Militant Funding Efforts
4 Disney Shows to Stream on ITV After Strategic Deal
5 TikTok Creates Digital Divide in Shaping Public Opinion on Israel-Gaza Conflict

Latest News

Digital Platforms
News

Competition Laws Required to Balance Rapid Expansion of Digital Platforms

Damien Fisher
Tron Emerges as Key Platform in Israel's Anti-Militant Funding Efforts
News

Tron Emerges as Key Asset in Israel’s Anti-Militant Funding Efforts

Damien Fisher

The battle against funding for Iran-backed militant groups in Israel has taken a new turn. This is closely related to the rising prominence of a fast-growing cryptocurrency network, Tron.  This...

ITV
Streaming News & Events

Disney Shows to Stream on ITV After Strategic Deal

Mark Cop

ITV has secured a deal with Disney Entertainment to stream several Disney shows on ITVX and the free-to-air channel ITV2. Under this deal, the Under the Banner of Heaven drama...

TikTok Creates Digital Divide in Shaping Opinion on Gaza Conflict
News

TikTok Creates Digital Divide in Shaping Public Opinion on Israel-Gaza Conflict

Krishi Chowdhary
AI Holds The Power To Counter The Impact Of Climate Change
News

AI Holds The Power To Counter The Impact Of Climate Change

Krishi Chowdhary
Turn Your Iphone ‘Action Button’ into a ChatGPT Assistant
News

Turn Your Iphone ‘Action Button’ into a ChatGPT Assistant

Krishi Chowdhary
Black Friday Sales Breaks All Records With $9.8 Billion U.S. Sales
News

Black Friday Sales Breaks All Records With $9.8 Billion U.S. Sales

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.