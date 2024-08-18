Countries
Crypto News

CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Analytical platform CoinGlass revealed that Bitcoin might still have more room to fall as its open interest surges. In a post on X, Coinglass noted that it’s unusual that Bitcoin’s open interest (OI) has continued to rise despite declining prices.

The report revealed that total open interest in Bitcoin futures has increased over the past week, hitting $29 billion on August 16, even though BTC spot prices declined by 5% on August 14.

CoinGlass Optimistic About Bitcoin’s Chances Despite Price Decline

Open interest shows the number of future Bitcoin contracts that have yet to be settled or expired. According to CoinGlass, a rising open interest suggests that short and long positions are increasing.

Also, the rising OI gives traders more leverage in the market and can increase their exposure to either buy or sell trades. The OI increased on August 5, leading to leverage flush-outs that resulted in a 20% increase in Bitcoin prices in less than 24 hours

CoinGlass also reveals that Bitcoin’s funding rates were negative. Such negative funding rates in the derivatives market imply that the contract price is below the asset’s spot price.

Such a situation discourages traders from holding long positions, forcing them to focus more on short or sell trades

Meanwhile, a significant crypto options expiry event will happen this week. According to data from Deribit, approximately 24,000 BTC contracts valued at $1.4 billion expired on August 16

However, it may not be a death sentence for crypto prices as such events do not often strongly affect the spot crypto market. Moreover, a high build-up of over-leveraged trades exerts a greater influence when they get flushed out. 

BTC currently trades in the $58,000-$59,000 range, having declined 3% in the last 24 hours. 

Analysts Identify Possible Reasons for Bitcoin’s Slump, Share Predictions

A seasoned analyst, Mags, stated that Bitcoin printed a bearish cross on the daily chart. Its 50-moving average (MA) crossed below the 200 MA, displaying short-term weakness in the crypto market.

Mags says this is the second bearish cross since the $15,500 bottom. The last bearish cross recorded occurred in September 2023, when Bitcoin traded at around $25,000.

Mags stated that Bitcoin’s price moved sideways after the pullback for some weeks before a bullish cross occurred. Meanwhile, another analyst, Tony Sycamore, noted that Bitcoin dropped to $57,478 due to concerns that the US Government was preparing to sell.

Sycamore claims that the US government is preparing to sell off its BTC seized during the Silk Road attack. This selloff could lead to significant declines in Bitcoin. Therefore, BTC must reclaim the 200-day MA at $62,432 to find stability and get a new resistance channel near $70,000.

However, Sycamore claims a sustained break below the $53,000-$50,000 support will cancel the bullish trend. 

Meanwhile, another crypto analyst, Moustache, claims that Bitcoin’s current cycle mirrors a 2017 pattern. In 2017, BTC performed healthier than its dramatic surge in 2021. The analyst believes BTC’s performance in the current cycle is healthy, just like it did in 2017.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

