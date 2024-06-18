Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?
Crypto News

CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?

Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume shot up 104%, likely due to Donald Trump’s all-in approach to $BTC.

After stating his desire to become ‘crypto president’ and accepting crypto donations for his campaign fundraising, Bitcoin retraced the $66K level.

Crypto Gambling is also doing well, with a $10.2M trading volume and a combined market cap of $245M. The gaming industry is also slated to reach $664.96B by 2033, a 142% increase in nine years.

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) combines the Bitcoin meta and GameFi through its Bitcoin transition and Learn-to-Earn model (L2E), an offshoot of Play-to-Earn.

$99BTC is both a crypto educational platform and a promising project that will transition to the BRC-20 protocol on the Bitcoin blockchain. It has raised over $2.2M so far, with a token price of $0.0011.

Let’s discuss how these all tie into 99Bitcoins’ ecosystem and why $99BTC might be a promising pick for 2024.

What Is 99Bitcoins and What Makes It Special?

99Bitcoins is a crypto project in presale that innovates token rewards through the Learn-to-Earn (L2E) model.

Aside from staking (currently 761% APY), the token lets you earn $99BTC tokens by ‘learning about crypto.’ Here’s how you can do that:

  • Complete interactive crypto courses
  • Take quizzes and assessments and earn certificates of completion
  • Post educational content on the 99Bitcoins platform
  • Offer support to other participants in the forums
  • Take part in community-driven projects

This model follows the success of the Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn concepts, which amassed a market cap of $8.9B in 2023.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) projects that have historically performed well include Rollbit Coin (+1,739%), Wownero (+2,676%), and Hilo (+825%).

The similarity between these projects and 99Bitcoins is their focus on alternative passive income methods. With crypto mining largely forgotten (likely due to the high costs and environmental impact), investors are looking for innovative ways to profit.

$99BTC offers the first-of-its-kind L2E revenue model on an already-established platform of 2.8M subscribers.

99Bitcoins’ presale has already raised over $2.2M, with over 1.4B tokens staked. Our $99BTC price prediction estimates a $0.02 token price by the end of 2025 ( up 1,719% from the current price).

CoinPoker Makes a Second Comeback as Bitcoin Activity Peaks

The P2E industry’s resilience is best reflected by CoinPoker’s 22% pump in the last month. The crypto casino made a second comeback following the bear market in 2019–2020.

CoinPoker historical chart

Crypto gambling is also up 31.53% in trading volume, and it’s easy to see why. The crypto industry revolutionized online gambling and offers several benefits.

DecentralizationSecurityPrivacySpeed & AffordabilityProvably Fair Model

Crypto gambling has no central regulatory authority controlling the transactions, so no one can suddenly freeze your crypto account. No one owns your winnings.

Identity theft is considerably less risky because many crypto casinos don’t require a KYC (know your customer). Similarly, your payment information is safer, and crypto transactions are immutable, making your funds secure.

No one knows ‘who’ you are, even though your casino gains are publicly accessible. The public ledger is private.

Crypto casino transfers are near-instantaneous, with cheaper transaction fees, unlike regular casino cashouts. You keep more of your winnings and access your funds faster.

Crypto casinos typically employ a Provably Fair model where players can verify the fairness of casino games and winnings.

Simultaneously, Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume spiked 104% after Donald Trump’s pro-Bitcoin stance in the run-up to the US elections. The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the $BTC halving also played a key part.

99Bitcoins has much to gain from Bitcoin’s spike in interest and CoinPoker’s comeback (indirectly).

$99BTC’s L2E model is a spiritual successor to CoinPoker’s P2E, and the upcoming BRC-20 transition places 99Bitcoins in a favorable position.

99Bitcoins Presale Details

99Bitcoins is currently worth $0.0011/token, a 10% increase from the start of the presale. The next price increase is in less than a week, and $99BTC has already raised over $2.2M

Investors have also staked over 1.4B tokens with a 761% APY. The reward rate is dynamic, so the APY will diminish as the presale advances.

99Bitcoins presale widget

You can stake your tokens immediately after you buy $99BTC through the presale widget. Connect your wallet, specify the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Buying 670,000 $99BTC ($747) now would lead to 5,768,700 $99BTC in staking rewards in one year ($6,431).

The project’s $99,999 BTC airdrop ends in 31 days, and 99 lucky winners will get a share of the pot.

It’s currently unclear when you can withdraw your staking rewards but most crypto projects follow a specific vesting schedule. Stay tuned to 99Bitcoins’ X channel for any developments.

Looking Ahead – 99Bitcoins Primed for Success?

The interplay between P2E’s market resilience and Bitcoin’s recent spike puts 99Bitcoins in a great position, performance-wise.

The project’s L2E model should benefit from the attention on P2E, while the BRC-20 transition to the Bitcoin blockchain ties $99BTC to Bitcoin’s success.

With less than a week until the next price increase, $99BTC could shine through the recent bear market and launch successfully.

Remember to DYOR and invest responsibly. The industry is volatile, and macroeconomic developments can unexpectedly change market conditions.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability
2 CoinPoker Survives Two Bear Markets & Bitcoin Surges – Is 99Bitcoins the Ultimate Winner?
3 Where to Watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 – Live Stream
4 Where to Watch Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 – Live Stream
5 Top 10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series In 2024

Latest News

Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability
Crypto News

Tether Unveils Gold-Backed Stablecoin Solution for Financial Stability

Leah Alger
France vs Netherlands Euro 2024
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 – Live Stream

Anwesha Roy

With the Euro 2024 Group stage well underway, we are all eager to find out where to watch France vs Netherlands, the Group D match to be held in Leipzig,...

Spain vs Italy Euro 2024
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 – Live Stream

William Baxter

Looking for how to watch Spain vs Italy EURO 2024 match? This is the guide you need. Like you, we’re glad we didn’t have to wait long to watch some...

10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series in 2024
Entertainment Statistics, Statistics

Top 10 Most Popular Korean Netflix Series In 2024

Diana Ploscaru
Cybergang UNC3944 Shifts Focus on Social Engineering Attacks on SaaS Applications
News

Cybergang UNC3944 Switches to Using Social Engineering Attacks on SaaS Applications

Krishi Chowdhary
Where to Watch House of the Dragon
Streaming Guide

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 2—A Full Guide

Diana Ploscaru
Hamas Hacker Group Orchestrating Attacks in Palestine & Egypt
News

Hamas-Linked Hacker Group Accused of Orchestrating Attacks in Palestine & Egypt

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.