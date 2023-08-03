Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Community Stunned By Transaction Memo on 400M Unlocked from Ripple’s (XRP) Escrow Wallet
Crypto News

Community Stunned By Transaction Memo on 400M Unlocked from Ripple’s (XRP) Escrow Wallet

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Many speculations are ongoing in the Ripple community as XRP enthusiasts express doubts about the authenticity of the transaction memo regarding XRP’s 400 million escrow unlocking released on social media. 

Many people believe that the strange transaction memo might have enthusiasm from imposters and not necessarily Ripple’s doing. This strange reaction first came to the community’s attention through an XRP influencer called Mr. Intuitive in a tweet.

Did Ripple Unlock Over 400M from Its Escrow Wallet?

However, although Ripple has been releasing XRP tokens out of their escrow wallets every month as part of their escrow execution process, the recent escrow executions involving 400 million XRP included a particularly strange message.

Mr. Intuitive first spotted the mysterious message in one of Ripple’s escrow executions. In a tweet, the community influencer expressed his surprise and disbelief at the content of the message. The note was attached to a transaction that took place at midnight today. 

The 400 million XRP escrow transaction worth around $275 million looked like a regular escrow execution, but the note was something different. 

The memo reads: “Sedan is now Lambo, tepid jam is now hot jam, DAI’s rat is caught in a mouse trap. Now, Will Jeremy H’s broken dock & hacked Twitter account be fixed? Will the party become a proper party? Will the revolution be televised? As a side, David, is the secret sauce a tepid sauce or a hot sauce?”

Possible Explanation for the Supposed 400M XRP Unlocked from Ripple’s Escrow Wallet

A close look at the address that initiated this escrow transaction reveals the sender has been sending out these messages since 2019. A similar memo was sent out for a $1 billion XRP escrow transaction on April 1, 2019. 

The Ripple (XRP) community is still in doubt as it tries to unravel the identity of the mysterious sender. Some people suspected David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who is well-known for his humor and ability to socialize with the community.

The message also asked the CTO if the secret sauce was “tepid sauce” or “hot sauce.” The mysterious nature of the note has sparked a lot of speculation, as a Ripple employee could have written it. Also, the writing style is similar to that of XRP community members who call themselves “Riddlers.”

But the most likely explanation is that this message may not have originated from Ripple. After all, anyone can initiate an escrow finish or escrow cancel transaction as long as the terms are met. 

It’s reasonable to think that the person who wrote this note was an XRP member who wanted to get the attention of the community. But this is all speculation until there are more pieces of information.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Community Stunned By Transaction Memo on 400M Unlocked from Ripple’s (XRP) Escrow Wallet
2 Shiba Inu Price Takes a Blow: Will SHIB Survive Or Should You Switch To An Alternative?
3 120+ Vital Onboarding Statistics Everyone Must Know in 2023
4 The Most Critical Scrum Usage Statistics [2023 Edition]
5 Rocket Pool Price Soars, But yPredict Promises 20x Return on Investment

Latest News

SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Takes a Blow: Will SHIB Survive Or Should You Switch To An Alternative?

Nick Dunn
Pandemic & Onboarding Statistics
Statistics

120+ Vital Onboarding Statistics Everyone Must Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

Historically, the onboarding process is the most-used tactic by companies seeking to hire and retain talented employees. According to a Brandon Hall Group study, firms with vital onboarding procedures increased productivity...

Scrum Usage Statistics
Statistics

The Most Critical Scrum Usage Statistics [2023 Edition]

Jeff Beckman

Every organization must have an effective project management system for different endeavors, including developing new products, marketing existing ones, and corporate relocation plans. It guarantees that project objectives and spending...

Rocket Pool
Crypto News

Rocket Pool Price Soars, But yPredict Promises 20x Return on Investment

Nick Dunn
Chimpzee
Crypto News

Ripple XRP Price Remains Bearish, Should Investors Navigate To Chimpzee As An Alternative?

Nick Dunn
Ethereum
Crypto News

Ethereum Price Trends Downward: Invest in Chimpzee Before You Miss The Opportunity

Asad Gilani
XRP
Crypto News

Court Rejects Judge Torres’ XRP Sales Distinction; Says Ripple CTO

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.