Community Stunned By Transaction Memo on 400M Unlocked from Ripple’s (XRP) Escrow Wallet

Many speculations are ongoing in the Ripple community as XRP enthusiasts express doubts about the authenticity of the transaction memo regarding XRP’s 400 million escrow unlocking released on social media.

Many people believe that the strange transaction memo might have enthusiasm from imposters and not necessarily Ripple’s doing. This strange reaction first came to the community’s attention through an XRP influencer called Mr. Intuitive in a tweet.

Did Ripple Unlock Over 400M from Its Escrow Wallet?

However, although Ripple has been releasing XRP tokens out of their escrow wallets every month as part of their escrow execution process, the recent escrow executions involving 400 million XRP included a particularly strange message.

Mr. Intuitive first spotted the mysterious message in one of Ripple’s escrow executions. In a tweet, the community influencer expressed his surprise and disbelief at the content of the message. The note was attached to a transaction that took place at midnight today.

The 400 million XRP escrow transaction worth around $275 million looked like a regular escrow execution, but the note was something different.

The memo reads: “Sedan is now Lambo, tepid jam is now hot jam, DAI’s rat is caught in a mouse trap. Now, Will Jeremy H’s broken dock & hacked Twitter account be fixed? Will the party become a proper party? Will the revolution be televised? As a side, David, is the secret sauce a tepid sauce or a hot sauce?”

Possible Explanation for the Supposed 400M XRP Unlocked from Ripple’s Escrow Wallet

A close look at the address that initiated this escrow transaction reveals the sender has been sending out these messages since 2019. A similar memo was sent out for a $1 billion XRP escrow transaction on April 1, 2019.

The Ripple (XRP) community is still in doubt as it tries to unravel the identity of the mysterious sender. Some people suspected David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who is well-known for his humor and ability to socialize with the community.

The message also asked the CTO if the secret sauce was “tepid sauce” or “hot sauce.” The mysterious nature of the note has sparked a lot of speculation, as a Ripple employee could have written it. Also, the writing style is similar to that of XRP community members who call themselves “Riddlers.”

But the most likely explanation is that this message may not have originated from Ripple. After all, anyone can initiate an escrow finish or escrow cancel transaction as long as the terms are met.

It’s reasonable to think that the person who wrote this note was an XRP member who wanted to get the attention of the community. But this is all speculation until there are more pieces of information.